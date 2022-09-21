ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M

The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution

The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
COMPUTERS
foodlogistics.com

Catena Solutions to Help Companies Build More Resilient Supply Chains

Catena Solutions launched to help companies build more resilient supply chains and create value from transformative projects. “Catena Solutions was born out of a desire to help companies solve their supply chain problems through transformative projects,” says Rich Diaz, CEO and president of Catena Solutions. “We know that supply chain disruption can derail a company’s growth plans, which is why we are dedicated to helping clients meet their goals, whether that’s related to people, productivity demands, green initiatives and more.”
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

DARPA to Research Risks of Crypto to National Security in Partnership With Inca Digital

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has contracted digital asset data and analytics provider Inca Digital to research national security risks posed by cryptocurrency. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, plans to analyze activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers. The agency...
ECONOMY
FXDailyReport.com

Nomura incorporates its new crypto business in Switzerland

Nomura, a leading financial services firm whose headquarters are in Tokyo, Japan, has named its new crypto subsidiary Laser Digital. This comes four months after the company unveiled plans to create a new digital asset business. Nomura incorporates a new crypto business. Nomura released a Wednesday statement saying it incorporated...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

What Corporate Leaders Need to Know About 'Collaborative Intelligence'

What do self-driving cars, medical operations and world-class chess competitions have in common? Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Now, more than ever before, businesses are leveraging AI to make smarter business decisions, and AI innovation isn't slowing down. Global spending on AI technologies is predicted to reach nearly $118 billion in 2022 and surpass $300 billion in 2026.
TECHNOLOGY
Agriculture Online

Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness to incentivize regenerative ag practices

Bayer has announced a regenerative farming collaboration with Perdue AgriBusiness aimed at large-scale carbon emission reductions and creating a model for a more sustainable food value chain spanning across Perdue's entire grain network. Through the collaboration, Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness are creating opportunities to help support farmers on their regenerative...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
nationalhogfarmer.com

18 products receive Innovation Award EuroTier 2022

An independent expert jury appointed by the DLG (German Agricultural Society) using stringent criteria has selected the winners of the Innovation Award EuroTier. With four gold and 14 silver awards, the Innovation Award EuroTier 2022 has been awarded to a total of 18 product innovations from 150 qualified submissions. The official award ceremony will take place during the EuroTier trade fair.
AGRICULTURE
csengineermag.com

Sustainable and AI Concrete Startup AICrete Announces $4 Million Seed Funding

Through use of AI, AICrete is poised to reduce concrete emissions by up to 35% and drastically increase industry profit margins. AICrete, the only recipe-as-a-service platform optimizing local materials for cleaner and more cost-efficient concrete, announced today that it has raised $4 million in a seed funding led by CLEAR Ventures and VoLo Earth Ventures with participation from Cortical Ventures and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of concrete and building materials. In connection with their investment, Vijay Reddy, Partner at CLEAR Ventures, and Kareem Dabbagh, Managing Partner of VoLo Earth Ventures, will join the AICrete Board of Directors.
INDUSTRY
retrofitmagazine.com

Green Building Initiative Partners with PACE Loan Group

The Green Building Initiative Inc. (GBI) is announcing its partnership with PACE Loan Group (PLG). PLG is a direct balance-sheet lender offering C-PACE financing for commercial real estate projects pursuing energy-efficient installations or upgrades. This partnership allows PACE Loan Group to finance Green Globes certification, supporting GBI’s vision to make sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings accessible for all.
REAL ESTATE
dailyhodl.com

T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network

T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
CELL PHONES
globalspec.com

From vision to reality: FPT Industrial reveals its energy transition strategy at IAA Transportation 2022

FPT Industrial’s multi-energy approach toward sustainable on-road propulsion was revealed at IAA Transportation, the world’s leading trade show for the transportation industry as well as the most important platform for innovations and technologies in the transport market, held in Hannover, Germany, September 19 to September 25, 2022. Internal...
TRAFFIC

