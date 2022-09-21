Read full article on original website
3 Alternatives to Venture Capital Funding for Startups
Here are three alternatives to venture capital funding for your startup.
Benzinga
Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit to Create Global Business Opportunities for Crypto, Metaverse Innovators
● The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases. ● Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA...
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
AdWeek
Meet the Brand Accelerating Off-Grid Solutions for Food Preservation in Africa
In his six years of farming, Saheed Adams has witnessed a lot of food waste as his fruits and vegetables move from farm to market. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Samuel Ajala. Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition and...
Expert: businesses should look into sustainable investments
Investing in the planet is something more businesses and financial advisers are taking a closer look at. Alix Lebec, CEO and founder of Lebec Consulting, told WBBM “sustainable investing” is part of the fight to save the planet.
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
CoinDesk
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution
The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
foodlogistics.com
Catena Solutions to Help Companies Build More Resilient Supply Chains
Catena Solutions launched to help companies build more resilient supply chains and create value from transformative projects. “Catena Solutions was born out of a desire to help companies solve their supply chain problems through transformative projects,” says Rich Diaz, CEO and president of Catena Solutions. “We know that supply chain disruption can derail a company’s growth plans, which is why we are dedicated to helping clients meet their goals, whether that’s related to people, productivity demands, green initiatives and more.”
CoinDesk
DARPA to Research Risks of Crypto to National Security in Partnership With Inca Digital
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has contracted digital asset data and analytics provider Inca Digital to research national security risks posed by cryptocurrency. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, plans to analyze activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers. The agency...
Nomura incorporates its new crypto business in Switzerland
Nomura, a leading financial services firm whose headquarters are in Tokyo, Japan, has named its new crypto subsidiary Laser Digital. This comes four months after the company unveiled plans to create a new digital asset business. Nomura incorporates a new crypto business. Nomura released a Wednesday statement saying it incorporated...
Inc.com
What Corporate Leaders Need to Know About 'Collaborative Intelligence'
What do self-driving cars, medical operations and world-class chess competitions have in common? Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Now, more than ever before, businesses are leveraging AI to make smarter business decisions, and AI innovation isn't slowing down. Global spending on AI technologies is predicted to reach nearly $118 billion in 2022 and surpass $300 billion in 2026.
Agriculture Online
Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness to incentivize regenerative ag practices
Bayer has announced a regenerative farming collaboration with Perdue AgriBusiness aimed at large-scale carbon emission reductions and creating a model for a more sustainable food value chain spanning across Perdue's entire grain network. Through the collaboration, Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness are creating opportunities to help support farmers on their regenerative...
You Don't Need VC Funding to Grow Your Startup. Here's How to Turn Customers Into Investors.
Only time will tell whether today's downturn and VC hesitancy is fleeting. Either way, there's no reason to stagnate.
nationalhogfarmer.com
18 products receive Innovation Award EuroTier 2022
An independent expert jury appointed by the DLG (German Agricultural Society) using stringent criteria has selected the winners of the Innovation Award EuroTier. With four gold and 14 silver awards, the Innovation Award EuroTier 2022 has been awarded to a total of 18 product innovations from 150 qualified submissions. The official award ceremony will take place during the EuroTier trade fair.
1 ETF That's All You Need for Retirement, Plus 7 More to Consider
Get familiar with exchange-traded funds, because they can serve you well.
csengineermag.com
Sustainable and AI Concrete Startup AICrete Announces $4 Million Seed Funding
Through use of AI, AICrete is poised to reduce concrete emissions by up to 35% and drastically increase industry profit margins. AICrete, the only recipe-as-a-service platform optimizing local materials for cleaner and more cost-efficient concrete, announced today that it has raised $4 million in a seed funding led by CLEAR Ventures and VoLo Earth Ventures with participation from Cortical Ventures and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of concrete and building materials. In connection with their investment, Vijay Reddy, Partner at CLEAR Ventures, and Kareem Dabbagh, Managing Partner of VoLo Earth Ventures, will join the AICrete Board of Directors.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: London-based spatial computing startup Hadean closes $30 million Series A
It’s Friday, and that means… Actually, we don’t even really know what that means anymore, other than that we’re going to sit in the sunshine and bask in the very last few days of warm weather before it becomes time to be envious of the antipodeans for the next six months. — Christine and Haje.
retrofitmagazine.com
Green Building Initiative Partners with PACE Loan Group
The Green Building Initiative Inc. (GBI) is announcing its partnership with PACE Loan Group (PLG). PLG is a direct balance-sheet lender offering C-PACE financing for commercial real estate projects pursuing energy-efficient installations or upgrades. This partnership allows PACE Loan Group to finance Green Globes certification, supporting GBI’s vision to make sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings accessible for all.
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network
T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
globalspec.com
From vision to reality: FPT Industrial reveals its energy transition strategy at IAA Transportation 2022
FPT Industrial’s multi-energy approach toward sustainable on-road propulsion was revealed at IAA Transportation, the world’s leading trade show for the transportation industry as well as the most important platform for innovations and technologies in the transport market, held in Hannover, Germany, September 19 to September 25, 2022. Internal...
