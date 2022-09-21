ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daywatch: How O’Hare and Midway rank in a new airport survey

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2117Wd_0i4BNiyg00
A Chicago police sergeant walks near a four-story building on Sept. 20, 2022, after an explosion near North Central Avenue and West Washington Boulevard on the West Side. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Passenger satisfaction with O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport is dropping as air travelers return to Chicago, a new study shows .

Both of Chicago’s airports ranked below average for customer satisfaction among similarly sized airports, according to J.D. Power’s 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, made public today. Among the country’s biggest airports, only Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey ranked below O’Hare.

The move to second-to-last marked an improvement for O’Hare from the 2021 study, when it ranked at the very bottom of the nation’s mega-airports.

The drop in scores at Chicago’s two airports reflects a nationwide trend, according to J.D. Power. Satisfaction with airports across the country fell as travelers encountered crowded terminals, fewer flight options, rising prices and labor shortages at airports and airlines , the study found.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Sarah Freishtat .

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Afternoon briefing | Compare gas prices | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

At least eight injured in explosion on West Side, officials say

At least eight people were injured when a four-story building partially collapsed due to an explosion on the city’s West Side Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The rush hour morning explosion destroyed nearly every window in the building and showered the street below with bricks and dust, destroying at least a couple of parked cars. At least 10 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, with six transports. The total number of injuries was not immediately clear, but according to fire officials, eight people were taken to hospitals. View photos of the emergency response here.

Developing alt-chicken from the Hatchery, Next Gen Foods becomes latest entrant to Chicago’s growing plant-based protein market

Next Gen Foods is a plant-based food-tech startup founded in Singapore in 2020 with bold American ambitions. The company announced today it has selected Chicago as its U.S. headquarters , becoming the latest entrant in a growing field of alternative protein producers.

For now, Next Gen Foods produces one alt-meat product, a plant-based chicken it calls Tindle, after John Tyndall, the 19th century Irish physicist who proved the connection between atmospheric carbon dioxide and the greenhouse effect. The alt-chicken is on the menu at about 1,000 restaurants worldwide, 15 of which are in the Chicago area.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Do the coaches doubt Justin Fields as a passer? What is with Kyler Gordon’s rookie struggles?

After the Chicago Bears threw the ball only 11 times in a 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, readers want to know if the coaches doubt quarterback Justin Fields’ ability in the passing game — as well as questions about Kyler Gordon’s rookie struggles and whether Week 3 against the Houston Texans is a “must-win.”

Brad Biggs answers those questions and more in his weekly mailbag .

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 review: Welcome back, Brunson. Your dreams were your ticket in.

“Fresh off Emmy wins for show creator Quinta Brunson and star Sheryl Lee Ralph, Season 2 of ‘Abbott Elementary’ returns as confident as ever — sharp and searingly funny, but with a baseline warmth that feels meaningful in a world that’s become increasingly cold to the idea that we’re meant to look out for one another,” writes Nina Metz .

“The show manages to be unflinching but also hilariously self-deprecating about the human condition,” says Metz. “That’s quite the balancing act from Brunson and her team of writers.”

9 young players to watch as the Chicago Blackhawks open training camp, including Kevin Korchinski and Cole Guttman

The biggest questions will take care of themselves when the Chicago Blackhawks open training camp today.

General manager Kyle Davidson and coach Luke Richardson will start the day by fielding questions about the big picture and the small details — and the elephant in the room: What’s going to happen with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews?

But that’s a matter for another day, writes Phil Thompson . With Davidson hitting the reset button on the team’s personnel pipeline, it’s just as pressing to examine how the prospects fare against pro competition during practices, scrimmages and preseason games.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Newark, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
John Tyndall
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Jonathan Toews
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy