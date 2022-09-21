ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Remember “ArtPrize! The Musical”?

Local comedy and burlesque troop Super Happy Funtime produced the musical ten years ago. It still holds up. "ArtPrize! The Musical" Is A Satirical Look At The Annual Competition. The group came up with the musical parody of the annual art display and competition back in 2012, I assume after...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
2022 Holland Fall Fest is coming first week of October

Fall season means we are headed to all of the fall festivities happening throughout West Michigan. The city of Holland is bringing back the Holland Fall Fest. The festival will be happening on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th in downtown Holland, Michigan. One of the coveted events happening...
HOLLAND, MI
Douglas ‘Adult’ Halloween Parade Is One Of The Biggest In The Country

Halloween is just around the corner, and one West Michigan community is home to one of the biggest 'Adult' Halloween Parades in the country. The Adult Halloween parade is hosted in Downtown Douglas annually and draws thousands of spectators to the resort area of Saugatuck/Douglas. The free-wheeling nature of the community and its residents are on full display, and the organizers make it clear that this parade is for the grown-ups:
DOUGLAS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022

It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?

I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
