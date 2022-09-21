Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Related
Local Group Meets for Lunch — and Leaves a $1,500 Tip!
It's been a monthly occurrence for most of 2022 and it is something we hope continues for a long time. A group of individuals get together for lunch and then leave their server with a very large tip!. It's called "Generosity Lunch" This is how it works: Everyone in the...
Do You Remember “ArtPrize! The Musical”?
Local comedy and burlesque troop Super Happy Funtime produced the musical ten years ago. It still holds up. "ArtPrize! The Musical" Is A Satirical Look At The Annual Competition. The group came up with the musical parody of the annual art display and competition back in 2012, I assume after...
2022 Holland Fall Fest is coming first week of October
Fall season means we are headed to all of the fall festivities happening throughout West Michigan. The city of Holland is bringing back the Holland Fall Fest. The festival will be happening on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th in downtown Holland, Michigan. One of the coveted events happening...
Douglas ‘Adult’ Halloween Parade Is One Of The Biggest In The Country
Halloween is just around the corner, and one West Michigan community is home to one of the biggest 'Adult' Halloween Parades in the country. The Adult Halloween parade is hosted in Downtown Douglas annually and draws thousands of spectators to the resort area of Saugatuck/Douglas. The free-wheeling nature of the community and its residents are on full display, and the organizers make it clear that this parade is for the grown-ups:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022
It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Here Comes The Bride: The Fall Bridal Show Comes To Grand Rapids this Saturday
Here comes the bride. All dressed in... Wait, she does not have her dress... ....or a caterer or any entertainment... Thankfully, this weekend, you will have your chance to secure the entire wedding day. Save the date because the Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan is coming to Grand Rapids...
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
IN THIS ARTICLE
True Inspiration! Rockford Man And Son Finally Earn Ironman Status
Jeff Agar nailed the full 140.6 mile Ironman triathlon Saturday, all while pulling and pushing his disabled son, Johnny, who was more excited than his dad. The Duo Finished A Full Iron Man Race In Maryland Saturday. Jeff Agar and his son Johnny stepped over the finish line together in...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery sells old school doughnuts, breads
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Fresh doughnuts, breads and cookies fill the shelves at Renzema’s Bakery. Renzema’s Bakery, 214 Link Lane in Parchment, is a popular stop for people in the morning. They can grab a cup of coffee and a sweet treat to start the day. Doug...
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?
I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
Grand Rapids Church Needs Your Help With Diaper Donations
One in three American families struggles to pay for the some of the basic needs of their infant, including their need for diapers. Because while food stamps and assistance covers a lot of things in Michigan, diapers are not on that list despite being a necessity for parents. While everyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Remember These Popular Bars That Were On Ionia Ave?
I moved to Grand Rapids when I was 21 and after meeting friends through different sports leagues I ended up spending many Friday and Saturday nights downtown at bars on Ionia Ave. Fast forward to the present day, I'm now married to my wife Lindsey for the past seven years...
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
LOOK: Which Hand-Painted ‘Design and Drive’ Car at ArtPrize is Your Favorite?
ArtPrize 2022 is on and there is SO much cool art to check out all over Grand Rapids. Some of the larger pieces this year are now on display at Rosa Parks Circle: Hand-painted cars!. ArtPrize Design and Drive Art Contest. West Michigan Honda Dealers Design and Drive Art Contest...
NOW OPEN: West Michigan’s First Public Stargazing Observatory is Almost Here
As a night owl, I have always loved the stars and the nighttime sky. When I was younger, I wish I did not taken my telescope for granted and actually used it as much as I should have. Thankfully, all of us have the opportunity to experience the stars and...
Enter At Your Own Risk: Check These 5 Haunted Houses in West Michigan
Enter at your own risk... Haunted houses are one of my favorite in-person experiences of Halloween. The act of being scared while walking through scary houses or mazes with friends and/or family sounds like a spooktacular time. If you are as unique as I am, check out these haunted attractions...
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0