Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Water issue fixed in Carrollton area of Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Water is out Wednesday in the Carrollton area of Isle of Wight County. The county says “the proper authorities have been notified of the situation,” but there’s no timetable at the moment for when repairs will be finished in the area.
Commercial barge catches fire in Chesapeake, no one hurt
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A commercial barge caught fire in Chesapeake Friday morning, but nobody was hurt. Lt. Robert Warren, a spokesman for the fire department, said it was being dismantled by crews on Precon Drive, along the Elizabeth River, when a fire broke out in a mechanical room. Everyone...
Red flag advisory up as Hurricane Fiona sends rip currents to Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hurricane Fiona is miles away from Virginia Beach's Oceanfront, but the storm's effects kept the beach largely empty. Strong rip currents, gusty winds and big waves caused a red flag advisory to go into effect. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
Gas leak on Buckroe Ave. in Hampton
An official confirmed a construction crew hit a Virginia Natural Gas line in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue around 8 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 adults, 1 child displaced by Chesapeake apartment fire
Firefighters responded to the Crosswinds Apartments on Weber Avenue around 6 a.m. after a 911 call from a resident.
Suffolk City Council approves rezoning request, paving way for ‘Port 460 Project’
The Suffolk City Council has voted for a rezoning request Wednesday, paving the way for the "Port 460 Project."
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Isle of Wight County
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a single-story residential structure engulfed in heavy fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 more Portsmouth employees no longer work with city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More change is coming to Portsmouth City Hall. In a season of high turnover, 13News Now learned three key officials — including the deputy city manager — have left their posts. It is not yet clear to the public whether the three city leaders...
Those making $50K or less could get toll relief at Downtown, Midtown tunnels
NORFOLK, Va. — Those making $50,000 a year or less could get toll relief at the Downtown and Midtown tunnels connecting Norfolk and Portsmouth next year. Eligible drivers will get 50% off two-axle tolls on the tunnels with an E-ZPass Virginia account, according to the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization.
Crash involving tractor-trailer on EB I-64 in Norfolk
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing a traffic backup on I-64 eastbound in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Norfolk Airport Authority faced security breach through email scheme
The Norfolk Airport Authority faced a security breach after realizing that almost $400,000 was put into a suspected fraudster’s account, according to a search warrant.
No respite for tenants of condemned Newport News apartment building
A court hearing reveals that repairs to the Seaview Lofts apartment building will still take weeks to complete.
Newport News police investigate Westbound Oyster Point Road four vehicle crash
Westbound Oyster Point Road and an eastbound lane is shut down at Canon Blvd due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries this morning.
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Multi-vehicle crash on Oyster Point Rd. sends 2 to hospital
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Filly euthanized | Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces sad news
COROLLA, N.C. — A filly that developed a bone infection damaging her hoof and leg had to be euthanized, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Friday. Ceres, who was just six weeks old, came into contact with pythiosis fungus and because her immune system wasn't developed, it did major damage.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land
NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
'We're as frustrated as everyone' | New hearing, but same obstacles persist at still-condemned SeaView Lofts complex in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Almost three months after code violations forced residents out of the still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex, a new court hearing Friday largely reiterated much of the same story residents have heard before. New code documents show on September 16, inspectors failed at least one of...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0