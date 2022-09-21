ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Encouraging Matt Carpenter News

The New York Yankees could receive a lift on offense when the playoffs begin in October. Matt Carpenter's latest X-rays showed healing in his broken left foot. He should be able to take the next step in his rehab process. The best-case scenario for the Yankees, according to Bryan Hoch,...
BRONX, NY
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
Q 105.7

NY Giants Honor Upstate New York Football Coach, and Here’s Why

The New York Giants have a long-standing relationship with the Capital Region. For more than a decade, Big Blue would travel up Route 87, and spend their preseason training camp on the campus of the University at Albany. Giants' legends such as Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and more spent weeks in the Capital Region every summer, and because of this, there is still a strong Big Blue fanbase that exists in the Greater Albany area.
ALBANY, NY
FanSided

Latest Aaron Judge free agent rumors amid home run record chase

As Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris’ American League home run record, it’s important to remember the Yankees star will be a free agent this offseason. Judge is having arguably the best individual season in MLB history — especially when you consider he’s doing so clean — as he nears Maris’ home run record and the AL triple crown. Frankly, it’s the only season good enough to dethrone Shohei Ohtani as AL MVP.
BRONX, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads announces HOF Class of 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High School will honor some of its greatest sports teams and figures next week. The Blue Raiders announced the Horseheads Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee Class of 2022. This year’s list includes two memorable New York State Championship teams and the legendary Tom Jansen. Teams and families will be honored […]
HORSEHEADS, NY

