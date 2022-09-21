Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees president Randy Levine emphatically denies Aaron Judge was nearly traded to Angels
The story was discussed on the Friday edition of the "Tiki and Tierney" show that airs on New York sports radio station WFAN, and Yankees team president Randy Levine responded to the report via a strong statement read over the air. "The New York Yankees called Harold Reynolds after his...
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
MLB World Reacts To The Encouraging Matt Carpenter News
The New York Yankees could receive a lift on offense when the playoffs begin in October. Matt Carpenter's latest X-rays showed healing in his broken left foot. He should be able to take the next step in his rehab process. The best-case scenario for the Yankees, according to Bryan Hoch,...
Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge
Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wild-card spot in play for Phillies vs. Braves
After a frustrating five-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies suddenly have won three straight. They will go for four in
Didi Gregorius responds to Yankees predicting Aaron Judge’s 60th HR in 2017 tweet
Back in 2017, when Aaron Judge was rampaging as a rookie and leading a scrappy-but-undermanned Yankees team to the precipice of the World Series, it became clear that, no matter how things finished, the kid was certifiably mythical. Despite a shoulder injury midway through that campaign (resulting from striking the...
Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase
New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 700th home run, becoming 4th player to reach the mark
Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
NY Giants Honor Upstate New York Football Coach, and Here’s Why
The New York Giants have a long-standing relationship with the Capital Region. For more than a decade, Big Blue would travel up Route 87, and spend their preseason training camp on the campus of the University at Albany. Giants' legends such as Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and more spent weeks in the Capital Region every summer, and because of this, there is still a strong Big Blue fanbase that exists in the Greater Albany area.
Latest Aaron Judge free agent rumors amid home run record chase
As Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris’ American League home run record, it’s important to remember the Yankees star will be a free agent this offseason. Judge is having arguably the best individual season in MLB history — especially when you consider he’s doing so clean — as he nears Maris’ home run record and the AL triple crown. Frankly, it’s the only season good enough to dethrone Shohei Ohtani as AL MVP.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evan Brock, Rush-Henrietta eyeing turnaround season
Evan Brock rushed for 291 yards and four touchdowns in first game playing running back.
Matt Carpenter update proves he’ll do what it takes to help Yankees in playoffs
Need a left-handed power bat off the bench in the ALDS who can supplement Anthony Rizzo and Oswaldo Cabrera’s efforts and complement Aaron Judge? Who but W.B. Maso–sorry, Matt Carpenter?!. The Yankees’ best and most surprising power hitter of June and July (take that, Aaron Judge!), who recorded...
Yankees Legend Bernie Williams on Aaron Judge, Life After Baseball and the Power of a Good Nickname
Bernie Williams discusses his approach to investments, music and doing what you love.
MLB・
Horseheads announces HOF Class of 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High School will honor some of its greatest sports teams and figures next week. The Blue Raiders announced the Horseheads Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee Class of 2022. This year’s list includes two memorable New York State Championship teams and the legendary Tom Jansen. Teams and families will be honored […]
Watch: Late goal gives Fayetteville-Manlius win over state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer team defeated No. 21 state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse 1-0 Wednesday evening. Both teams were held without a goal until late in the second half when Morgan Goodman netted the go-ahead goal for the Hornets. It was Goodman’s team-leading seventh goal of the season.
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of New Player
On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Quinton Rose.
WRGB
High School Football Game of the Week: Guilderland's Game Prep
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight, we look at the other side of the field in our High School Game of the Week. Yesterday, we talked to Saratoga Springs but today, our focus was on Guilderland High School and their game prep. The Guilderland Dutchmen come into this game with...
Derrick Rose making 1 major physical change for next season
After yet another season that was lost due to injury, Derrick Rose may be ready to rise again. In a video that was posted by the New York Knicks to social media this week, the former MVP guard Rose revealed that he has made a big physical change heading into the 2022-23 campaign.
Comments / 0