ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

MAGA's Disturbing Transformation Into a Church, Trump Into Its Savior | Opinion

By Eric Schmeltzer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

For better and worse, religion has always been a part of American politics. In the election of 1800, John Adams' camp attacked Thomas Jefferson as an atheist. Nearly 200 years later, the Reverend Pat Robertson campaigned for the Republican nomination for president, winning primaries in California, Washington State, and Alaska. On the Democratic side, Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church ran and won Georgia's Senate Seat in 2020.

The First Amendment prevents establishment of a state religion—some, including me, believe it means a wall of separation between church and state. But that doesn't set up a wall of separation between religion and campaigning. The two have co-mingled since our founding.

What we have not seen, until recently, is politics and politicians becoming a religion.

Former General Michael Flynn, for example, has barnstormed the country with the ReAwaken America tour, in which political gripes and conspiracy theories are met with the outstretched hands that are a familiar sight in church worship. The tour itself was founded by a failed Tulsa, Oklahoma, mayoral candidate, Clay Clark, who says he was "spiritually dumb" before 2020, and then God told him to do events to fight against COVID mask mandates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTLqk_0i4BMhzK00
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Since that time, the tour has embraced all the extremist-right conspiracy theories, from idiotic 2020 election denialism to whacked out theories about demonic control of America. The common thread throughout all of this is that the political causes themselves have become the religion that God participates in, and the events are as much a church as anything else.

But then, who is the savior? One guess.

At Trump rallies, including one in Ohio last weekend, congregants were given a booklet claiming that Donald Trump is "the son of man—the Christ." According to the booklet's summary on Amazon, "This book will explain in depth how "Donald John Trump's" full name literally means: 'The Ruler of the World, graced by Yahweh (the LORD) and a descendant of a Drummer.' Upon reading this book, the reader will be captivated when they realize how President Donald John Trump fulfilled most of the prophecies as the Son of Man."

Perhaps seeing the success of Flynn's tour, perhaps knowing that billboards were using his likeness as a proxy for Jesus Christ, or perhaps just realizing his followers were ready, Trump tried on the role of idol to be worshiped, bizarrely speaking over dramatic music, as his parishioner-supporters extended their arms and swayed their fingers in the air, worshiping him and the QAnon conspiracy at the same time (QAnon's motto is "Where we go one, we go all").

Where does this leave us? At best, we are now faced with a Republican Party and a leader who are fully realizing "Christian Nationalism," where Christianity is inseparable with the idea of being patriotic. Fringe Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for one, is embracing the label. At worst, Christianity and politics aren't just closely linked and sometimes confused, but are being melded into a new quasi-religion unto itself with one man, Trump, as the new savior. His word (with a capital "H") becomes a truth as immutable and incontrovertible as words chiseled into stone tablets coming down from a mountain. To argue against it or question it, then, becomes heresy.

As disturbing as this development is, there seems to be no push-back against it from those who are usually regarded as reasonable Republicans. From senators Mitt Romney (Utah) to Susan Collins (Maine), there's been no rejection of the deification of Donald Trump, or the Christian Nationalist movement. While some media outlets have dutifully covered the development, there has been no effort to hold Republican leaders' feet to the fire, and get them to reject this perversion of religion. This is being done under the Republican brand, headlined by the de facto leader of the party. Letting Republicans off the hook for this insanity is not an option. Americans deserve to know where every Republican leader stands—especially those who try to portray themselves as moderate voices.

What makes America great is that it is a multi-religious society. Throughout its history, the best of religion has played a key role in advancing liberty and justice for all. And religion has always played a role in our politics, as an outside influencer. As long as there is a United States of America, that will be true. But as MAGA Republicans try to merge the two into one, we ought to remember the words of James Madison that "religion and government will both exist in greater purity, the less they are mixed together."

Amen.

Eric Schmeltzer is a Los Angeles-based political consultant who served as press secretary to Rep. Jerry Nadler and former-Gov. Howard Dean.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Comments / 152

Right
2d ago

Imagine if the Trumpers were actually smart and could organize? But, alas, they're Trumpers and they aren't and can't, so we'll be OK.

Reply(5)
20
Llewellyn Daniel
2d ago

MAGA Republicans aren’t becoming a religion. They’re becoming a Christian cult. Evangelical Christians have embraced “interpreting” scripture to promote Republican partisanship for so long that their becoming a cult was almost inevitable.

Reply
10
James House
2d ago

2 Thessalonians 2:3-12 - Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

'This sounds very threatening Kathy': Marjorie Taylor Greene rips comedian Kathy Griffin for warning of 'civil war' if GOP wins Congress in November - despite the lawmaker herself previously calling for a 'national divorce'

Outspoken Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia lambasted Kathy Griffin on Wednesday after the comedian warned of a 'civil war' if the GOP wins back control of Congress in November. The liberal celebrity joined in on a recent surge in Democratic attacks against allies of Donald Trump, suggesting that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hillary Clinton to Melania Trump: ‘How’s Your Summer Going?’

Hillary Clinton has one question for Melania Trump—as Donald Trump faces investigations and possible criminal charges: “How’s your summer going?”And for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who wants to take aim at marriage equality following the court’s demolition of Roe v. Wade: “Don’t you want to retire?”For Mark Zuckerberg: “Do you let your kids go on Facebook?”In a candid, barnstorming appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo chat show Watch What Happens Live alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton (who sits on the board of IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company) to promote their new TV show, Gutsy, the former secretary of state held...
POTUS
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says

A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianity And Politics#Maga#American#Republican#Democratic#Senate Seat
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump said he wouldn't pick Pence as his VP again because he 'committed political suicide' by refusing to reject electoral college votes for Biden: book

Donald Trump said he wouldn't pick Mike Pence to be his VP again, according to an upcoming book. Trump said Pence "committed political suicide" when he refused to intervene in the election certification process. Pence has previously stated that the vice president has no authority to overrule the results under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
977M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy