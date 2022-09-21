ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern California firefighters rescue blind dog that fell down 15-foot hole at construction site

ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

Southern California firefighters were able to rescue a blind dog in Pasadena that had fallen into a construction hole Tuesday night.

The dog fell into the hole, about 15 feet deep and three feet wide, at a construction site on Lake Avenue near Boylston Street around 7 p.m.

A Pasadena search and rescue team responded to the scene.

The team hooked up a series of ropes and pulleys to lower one team member into the hole.

It took the rescue team member about 12 minutes to reach the animal, secure him in a harness and bring him back to the surface.

The owner told Eyewitness News her dog is named Cesar and is 13 years old.

Cesar appeared to be healthy and uninjured after he was brought out of the hole. He shook off a heavy coat of construction dirt and dust and was reunited with his owners at the scene.

Firefighters posed for a group picture with Cesar after the rescue.

Cesar's owner, who identified herself as Mary, said she lives next to the construction site. Her dog apparently found a hole in the construction fencing and wandered onto the site, she said.

"He's an old dog," she said. "But he's still very curious and adventurous."

She was alerted by the barking of her other dog. Cesar responded and she could hear he was no longer in her own yard.

She was able to get a hold of the construction foreman and then they alerted firefighters, who were on scene within about 10 minutes, she said.

Firefighters say Cesar appeared to be scared in the hole and Mary says he was crying while down there.

Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said confined-space rescues present unique challenges for firefighters.

"The dog was blind," he said. "This is a construction zone. Confined space rescues are low-frequency, high-risk. There's lot of steps we need to do to make it as safe as possible. For not just the dog but also our rescuers."

But they were all grateful that it turned out well in the end, he said.

"It always makes us feel good. At the end of the day, all of us are pet lovers."

"I have a dog of my own. We want to make sure we take care of not just our residents, but also our furry friends."

