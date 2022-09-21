Read full article on original website
20 Horrifying Images of Auschwitz
On Jan. 20, 1942, Nazi officials led by SS general Reinhard Heydrich met at a villa in Wannsee, a suburb of Berlin, to decide on a ”permanent solution” to what they called the “Jewish problem.” Out of that conference emerged the creation of a network of extermination camps intended to wipe out the 11 million […]
Germany marks 70 years of compensating Holocaust survivors with payment for home care
The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Thursday that Germany had agreed to pay approximately $1.2 billion euros ($1.19 billion) for home care and compensation for Holocaust survivors living around the world in 2023. It brought the overall amount of compensation Germany...
California Man Reportedly Arrested Over Holocaust Denial Stunt at Auschwitz
Jon Minadeo II, a known Holocaust denier, regularly shares anti-Semitic videos online.
'Wrath of God': Israel's response to 1972 Munich massacre
The killing of 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics prompted Israel to turn to a strategy which endures to this day: deploying secret operatives abroad to assassinate its enemies. Israel instead turned its sights on other targets, such as those it blamed for attacks on Israelis during the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, as well targets from its arch-enemy Iran.
American Jewish leaders help Turkey's Erdogan to launder his image
Fresh from a tete-a-tete with his Russian, Iranian, and Chinese counterparts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in the United States on Saturday. On Tuesday, Erdogan will address the United Nations General Assembly. According to his office, his schedule will be busy: "President Erdogan will likely to receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and of Jewish organizations, and attend the event to be held by the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council." Jewish community leaders who meet with Erdogan are naive to do so. He considers them useful idiots to launder his image. He seeks both to restore the legitimacy shredded after his bodyguards attacked dissidents in the heart of Washington, D.C., and to use photo-ops with prominent Jews to give cover for his support for terrorist groups such as Hamas.
Pope Francis: Western society has 'taken the wrong path' on assisted suicide, abortion
Pope Francis said the West is going down the "wrong paths" regarding social values. Speaking aboard the papal airplane on Sept. 15, Pope Francis lamented the way which the West "degenerates" and loses its morality. "It is true that the West degenerates," the pope told reporters. "It is not, at...
Archeologists Discover Evidence of Earliest Known Opium Use
Researchers in Israel have discovered traces of opium in ceramic artifacts from the 14th century B.C.E.—the earliest known evidence of the drug in the ancient world. The pottery vessels, shaped like inverted poppy flowers, were originally discovered during a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud, an Israeli town some seven miles from Tel Aviv. The poppy flower plant produces opium, which is what led the researchers to test the late Bronze Age artifacts for drug residue.
The ‘fathers of the church’ died around 1,500 years ago, but these ancient leaders still influence Christianity today
Nearly 60 years ago, in October 1962, Pope John XXIII convened the Second Vatican Council. For the 21st time in the Catholic Church’s history, the pope gathered bishops from around the world – several thousand of them – to address matters of church doctrine and practice. Today,...
The Bloody Reign Of Ante Pavelić, The Croatian Dictator Who Was Too ‘Bestial’ Even For The Nazis
Using his ultranationalist terrorist group known as the Ustaše, Ante Pavelić orchestrated a horrific genocide of nearly one million ethnic Serbs, Jews, and Romani people. On October 9, 1934, King Alexander of Yugoslavia was assassinated in Marseille, France. The assassin was an agent of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization (IMRO) — but another group had been working behind the scenes to orchestrate his death: the Ustaše, a Croatian ultranationalist regime led by an unhinged fascist named Ante Pavelić.
Archaeologists In Israel Unearth Evidence Of History’s Earliest Opium Use In A Bronze Age Burial Site
Experts suspect that ancient people in Israel used opium to enter an "ecstatic state" during a loved one's funeral. While excavating a site in Yehud, Israel, archaeologists with the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) discovered several late Bronze-Age skeletons that had been buried with pottery vessels shaped like poppy flowers. Now, in association with the Weizmann Institute of Science, they’ve determined that the vessels contained traces of opium.
This ancient rock fortress was the scene of a tragic standoff between 960 Jews and a Roman legion
Masada is an ancient rock fortress that is situated on top of a mesa (rock plateau) in Israel. It is located in the Judaean desert and overlooks the Dead Sea. According to the Jewish-Roman historian, Josephus, Masada is the site of the first Jewish-Roman war. It was also used by Herod the Great as the location of his palaces.
Palestinians reach truce to end West Bank clashes
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces and militants agreed to a truce on Wednesday to end violent clashes in a flashpoint West Bank city, local officials said. The violence highlighted deep disenchantment with the internationally backed Palestinian leadership. For now, the deal to end the clashes eases...
When was World War II? The deadliest international conflict explained.
World War II, the world's deadliest international conflict, lasted from 1939 until 1945, leaving almost 80 million people dead.
Britain's bravest WW2 spy who led daring sabotage missions in heart of Nazi-occupied Europe before being executed by Hitler's goons is remembered as his never-before-seen archive goes up for auction
The secret archive of 'Britain's bravest spy' in World War Two has been unveiled for auction - 77 years after his execution by the Nazis. Major Francis Suttill, a criminal barrister before the war, built an underground resistance army in Nazi-occupied Europe after being parachuted behind enemy lines. The Special...
Antisemitism claims at the Royal Court theatre
In his article (Once even Jews would utter the word ‘Jew’ in a whisper. Now it is up in lights, 21 September), Jonathan Freedland refers to accusations that the play Seven Jewish Children, which was performed, produced and directed by Jewish people, is antisemitic. Many of these accusations are founded on the absurd idea that the play echoes the medieval blood libel in which Jews are said to have killed Christian children and consumed their blood.
European spyware investigators criticize Israel and Poland
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — European Parliament members investigating the use of surveillance spyware by European Union governments sharply criticized Israel on Wednesday for a lack of transparency in allowing the sale of powerful Israeli spyware to European governments that have used it against critics. The European lawmakers...
Why Post-Fascist Parties Are Gaining Power in Europe
European parties that can trace their origins to neofascist movements could be about to enter government in Italy and Sweden.
Meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, Israel's Yair Lapid shows how to lead
Meeting Jordan's King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid exemplified diplomatic leadership on Tuesday. Lapid did so by showing Israel's renewed interest in Jordanian concerns and his willingness to entertain domestic electoral risks in his nation's service. A video of the meeting showed a warm interchange. As America's two closest allies in the Middle East, it is good news when these two governments are cooperating.
'U.S. and the Holocaust' co-director talks documentary, WWII misconceptions
Co-director Lynn Novick joined KMOX’s “The Show” to talk about the new documentary series, “U.S. and the Holocaust,” that she produced alongside Ken Burns.
Hamas threatens violence over contested Jerusalem holy site
The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday threatened hostile actions against Israel over what it called “violations against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque" ahead of the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.Hamas’s threats came just ahead of Sunday's Jewish new year, and a day after a group of Jewish religious extremists visited a contested holy site revered by both Jews and Muslims and blew the shofar — a ram’s horn that’s trumpeted in the run-up to and during the Jewish High Holidays. The Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, begins at sundown on Sunday, and in the succeeding weeks thousands of Israelis...
