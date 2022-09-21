Q: My son just started college and my ex just served me with a motion to reduce his child support. I don’t understand why he would get to reduce his child support obligation until our son finishes college. He still lives with me when he is home (my ex moved out of state years ago to take a better paying job so they spend very little time together). We didn’t change child support then because my ex argued he would have travel expenses to come see Matthew — of course he didn’t come regularly so I feel like I should have spoken up back then. I am paying half of college too so my expenses have also increased. It just seems wrong that he can get out of paying his fair share now just because Matthew is spending most of his time an hour away in a dorm room at UMass.

