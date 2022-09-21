ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

GOP Candidate Says We Need to 'Clean House' of Ungodly People in Government

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Republican candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives Gina Johnsen said that, if elected, she will govern with "prayers undergirding" her administration, and talked of "cleaning house" of those who she defined as ungodly in government.

"We will get things done correctly with prayer undergirding us, giving us our wisdom unifying with those who are godly in government and cleaning house of those who are not," Johnsen said in a video shared on Twitter from her speech at the "Save Michigan With Faith" rally held between June 2 and 4.

"We gotta do it God's way," she added, as the audience clapped.

Lansing-born Johnsen has not held public office, having worked for the past 20 years in the healthcare industry, including as a life and health insurance agent. On her official website, she talks of having been a grassroots political leader for the past two decades.

In 2020, she won the Republican primary, defeating Christine Barnes to run as the GOP nominee for Michigan House's District 71 seat. In the general election on November 3, 2020, she was beaten by Democrat nominee Angela Witwer, who got 51.2 percent of the vote against Johnsen's 47.3 percent.

The Republican candidate now has another chance to win the Michigan House of Representative general election, this time for District 78. On August 2, Johnsen advanced in the Republican primary, defeating Ben Geiger and Barnes with 45.4 percent of the vote against Geiger's 30.1 percent and Barnes' 24.6 percent. She will be facing Democrat nominee Leah Groves in November.

Ballotpedia —a nonprofit and nonpartisan online political encyclopedia that covers federal, state, and local politics, elections, and public policy in the U.S.— writes that Johnsen has been associated with the Michigan Capitol House of Prayer as a director and Protect Life Michigan as a member of the Advisory Board of Directors.

On her Twitter bio, Johnsen refers to herself as a "faith leader," and her involvement as a Christian candidate is clear from her public and political engagements. In the fall of 2021, Johnsen founded a Christian elementary school and an upper level homeschool academy, according to her website.

On September 15 she held a "Christian Engagement Rally" at Lansing Capitol Lawn in Michigan. "It is time to bring our Church back to the Capitol," she wrote on Twitter advertising the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EsaR_0i4BLFVJ00
Michigan House Republican candidate Gina Johnsen has pledged to rid the government of "ungodly" people. In this photo, Christian faithful—including Johnsen on the left— pray during a "Pure Michigan Election Intercession" outside the state capitol building on October 31, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. John Moore/Getty Images

As a candidate, Johnsen stands against critical race theory—a decades-old but controversial academic theory that examines America's history and institutions through the lens of racism— and diversity, equity, and inclusion being taught in school, and she promises to fight to "keep boys in boys' sports and girls in girls' sports," apparently referring to a debate around trans rights.

She is anti-abortion and anti-gun control. "I will always be in opposition to hideous abortion laws," she said in a tweet from February 2020 calling for support. "I will always be a no vote on gun control."

Newsweek has contacted Johnsen for comment.

Johnsen's pledge to govern following Christian values and get rid of the "ungodly" politicians in government are in line with a movement which has been forming within the GOP, which is calling for the party to become the representative of "Christian nationalism."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano have all questioned the principle of the separation of the state and the church in government, with Greene saying that Christian nationalism isn't a label to be "ashamed" of but one which the GOP should be embracing.

Talking of being "attacked" for her support to Christian nationalism, which draws a parallel between being American and being Christian, Greene wrote on Twitter on July 26 that alarm over her stance against the separation of state and church was coming from "the godless left."

"I am being attacked by the godless left because I said I'm a proud Christian Nationalist. These evil people are even calling me a Nazi because I proudly love my country and my God. The left has shown us exactly who they are. They hate America, they hate God, and they hate us," she wrote.

Former president Donald Trump has appeared to support the concept of Christian nationalism. During a speech in Tampa, Florida, on July 24 he said that "Americans kneel to God" alone.

"We will not break, we will not yield, we will never give in, we will never give up, we will never, ever, ever back down. As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are fighting do not stand a chance," Trump said during a speech held by Turning Point USA. "Because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God, and God alone."

The U.S. constitution protects the right of citizens to profess any faith, under the principle reading: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

Comments / 23

Dee Miller
2d ago

we definitely need to clean house, and get these dangerous republican control freak out of our government.

Reply(1)
9
Brian Pincus
2d ago

John Adams "the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion."Take that GOP and he was super religious.

Reply
3
Dam Maples
2d ago

that is such bull crap why would anybody listen to her read between the lines

Reply
6
Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Florida State
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor has told people to take up "pitchforks and torches." Tim Michels was angered by a news report about his donations to anti-abortion and anti-gay groups. His opponent's spokesperson said, "he's too radical for Wisconsin." A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor has told people...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Government Of Michigan#Engagements#Godly#Politics Federal#Election Federal#Gop#Republican#Michigan House
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Salon

Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
POTUS
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
976M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy