ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners aim to gain ground in wild-card race vs. A’s

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZ9Vm_0i4BL7Wk00

Left-hander Robbie Ray will take aim at his fifth career 200-strikeout season when he attempts to get the Seattle Mariners back on the right track at the expense of the host Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Oakland’s JP Sears limited the Mariners (81-66) to one hit and one unearned run over five innings, and four relievers threw hitless, scoreless ball the rest of the way, as the A’s (54-94) dealt the Mariners a costly 4-1 defeat in their playoff pursuit in the series opener.

When a win would have allowed Seattle to move into the second American League wild-card position, Tuesday’s defeat prevented the Mariners from further distancing themselves from the pursuing Baltimore Orioles, who will begin play Wednesday five back.

The Mariners hope Ray (12-10, 3.72) can turn things around both for the team and for himself. He hasn’t seen the sixth inning in either of his past two starts, roughed up for a total of nine runs and 16 hits in 10 innings by the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old managed 11 strikeouts in those games, bringing his season total to 194. Six more and Ray would join Max Scherzer as the only pitchers to record 200 or more strikeouts five times in the past seven seasons.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has gone 1-1 in three starts against the A’s this season, striking out 28 in 18 2/3 innings while allowing just five runs. He has started five times in his career against Oakland, going 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA.

Ray has never gone head-to-head with Tony Kemp, a left-handed hitter whose three-run home run allowed the A’s to overtake the Mariners in the fifth inning on Tuesday.

The A’s are out of the playoff race, but Kemp and Seth Brown are racing each other for Best Month of September honors. Kemp’s 2-for-4 effort Tuesday raised his average this month to .321 with three homers and 12 RBIs. After going 0-for-3, Brown is at .283 with six homers and 12 RBIs.

“We have a friendly competition going on,” Kemp admitted. “We look at each other and say, ‘Hey, don’t wait up for me today.’ If he gets a hit, I want to get a hit. We feed off each other. He has a lot more homers than me, but I’m just trying to keep up.”

While Kemp was providing the big blow of the game out of the Oakland leadoff spot Tuesday, Mariners leadoff hitter Julio Rodriguez struggled in his return from a sore back. He went 0-for-4, including a flyout with the bases loaded and a double play grounder.

Seattle fell to 13-28 on the season when it hasn’t homered.

“The way the game is today, you need to hit homers,” Mariners manager Scott Servais insisted. “It’s really hard to win when you don’t. It’s hard to put four or five hits together in an inning.”

Seattle will try to resume its long-ball display at the expense of A’s right-hander James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.70), who is winless in last six starts, going 0-4 with a 5.76 ERA. He pitched well in his last outing, limiting the Houston Astros to two runs and five hits over six innings in a 5-2 road defeat.

The 28-year-old will be making his fifth start of the season against the Mariners, with the A’s having won three of the first four. He’s gone 2-1 with a 5.17 ERA in nine career head-to-heads with Seattle, including six starts.

Rodriguez has owned his head-to-head with Kaprielian, going 6-for-12 with two triples and a homer.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Torrens homers but Mariners stumble to A's again, lose 2-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens homered for one of four hits by the stumbling Seattle Mariners as they were shut down again by the last-place Oakland Athletics, losing 2-1 on Wednesday night. Torrens connected in the eighth for Seattle’s lone bright spot after he had been called up earlier in the day. The Mariners are in the third and final AL wild-card position, four games in front of Baltimore. Seattle manager Scott Servais spoke to his team Wednesday after being limited to one hit a night earlier about not trying to do too much and playing at the same level that has made Seattle so successful this year. “You just have to stick to your standard,” he said. ”We’re in a dip right now.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Oakland, CA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Servais
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Madison Bumgarner
numberfire.com

Dermis Garcia in Oakland dugout Thursday

Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will grab a seat after he went 1-for-20 with a double, two RBI, and 10 strikeouts over the last five games. Stephen Vogt will replace Garcia on first base and bat fifth.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Oakland Athletics#American League#The Atlanta Braves
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore moving to Mariners' bench Friday

J.P. Crawford (lower body) will replace Moore at shortstop and lead off the Mariners' order. Crawford has a $2,200 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0 FanDuel points. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mariners’ implied total (3.54) is tied for No. 21 in the majors today.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

77K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy