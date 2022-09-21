ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin: 'Partial Mobilization' to 'Liberate' Ukraine from 'Neo-Nazi Regime'

By Michael Wasiura in Tbilisi, Georgia
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Following two days of feverish anticipation and speculation on Russian media, Vladimir Putin finally gave his Ukraine address on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Moscow time.

He did not disappoint his supporters.

Over the course of his 14-minute speech, Putin characterized the Ukrainian government and its armed forces as "neo-Nazis" 10 times.

"Respected friends, the topic of my speech is the situation in the Donbas and the course of the special military operation to liberate it from the neo-Nazi regime that seized power in Ukraine in 2014 as a result of an armed coup," said the four-term Russian president, who in 2020 ushered in constitutional changes that would allow him to remain in office until 2036.

This was not the first time Putin used the terms "neo-Nazis" and "armed coup" to justify his invasion of Ukraine, which is led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, a native Russian speaker of Jewish heritage. Zelensky was elected with 73% of the popular vote in 2019 in a process that an observation mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe characterized as "competitive and held with respect for fundamental freedoms."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQqNA_0i4BKnDG00
"In order to protect our Motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to conduct partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. In this photo, President Putin speaks during a concert marking the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, on March 18, 2022 in Moscow.. Photo by Getty Images

Putin's speech served two main functions: to express the Kremlin's support for Crimea-style "referendums" slated to be held in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine from September 23-27, and to announce a partial mobilization of the Russian armed forces.

"The parliaments of the people's republics of Donbass, as well as the civil-military administrations of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, decided to hold referendums on the future of these territories, and they turned to us, Russia, with a request to support such a step," Putin said, referring to regions that Zelensky had carried by wide margins in 2019.

After making an unsupported claim that Russian occupying forces on the territory of Ukraine were opposed by "not only neo-Nazi formations, but in fact the entire military machine of the collective West," Putin moved on to the next topic: mobilization.

"In order to protect our Motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to conduct partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," he said.

After laying out an extended reminder of his country's nuclear capabilities, the Russian commander-in-chief concluded that, "It is in our historical tradition, in the destiny of our people, to halt those who strive for world domination, who threaten the dismemberment and enslavement of our homeland, our Fatherland. That is what we are doing now, and it will continue."

Putin was not the only high-ranking Russian official to speak on the topic. In an interview broadcast on television channel Russia-1 shortly after the president's remarks, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said he expected that 300,000 reservists would be called up.

But he emphasized that this was not a general mobilization.

"I want to preempt any questions that might arise: there is no talk of a mobilization or call up of any students," Shoigu said. "Let them attend their lessons and study in peace."

Nevertheless, the independent Russian news outlet Baza reported that Moscow riot police officers had been ordered to report for duty by 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday, bringing with them their helmets, shields and clubs. The call was said to be made in anticipation of possible protests. As of the time of publication, no such protests had materialized.

On the two days leading up to the speech, Russian media was buzzing over what Putin would say. On Monday, for much of the afternoon and evening in the Moscow time zone, the Russian television audience was treated to talk about what the Duma's legislative step might portend, and what Putin might say.

"The State Duma made a very important decision today, one that, in my opinion, provides the foundation for a very serious change in the character of the military operation," said Vyasheslav Nikonov, host of the geopolitical talk show The Great Game and also a member of the Duma.

One of Nikonov's in-studio guests, fellow Duma deputy and Lieutenant-General in reserve Andrey Gurulyov, agreed with his assessment.

"These referenda are the beginning of the end of Ukrainian statehood," Gurulyov said without irony, nearly seven months after the start of the Russian full-scale military invasion aimed at ending Ukrainian statehood in time for a May 9 Victory Day parade down central Kyiv's Khreshchatyk Street — which never happened.

"I expect that the present events will have consequences not only for the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia," the retired Lieutenant-General added. "When people see what is happening, the same will follow in other regions of Ukraine."

His remarks came as counterattacking Ukrainian troops continue to be greeted as liberators in the formerly Russian-occupied parts of the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

In what was expected to be the minutes before the president's speech, Russia's First Channel broadcast an advertisement for a "documentary" film, titled "Donbass: the Road Home," which is set to air on Sunday, September 25, two days before voting in the referendum is officially set to finish.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Beast

Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North

Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Neo#Government Of Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Jewish#Kremlin
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

The Mystery Man Vowing Putin’s Friends Will Get Blown Up Soon

Almost a decade after he was exiled, a former Russian statesman has emerged from the shadows this week as a new thorn in the side of the Kremlin.In a shocking televised address from Kyiv last week, 47-year-old ex-politician Ilya Ponomarev debuted as a self-described messenger for what he says is an underground resistance movement operating in Russia, the National Republican Army. Ponomarev read the group’s so-called manifesto on a Kyiv-based TV channel he founded seven months ago, called February Morning, in which they claimed responsibility for the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist and staunch...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
976M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy