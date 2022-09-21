Read full article on original website
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
Garoppolo's return as starting QB a familiar feeling for 49ers
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers know painfully well from first-hand experience how an injury to the starting quarterback can derail an entire season.The Niners never recovered from early season injuries that sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and 2020.The situation is far different this time around after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Instead of going to an unproven backup with no history of success, the 49ers are in the same spot they were when they ended last season with a loss in the NFC title game.Garoppolo is back as the starting quarterback,...
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, a 'football savant,' used Allen Iverson for offensive inspiration
The impressive production of the Dolphins' passing offense through two games has shone a spotlight on Miami head coach Mike McDaniel and his unorthodox coaching methods. Former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins, whom McDaniel coached during the 2014 season in Cleveland, recalled on "The Rich Eisen Show" that McDaniel would turn to none other than basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for inspiration.
FOX Sports
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL・
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin questionable vs. Chargers with hip injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury-free streak ended Friday when cornerback Shaquill Griffin was a late addition to the injury report. Griffin, 27, was ruled questionable for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hip injury. The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback joined the Jaguars as a free agent...
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 700th home run, becoming 4th player to reach the mark
Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.
No. 5 Clemson at No. 16 Wake Forest: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch
Everything you need to know about the massive early season ACC showdown between No. 5 Clemson and No. 16 Wake Forest.
FOX Sports
Falcons' Mariota and Seahawks' Smith on similar NFL paths
SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith are living similar NFL lives these days. Both have been cast off and discarded by other teams in the past. Both are currently with franchises in some mode of rebuild. And both are trying to prove they are more than just...
NBC Sports
Kerr meets with Shanahan, 49ers days before Broncos game
SANTA CLARA -- Earlier in the Warriors' offseason, Steve Kerr met with manager Jürgen Klopp and the Liverpool Football Club at its Kirkby base to the delight of both parties. Though Santa Clara is a bit different in every way imaginable, Kerr's latest trip before Warriors training camp begins Saturday was again meeting with another coach and football team.
