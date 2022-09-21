ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Over 140,000 Sign Petition Against Mobilization in Russia

By James Bickerton
 3 days ago

More than 140,000 people have signed a petition opposing Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization in Russia, which will see thousands of reservists called up.

The Russian president announced the mobilization order in a televised address on Wednesday, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saying it will provide another 300,000 troops.

The Russian-language petition against conscription, titled 'Against partial and total mobilization,' was created on the Change.org petition site by a user with the pseudonym 'Soft Power.'

It says: "On September 21, 2022, Vladimir Putin announced the start of partial mobilization throughout Russia. Only those citizens who are in the reserve and, above all, those who served in the ranks of the armed forces, have certain military specialties, will be subject to conscription for military service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wy1pB_0i4BKeGj00
Municipal workers remove debris from around a residential building hit by a missile in Kharkiv on September 21, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A petition against Putin's planned Russian mobilization has attracted more than 140,000 signatories. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/GETTY

"We, the citizens of Russia, women and men, oppose general and partial mobilization. President Vladimir Putin has no legal grounds, weighted and well-reasoned reasons for announcing it, and cannot have any.

"In the current state of uncertainty we are not prepared to expose our men - brothers, sons, husbands, fathers and grandfathers - to any moral, ethical or physical danger."

Protests against the mobilization have been announced for 7 p.m. local time on Wednesday, in city centers across Russia.

Thousands of Russians were arrested for attending anti-war demonstrations in February and March, after the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

As part of the mobilization order, the contracts of Russian soldiers already serving in Ukraine have been extended indefinitely.

In his address, Putin claimed the West "wants to destroy our country" and threatened to use "all the means at our disposal," to defend Russia's "territorial integrity," in a possible allusion to nuclear weapons.

Lithuania put its rapid reaction force on heightened readiness in response to the Russian announcement.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Putin's mobilization is "an admission that his invasion is failing."

He said: "President Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilize parts of his population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine, are an admission that his invasion is failing.

"He and his Defense Minister have sent tens of thousands of citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and badly led. No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah."

On Tuesday, pro-Russian authorities announced referendums on joining Russia will be held in four Ukrainian provinces they partially occupy.

The White House branded planned polls in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia "sham referenda" that "will be manipulated."

Update 9/21/22, 8:48 PM ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
