Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man tries to rob 13-year-old at fast food restaurant in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday in an effort to identify and locate a thief who attempted to rob a 13-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 19 near the 2200 block of North Federal...
Click10.com
Man arrested in alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday over an alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah. According to his arrest report, Maykel Escalona, 39, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The alleged incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car driven...
Click10.com
Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
WSVN-TV
1 person hospitalized after semi-truck crash scatters produce on street
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Fort Lauderdale may cause some traffic for drivers on Interstate 95. The incident involved a Presidente Supermarket semi-trailer truck, near State Road 84, Friday morning. A white Honda rear-ended the box truck, which caused the axle of the truck to detach. This...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
Click10.com
Deputies searching for 11-year-old last seen in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for an 11-year-old boy last seen at his school in Tamarac Friday. Jeremiah Ismael was last seen at Rhema Word Christian Academy, located on Prospect Road near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Ismael is 5-foot-3, weighing roughly 110 to 120 pounds, and...
2 dogs safely recovered after SUV stolen in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police say that a stolen SUV, which had two dogs inside, was recovered with the animals safely inside.
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
WSVN-TV
Man steps out of car with gun on expressway in Hialeah during road rage confrontation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy got out of his car on a highway. An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Car hangs off building after driver crashes through 2nd floor wall at parking garage in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car drove through the wall on the second floor of a parking garage. According to Lauderhill Police, a woman crashed inside the parking garage at 4200 Inverrary Blvd., Thursday. According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the woman was parking and hit the gas instead of the...
WSVN-TV
Semi-truck crash scatters produce on street, causes delays on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Fort Lauderdale may cause some traffic for drivers on Interstate 95. The incident involved a Presidente Supermarket semi-trailer truck near State Road 84, Friday morning. Produce from the semi-truck was seen scattered across the street while another car was stuck on a...
Click10.com
Abandoned car in Maine may be clue in case of Miami-Dade boy who vanished in August
MIAMI – An abandoned vehicle that turned up in Maine may provide a clue to the whereabouts of six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, who is the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert after he vanished on Aug. 27, in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade detectives believed...
Woman wrecks ex’s car after seeing pictures of him with new girlfriend
WSVN-TV
New video shows man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video showed the moments a tow truck driver opened fire and killed a 38-year-old man. This started Wednesday morning when the tow truck driver was trying to repossess a car on Carolina Avenue, Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage showed the car being towed out...
iheart.com
Florida Mother Arrested For Helping Her Daughter Attack 11-Year-Old Girl
A Florida mother is facing a lithany of charges after a now viral video shows her helping her daughter attack an 11-year-old girl after school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Video from last week shows Thomas joining in...
Click10.com
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
WSVN-TV
Possible abduction in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction. They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade. There is a very large police presence in the area. 7Skyforce...
