The Legend of La Ciguapa
La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
Ryan Murphy Had 1 Rule on the Set of ‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
Ryan Murphy had the cast and crew follow one rule on the set of 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' to protect the victims.
'The U.S. and the Holocaust' connects a complex history to the present
"The US and the Holocaust" is documentary filmmaking with a purpose, a three-night production that directly links undercurrents of American society that influenced the decades featured to lingering strains of White supremacy and anti-Semitism. It's fascinating as history, but sobering as current events.
wegotthiscovered.com
The single worst-reviewed movie in history finally gains a tiny measure of sympathy
History has shown that any movie with the word (or a variation of) “versus” in the title has a 50/50 chance of being awful, but 2002’s video game adaptation Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever took things to an entirely new level by becoming the single worst-reviewed film in the history of Rotten Tomatoes.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Titan
Experimenting on human beings sounds like the stuff of which conspiracies and science fiction stories are made, and that’s why The Titan isn’t a total loss since it does stand out as a movie that, like many others, shows why the human imagination can be a dangerous thing, especially when paired with ego and unlimited expense account. When Rick and his family end up moving to a compound to find a method by which to help humans survive on Titan, the only place that is found to be amenable to human life in any way, it becomes obvious that the scientist, Collingwood, is the type of guy that will smile to a person’s face and stick a knife in their back while measuring the effect at the same time. Yeah, he’s that kind of scientist, and it’s not tough to think that his experiments are going to fail horribly since, as amazing as the human body is, there are limits that can’t be pushed with everyone, as each individual person is bound to react to various stimuli in different ways.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Dustwalker
For some reason, it appears that earth is kind of a galactic target for some of the worst things that can happen when it comes to aliens, either crash landing or visiting this world for one reason or another. When an alien craft crash lands in Australia, a deadly parasite is released somehow, and the problems begin. One would think that if someone finds an oddity in an area they happen to know something about that they might stop and alert the local authorities before moving forward; then, there wouldn’t be much of a movie. Acts of stupidity often create more storylines than intelligent ones do, which is why The Dustwalker has at least a chance to move forward. To give credit to this movie, it did start as something that could have been a lot of fun and even creepy as hell since it does have the necessary elements required to tell an engaging story. An isolated location, an alien encounter, and simple people who didn’t know what they were dealing with should have been enough to turn this movie into something that might have been remembered and even talked about among many movie fans. But as it goes with a lot of unknown movies, there were a few slips.
psychologytoday.com
The Greatest Human Invention?
If you had asked me when I was a child in the 90s whether we would have self-driving cars one day, I probably would have guessed, “yes.” But if you had asked me whether the premier encyclopedia in the world would be a website that anyone can edit (for no pay), I probably would have thought you were out of your mind. However, Wikipedia is here to stay, and self-driving cars are still a work in progress.
Time Out Global
The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England
The Tudors and their tumultuous reigns have captured our imaginations for centuries—see The Tudors, Wolf Hall, Elizabeth, The Other Boleyn Girl and the William Shakespeare plays—and now, an exhibit focusing on art created during their dynasty will be on display here in NYC. “The Tudors: Art and Majesty...
The Apology review – powerful tale of wartime ‘comfort women’
The Apology dramatises the little-known yet wide-scale rape of Korean women and girls during the second world war. We are told that “history is made up of lone voices” and it comes filtered through a single woman’s testimony here. Sun-Hee (Sarah Lam), remembers how at the age of 16, living under Japanese occupation, she was persuaded to join the apparently “patriotic” female volunteer corps.
wegotthiscovered.com
Scenery-chewers celebrate one of the all-time great villainous performances
There’s a very line between scenery-chewing and outright hammy, and it’s one Gary Oldman has straddled with glorious aplomb countless times over his long and illustrious career. The Academy Award-winning actor has played many fantastic villains during his decades in the spotlight, but few (if any) have proven more memorable than Léon: The Professional‘s antagonist Norman Stansfield.
Hilary Mantel: bringing ghosts to life
Hilary Mantel, whose death was announced on Friday, communed with ghosts throughout her life: the ghosts from history that stalked her fiction, the ghosts of her Irish Catholic ancestors and the ghosts of her unborn children. She imagines life with the daughter she would never have, named Catriona, the most heart-rending ghost of the many spectres that populate her 12 novels.
'U.S. and the Holocaust' co-director talks documentary, WWII misconceptions
Co-director Lynn Novick joined KMOX’s “The Show” to talk about the new documentary series, “U.S. and the Holocaust,” that she produced alongside Ken Burns.
Are We Headed Back to 1939?
The year 1939 was one of the most important years in American History for many reasons, from movies to sports. However, 1939 was also a year full of great stress due to all the events that changed the course of history. This includes the start of World War II and the Manhattan Project.
EW.com
Best New Books of Fall 2022: Fiction Preview
September will never not mean back to school, and back to the stacks of serious literary fiction. Which is not to say that the books on offer this season are the eat-your-vegetables answer to summer's sunny beach-tote rush: Starting this month, bold new works from familiar superstars (Elizabeth Strout, Celeste Ng, even a twofer from Cormac McCarthy) will share shelf space with a spate of exciting next-gen voices (Jonathan Escoffery, S.E. Boyd).
The Agojie Amazons of West Africa: The Real Female Warriors Behind 'The Woman King'
Underestimating the Agojie was a fatal mistake. When these 19th-century West African women invaded French ships, the foreign men onboard reflexively dropped their swords, refusing to fight a lady—and soon learned their lesson when the Agojie landed brutal kicks and hooks. The Agojie have been underestimated in other ways...
'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Girls Who Code' and Other Books Just Banned in the U.S.
The updated index from PEN America was released on Monday and showed 1,648 titles that were banned in classrooms and libraries in the U.S. this year.
