ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Snippets of a Life: Memories that Define Me

Profound memories help to define us. Our morals and values are often determined within our memory banks. Even at a young age, we learn who we are. Pivotal moments and conversations, even with strangers, can transform us. Where do we obtain our moral compasses and when does this happen? We...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
The Garnette Report

Amelia Moore: “love me or leave me alone” & “drugs”

Today, Amelia Moore released teaching a robot to love(additional data), a deluxe edition of her Capitol Records debut EP that includes two new tracks – “love me or leave me alone” and “drugs.” Produced by Pink Slip and Inverness, the previously unreleased songs are additional chapters in a compelling story of first love and first loss that lead to the realization that, as Moore says, “love is what separates us from the robots.”
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy