Environment

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona

OROCOVIS, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico are still waiting for water and power to be restored following Hurricane Fiona. Fiona was just a category 1 hurricane when it hit. But it moved slowly and dropped more than 30 inches of rain on some areas, and the flooding washed out roads, isolating some mountain communities.
California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030

The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
Democrats lifted GOP opponents in the primaries. Some of those races now look close

PHILADELPHIA — During the final stretch of the primary race to be Pennsylvania's next governor, Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro made a strategic choice. His campaign put $840,000 into television ads about GOP candidate and conservative election-denier Doug Mastriano. "If Mastriano wins, it's a win for what Donald Trump stands...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Political Rewind: Anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre; What poll results mean for candidates

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Michael Thurmond, @dekalblikesmike, CEO, DeKalb County. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, Republican political consultant. The breakdown. 1. A historic bridge has been rededicated at Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain Park was created as a monument to the Confederacy. It...
ATLANTA, GA
