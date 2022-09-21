Read full article on original website
Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona
OROCOVIS, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico are still waiting for water and power to be restored following Hurricane Fiona. Fiona was just a category 1 hurricane when it hit. But it moved slowly and dropped more than 30 inches of rain on some areas, and the flooding washed out roads, isolating some mountain communities.
5 numbers that show Hurricane Fiona's devastating impact on Puerto Rico
In the wake of Hurricane Fiona walloping Puerto Rico, communities are underwater, bridges and roads destroyed, and many residents' homes are unlivable. Early figures indicate a tough road ahead as residents attempt to recover. It will be some time before experts get a full handle on the scale of the...
In Puerto Rico, rescuers struggle to reach areas cut off by Hurricane Fiona
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Fiona was on a track Thursday to menace Bermuda and far-eastern Canada after leaving hundreds of people stranded across Puerto Rico, where it smashed roads and bridges and caused historic flooding. Government officials have been working with religious groups, nonprofits and others braving landslides,...
Power outages and problems accessing fuel force Puerto Rico grocery stores to close
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Hand-written signs warning of closures...
A dramatic shift at the border as migrants converge on a remote corner of South Texas
It was late afternoon when José Albornoz emerged, tired and soaking wet, from the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. The first person he encountered on the U.S. side was Luis Valderrama, a former U.S. Border Patrol agent who owns the cattle ranch where Albornoz was now standing. "What's...
California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030
The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
A second ancient canoe is found in Wisconsin — this time tracing back to 1000 B.C.
Tamara Thomsen was giving a scuba diving lesson in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota when she noticed a piece of wood peeking out of the sand. Her student didn't think much of it but Thomsen, who is a maritime archaeologist by trade, knew exactly what it was. "This is not a joke....
Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis
In Atlanta’s housing market where exorbitant home prices and high rents are excluding even many middle-class families, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other local luminaries earlier this month stood outside a house built in 1949 that could help buck the trend by providing a safe and affordable place to live.
U.S. Sen. Warnock: Electric car tax credit needs 'flexibility'
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock urged the U.S. Treasury secretary Friday to use "maximum flexibility" in implementing a revised tax credit for Americans buying electric vehicles, a perk that Hyundai stands to lose as the automaker invests billions of dollars to open its first American EV plant in the Democratic senator's home state of Georgia.
GPB evening headlines for September 23, 2022
US Sen. Raphael Warnock is urging the Biden administration to use "maximum flexibility" in defining who should get a revised tax credit for electric vehicles. Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about a Georgia Power plan to raise rates by about 12% at hearings set to begin next week.
Stop thinking just about Election Day. We're in voting season now
Election Day may still be weeks away, but voting for this year's midterm elections has already begun. North Carolina officially kicked off this voting season on Sept. 9, when — almost two months before Election Day — its county boards of elections started mailing out absentee ballots. And...
For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game
A few stories above the MARTA station and the food court across the street from the Georgia Capitol, hundreds of decisions are made every year about the future of people’s lives. That’s where the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole meets. The September meeting was packed with people who...
Democrats lifted GOP opponents in the primaries. Some of those races now look close
PHILADELPHIA — During the final stretch of the primary race to be Pennsylvania's next governor, Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro made a strategic choice. His campaign put $840,000 into television ads about GOP candidate and conservative election-denier Doug Mastriano. "If Mastriano wins, it's a win for what Donald Trump stands...
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. When it comes to education issues, Gwinnett County parent and former teacher...
An Arizona judge rules that the state can enforce a near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics statewide will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. The judge lifted a...
A judge blocks the Indiana abortion ban a week after it took effect
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took effect one week...
Voting equipment to be replaced after 'unauthorized access'
Georgia's secretary of state on Friday announced plans to replace election equipment in one county following "unauthorized access" to the equipment that happened two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team hired by allies of then-President Donald Trump traveled to Coffee County, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast...
The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races
LISTEN: The midterm election has sharpened focus on Georgia women as both Democrats and Republicans work to mobilize the group that makes up more than half of the state’s electorate. —— This year’s midterm election has a sharpened focus on Georgia women — who make up more than half...
Political Rewind: Anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre; What poll results mean for candidates
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Michael Thurmond, @dekalblikesmike, CEO, DeKalb County. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, Republican political consultant. The breakdown. 1. A historic bridge has been rededicated at Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain Park was created as a monument to the Confederacy. It...
