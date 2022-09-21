Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China
5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
knowtechie.com
iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 – which smartphone is the better buy?
In this era of $1,000+ flagship smartphones, it’s nice to remember that base models are often substantially cheaper. This is especially true when comparing the iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22. The versions with multiple adverbs get all the headlines, but the base models give you most of the new...
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle is surprisingly affordable — for a very good reason
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy today, but customers have had one gripe about it since launch — it's nearly impossible to lay the watch flat on a wireless charger. With the way the Watch's band is shaped, trying something like reverse wireless charging using the back of your phone is practically a non-starter. But like the true modern tech giant that it is, Samsung is now ready to sell a solution to a problem that’s certainly of its own creation — a new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
How to block text messages on Android
Between corporate spam and unwelcome messages from who-knows-where, having a conversational kill switch in your digital tool kit is probably a good idea. Malicious texts can often hold threats to digital safety and security. As a result, many are beginning to search for ways to deal with excessive spam. The...
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
The Pixel 7's Tensor G2 has a lot of surprises for a boring upgrade
Google doesn't like to make a big show of it, but it's an open secret that it's been working with Samsung to produce its custom Tensor SoC for its Pixel 6 lineup of phones. This year, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to sport a Tensor G2 — there's already been plenty said about what to expect with that chip, but it looks like some new intel is going to lock things in for us. But that's not all we're learning about here.
Samsung Galaxy S22's third One UI 5 beta fixes animations and adds new app icons
In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22. A few weeks later, the company rolled out the second beta and expanded the program to more countries. Now, nearly a month after that, the Korean giant has dropped the third One UI 5 beta firmware for the Galaxy S22. Typically, Samsung releases a new beta once every 2-3 weeks, but it seemingly had to delay the third beta's release to fix some issues with animations in the previous builds.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a first glimpse of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
Update: Vivo has now gone ahead and finally set a date for the formal launch date of its X Fold+. The OEM now asserts that it owes its new symbolic suffix to its "evolved" form of strength, which probably refers to its premium, Galaxy Z Fold4-challenging specs. On that note,...
Samsung's latest heavy-duty phone and tablet are finally coming to the US
Finding a rugged device is a lot harder than it once was. These days, most companies want you to buy their expensive glass-and-metal slab of a phone and slap it in a heavy-duty case rather than offering some specialized gadgets to meet the need. Thankfully, Samsung isn't one of them. The company is bringing its latest ruggedized phone and tablet to the US market, with pre-orders for one of the devices starting today.
Phone Arena
Google's Pixel Tablet is moving one (small) step closer to its 2023 release with these specs in tow
As exciting as Google's October 6 event headliners might look to a lot of smartphone and smartwatch fans (both on paper and in surprisingly revealing teaser videos and other official marketing materials), we're fairly certain at least a few of our devoted readers are curious to know more about the Pixel Tablet as well.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a good fitness smartwatch?
Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has fitness features capable of tracking exercises and daily activity. However, for more hardcore athletes, hikers, and adventurers, the Watch 5 Pro won't replace your Garmin watch for GPS accuracy or in-depth workout training. When Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5...
Google's Pixel 7 upgrades won't include a price hike
The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.
Weekend poll: Would you buy a small Android flagship phone?
Although we have a pretty good idea of what to expect at Google's upcoming Pixel 7 launch event, the future isn't quite as clear. Sure, the Pixel Fold will likely arrive sometime next year, alongside the usual round of iterative updates, but what about something a little more exciting? Earlier this week, we learned Google might be working on a smaller flagship Pixel, something with all the power you'd expect from a premium device but in a form factor that fits in your hand.
Don't count on the Galaxy S23 changing Samsung's mind about fast charging
We're a few months out from the expected launch of the Galaxy S23, but that doesn't mean it isn't too early for the rumor mill to start churning. Although it sounds like Samsung is making some big changes to the S23's camera, including an upgrade to a 200MP sensor, the rest of the phone might look a lot like this year's hardware. While that's not necessarily a bad thing — we're pretty fond of the current Galaxy S-series design — it looks like that means we'll also be stuck with some legacy hardware, particularly when it comes to charging.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device
Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is our Phone of the Year
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) has been named Phone of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). To take our Phone of the Year prize, a device doesn’t just have to look good, but also offer powerful specs, great features, and appeal to consumers and partners alike.
