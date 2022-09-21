ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
WILL COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

18-year-old killed after crashing into concrete pillars, brick wall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Thursday, September 22, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Indiana State Police was called to investigate a fatal crash in Michigan City. A preliminary investigation by police shows that at approximately 8 p.m., Michigan City officers observed a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Michigan Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Crown Point man arrested after leaving scene of crash

A Crown Point man behind the wheel of a semi has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after narrowly missing a collision with a school bus, then allegedly hitting a NIPSCO wire. It happened late last month in the area of the 9000 block of U.S. 30....
CROWN POINT, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crown Point, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Laporte County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
La Porte, IN
City
Crown Point, IN
Laporte County, IN
Crime & Safety
22 WSBT

SBPD: Juvenile detained after shot fired on school bus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, September 20, South Bend Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained

A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Allen
iheart.com

Multiple People Killed After Barricade Situation, House Fire

The Cook County Medical Examiner said that four people were killed in a shooting and fire at a home in Oak Park, Illinois, on Friday (September 23) morning. Dozens of shots rang out around 6:30 a.m. as the suspect shot members of his family in front of his house. He then went back inside the house and barricaded himself inside. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the driveway and a third person in the street. They were all rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
OAK PARK, IL
22 WSBT

Firearm discovered in backpack at Washington High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend Police Department sent out the following press release regarding a firearm recovered at Washington High School:. A juvenile has been arrested following the discovery of a firearm inside a backpack at Washington High School. Just before 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 22, a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting

House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
NILES, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Laporte County Sheriff
WGN News

Rideshare passenger shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

Two victims identified in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Niles Police have released the names of the two teenage girls shot and killed in Niles. 15-year-old Demi Galvin and 18-year-old Yasmeen Scott were found dead at a house on North 6th street. Three other male victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are...
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.

Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Man arrested for residential entry, methamphetamine possession

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly forced entry into an occupied residence on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies went to a residence in the 10000 block of Hawthorn Road for a...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Victim of crash has been identified

The Osceola man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison Road has been identified. The crash, late Monday night, happened near Beech Road and claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Phillip Hoffman. He was walking at the time he was hit. The driver, a 33-year-old Mishawaka man,...
OSCEOLA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy