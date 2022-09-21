Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
18-year-old killed after crashing into concrete pillars, brick wall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Thursday, September 22, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Indiana State Police was called to investigate a fatal crash in Michigan City. A preliminary investigation by police shows that at approximately 8 p.m., Michigan City officers observed a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Michigan Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the […]
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
95.3 MNC
Crown Point man arrested after leaving scene of crash
A Crown Point man behind the wheel of a semi has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after narrowly missing a collision with a school bus, then allegedly hitting a NIPSCO wire. It happened late last month in the area of the 9000 block of U.S. 30....
22 WSBT
SBPD: Juvenile detained after shot fired on school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, September 20, South Bend Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
fox32chicago.com
Arrest warrant issued for Chicago man wanted in attempted carjacking of mother in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chicago man who was allegedly involved in the attempted carjacking of a mother in Oak Lawn earlier this year. Jerome D. Fears, Jr, 20, is wanted by authorities in connection to the crime that occurred on April 18.
abc57.com
Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained
A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
iheart.com
Multiple People Killed After Barricade Situation, House Fire
The Cook County Medical Examiner said that four people were killed in a shooting and fire at a home in Oak Park, Illinois, on Friday (September 23) morning. Dozens of shots rang out around 6:30 a.m. as the suspect shot members of his family in front of his house. He then went back inside the house and barricaded himself inside. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the driveway and a third person in the street. They were all rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
22 WSBT
Firearm discovered in backpack at Washington High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend Police Department sent out the following press release regarding a firearm recovered at Washington High School:. A juvenile has been arrested following the discovery of a firearm inside a backpack at Washington High School. Just before 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 22, a...
abc57.com
Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
WNDU
2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
Rideshare passenger shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
22 WSBT
Two victims identified in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Niles Police have released the names of the two teenage girls shot and killed in Niles. 15-year-old Demi Galvin and 18-year-old Yasmeen Scott were found dead at a house on North 6th street. Three other male victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are...
22 WSBT
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.
Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
Two people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and three others, including two teen boys, were injured in a shooting that Niles police say was linked to two other killings.
Florida boat captain charged after Elk Grove Village woman killed in parasailing incident
The family of an Elk Grove Village woman killed while parasailing with two young children in Florida has filed a lawsuit.
4 people killed in Oak Forest shooting, barricade situation, fire caught on neighbor's Ring camera
One neighbor's doorbell camera captured what appeared to be a man shooting his family members before barricading himself inside his home and setting it on fire.
abc57.com
Man arrested for residential entry, methamphetamine possession
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly forced entry into an occupied residence on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies went to a residence in the 10000 block of Hawthorn Road for a...
95.3 MNC
Victim of crash has been identified
The Osceola man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison Road has been identified. The crash, late Monday night, happened near Beech Road and claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Phillip Hoffman. He was walking at the time he was hit. The driver, a 33-year-old Mishawaka man,...
