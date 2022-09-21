Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
The US is adding millionaires at the fastest rate this century while the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
As Americans are grappling with rising prices across the economy, the rich are getting richer. In 2021, the US added 2.5 million "new millionaires," according to Credit Suisse's annual wealth report released Tuesday, accounting for nearly half of the global increase of 5.2 million. Per the report, this growth marked...
Fast Company
The world got 5.2 million more millionaires last year, but many are getting pinched in 2022
Two-and-a-half million people in the United States became millionaires last year, but thanks to rising prices, that may not mean as much as it used to. Worldwide, 5.2 million people became millionaires in 2021, according to the Global Wealth Report 2022, an annual release published by Credit Suisse. Including those 5.2 million, 2.5 million of whom are in the U.S., the total number of millionaires globally increased to 62.5 million at the end of 2021. The total amount of global wealth tallied nearly $464 trillion, which was an almost 10% increase over the prior year, too, the report says.
More Americans apply for jobless aid last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose slightly last week with the Federal Reserve pushing hard to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 17 rose by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s number was revised down by 5,000 to 208,000, the lowest figure since May. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, fell by 6,000 to 216,750.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
Cost of living for low-income Americans remains high as food prices continue to surge
The cost of living among American households who spend a massive part of their groceries has continued to be unbearable due to the rise in food prices, making the cost of living painfully high.
A $15 minimum wage could lift 7.6 million Americans out of poverty
The Urban Institute published a new analysis on what would happen if the federal minimum wage was increased to $15. The annual family earnings of nearly 56 million affected workers nationwide would rise by an average of $5,600. If no workers lose their jobs with a $15 minimum wage, 7.6...
buzzfeednews.com
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pentagon planned 63% cut to Hawaii troops’ living allowances as billions flow to Ukraine
U.S. troops stationed in Hawaii were told this month they’d soon see a 62.5 percent cut in their overseas cost-of-living allowance (COLA) at a time when the U.S. is sending billions in aid to Ukraine, dealing with high inflation, and a potential recession. Last week, however, the Pentagon said it reversed that decision.
U.S. Latino economic output would rank 5th in world GDP, according to new study
If U.S. Latinos were an independent country, their gross domestic product would rank fifth in the world, surpassing those of the United Kingdom, India and France, according to a report released Thursday. The economic output of Latinos in 2020 was $2.8 trillion, up from $2.1 trillion in 2015 and $1.7...
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
Spain plans temporary tax on big fortunes for two years from 2023
MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Spanish government wants to slap a temporary tax on the wealthiest 1% of the country's population starting next year amid soaring inflation, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday.
Good News Network
Former Debt Collectors Have Wiped Away $6.7 Billion of Medical Debt for Millions of Americans
A dynamic duo from Wall Street has just passed a huge milestone in charitable history, completely paying off the medical debt for some 3.6 million Americans—a do-good revolution from two guys who used to be debt collectors themselves. It was the Occupy Wall Street movement that first stirred the...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
Half of US workers say they are ‘quiet quitting’: poll
Story at a glance More than 50 percent of U.S. workers admit to being “quit quitters,” according to a new Gallup Poll. The poll shows that the number of employees who are disengaged with their work has jumped significantly since the pandemic. The most disengaged workers are Gen Z employees or younger millennials. The trend…
"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages
The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
