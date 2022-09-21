ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Southern Ill. Piano Festival returns to SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Piano Festival returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale. According to SIU, the festival runs October 2, 4-5, November 2 and December 2 at various locations on campus. They say all of the concerts and master classes are free and open to the public,...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

2022 Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off

Van Ikner and Chastity Mays, with Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, share what to expect at Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale on Saturday, Sept. 24. We're going on a walking tour ahead of the Fall Open House in Uptown Jackson with Janna Clifton. Sikeston This Week 9/21/22. Updated: 21...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Carbondale, IL
Education
wpsdlocal6.com

Cleanup at Barbecue on the River

'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River. The ultimate goal is that the festival safe and welcoming for every visitor. The Paducah Public Works Department says it's confident its personnel can make that happen, with help from attendees.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting

A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days. Scott...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

‘Praise the Lard’ BBQ Cook-Off kicks off in Murphysboro Thursday

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An annual competition is back in action in Murphysboro. The 35th annual Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off kicks off on Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24. The cook-off is held in a lot across the street from 17th Street Barbecue, also the organizer of...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
chssphinx.com

Carterville Free Fair

It’s that time of year again! With Fall approaching, local fairs and carnivals have come back to town. The Free Fair has been a tradition of Carterville for several years, and there seems to be no end in sight. Every year hundreds of people attend, not only from Carterville, but neighboring towns as well.
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

East Perry Community Fair gearing up for big weekend

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands are expected to make the trip to Altenburg in the coming days to attend the East Perry Community Fair. Crews have been getting things in place with stands in place, rides moving in and tents going up. Organizers tell us this fair has been a...
ALTENBURG, MO
KFVS12

SIH fighting nursing shortage

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A shortage of workers in the medical field has a healthcare system in the Heartland taking action. According to Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), they are battling a nursing shortage that started during the pandemic. SIH says the need for nurses continues to be very high right...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

SIH hiring nurses "on the spot" during special event this Thursday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Southern Illinois Healthcare will be recruiting and hiring nurses "on the spot" during a special hiring event this Thursday. A nursing shortage has impacted healthcare providers across the country, including SIH, which lost numerous employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. SIH says they are working to grow their...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co.

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Thousands are expected to make the trip to Altenburg in the coming days to attend the East Perry Community Fair. Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Charleston man is sentenced...
CHAFFEE, MO

