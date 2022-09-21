Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Southern Ill. Piano Festival returns to SIU
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Piano Festival returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale. According to SIU, the festival runs October 2, 4-5, November 2 and December 2 at various locations on campus. They say all of the concerts and master classes are free and open to the public,...
wpsdlocal6.com
28th Barbecue on the River kicks off with cooler temperatures and hot barbecue
PADUCAH — Thursday night brought the perfect mix of cooler temperatures and hot food as Barbecue on the River officially got underway in Paducah. The event returns to downtown Paducah after two years off the river due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There's a lot of excitement downtown Thursday night....
KFVS12
2022 Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off
Van Ikner and Chastity Mays, with Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, share what to expect at Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale on Saturday, Sept. 24. We're going on a walking tour ahead of the Fall Open House in Uptown Jackson with Janna Clifton. Sikeston This Week 9/21/22. Updated: 21...
KFVS12
30th annual Parade of Lights will be Nov. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 30th Annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Old Town Cape, the theme this year is “A Very Merry Grinchmas.” It was chosen by Parade of Lights Chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield.
wpsdlocal6.com
2022 Barbecue on the River includes family fun zone with skating, mini golf and more
PADUCAH — It's a weekend for good times and delicious barbecue. After two years off the river because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barbecue on the River is back with in-person vendors, and Thursday was a packed day on the riverfront. The smokers were going overnight and the smell of...
KFVS12
Monster Mash Car Bash 2022 to feature bounce house, SEMO mascot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monster Mash Car Bash will be back for Halloween 2022!. The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 35 S. Spanish Street. Classic cars will be on display, decorated for the season, with trunks full of candy for “Trunk...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cleanup at Barbecue on the River
'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River. The ultimate goal is that the festival safe and welcoming for every visitor. The Paducah Public Works Department says it's confident its personnel can make that happen, with help from attendees.
KFVS12
Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting
A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days.
KFVS12
Proceeds from Tour de Cape 2022 to help fund scholarships for children with diabilites
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tour de Cape will be held on Saturday morning, October 1. According to the Facebook event, it starts at 8 a.m. at 42 S. Main Street. They said the goal of the event is to promote bicycling for health, recreation and transportation. Proceeds from this...
KFVS12
‘Praise the Lard’ BBQ Cook-Off kicks off in Murphysboro Thursday
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An annual competition is back in action in Murphysboro. The 35th annual Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off kicks off on Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24. The cook-off is held in a lot across the street from 17th Street Barbecue, also the organizer of...
chssphinx.com
Carterville Free Fair
It’s that time of year again! With Fall approaching, local fairs and carnivals have come back to town. The Free Fair has been a tradition of Carterville for several years, and there seems to be no end in sight. Every year hundreds of people attend, not only from Carterville, but neighboring towns as well.
KFVS12
East Perry Community Fair gearing up for big weekend
ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands are expected to make the trip to Altenburg in the coming days to attend the East Perry Community Fair. Crews have been getting things in place with stands in place, rides moving in and tents going up. Organizers tell us this fair has been a...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State and East Central College partner for student success
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University and East Central College officials signed a memorandum of understanding for the Transfer Mentor Program. This program will help ECC students plan a pathway to success and ease their transition to Southeast and complete their degree. Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of...
KFVS12
Flights to Nashville now available at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Passengers may start booking flights on Contour Aviation. It’s the new airline service selected to serve Cape Girardeau. ”We’re super excited this has been a long process,” said Amos. Airport Manager Katrina Amos says the search for a new airline service started...
KFVS12
SIH fighting nursing shortage
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A shortage of workers in the medical field has a healthcare system in the Heartland taking action. According to Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), they are battling a nursing shortage that started during the pandemic. SIH says the need for nurses continues to be very high right...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau.
linknky.com
Cold Spring mayor addresses concern that Paducah school shooter would move there
Cold Spring Mayor Angelo Penque released a statement to the city Wednesday regarding media reports that Michael Carneal, who killed three students at a school shooting in Paducah in 1997, would come to live in Cold Spring with his parents if he is released on parole. Carneal was 14 at...
wfcnnews.com
SIH hiring nurses "on the spot" during special event this Thursday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Southern Illinois Healthcare will be recruiting and hiring nurses "on the spot" during a special hiring event this Thursday. A nursing shortage has impacted healthcare providers across the country, including SIH, which lost numerous employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. SIH says they are working to grow their...
KFVS12
One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co.
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Thousands are expected to make the trip to Altenburg in the coming days to attend the East Perry Community Fair. Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge.
