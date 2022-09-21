Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns
More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
Flash flooding likely in the Desert Southwest and Rockies on Wednesday
Over 7 million people are under flash flood watches across the Desert Southwest and the Rocky Mountains as a plume of moisture moves in from the Pacific.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]
Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
Wet weather over Plains, Midwest to bring flash flooding risks
Rain and thunderstorms will be possible from the Great Basin into the northern Plains and along the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Friday. Flash flooding will be the greatest risk in these areas. Showers and storms will also be persistent in Florida over the next few days thanks to...
Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up
Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Eastern Interior, North Central, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 16:18:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Eastern Interior; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
natureworldnews.com
Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins
A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE * WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
Nice weather is on the way
Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Torrential Rain and Thunderstorms Could Continue in Australia Until the Weekend
Wet weather is threatening Eastern Australia again with heavy rainfall and flooding as of Friday, September 23. Australian meteorologists have issued a warning that parts of New South Wales, Queensland, and its surrounding areas are at risk of inland flooding and riverine flooding this weekend. Thunderstorms also pose a risk across the region, with the possibility of strong, damaging winds and hail.
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming
Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
Comments / 0