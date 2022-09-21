ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

downriversundaytimes.com

Lincoln Park approves second round of ARPA projects

LINCOLN PARK – The second round of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, for infrastructure and revenue replacement projects, was approved Sept.19 during the City Council meeting. The council held a study session July 19, 2021 to determine how the city’s ARPA allocation, $19.1 million, disbursed over...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland to hold first ever electronics recycling drop off event

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:Computers/LaptopsTabletsProjectorsPhones (cell, landline, office phones)Monitors (EXCEPT...
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event

Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Former Riverview City Manager Doug Drysdale hired by city of Southgate

SOUTHGATE – Former Riverview City Manager Doug Drysdale is the new Southgate assistant city administrator and finance director, effective Oct. 3, City Administrator Dan Marsh said at a Sept. 21 study session. David Angileri currently holds the position, and will work with Drysdale during a month-long transition period before...
SOUTHGATE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Sheriff building new dock in Trenton for marine unit

TRENTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is getting a new dock for its marine unit, allowing for faster deployment of units on the Detroit River. The $1.4 million project will break ground in Trenton Wednesday - a day that deputies have been looking forward to for more than a decade.
TRENTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Southgate officials warn business that mural violates city ordinance

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "We were amazed. She did an awesome job," said Makenzie Costello, whose family owns Cada's Hair Studio in Southgate. Costello said her family immediately fell in love with the work of a local artist that painted a mural covering the entire side of the salon. "Everyone loves it. When people come down Northline, that's the first thing they see," Costello said. However, the first thing city of Southgate officials did when they noticed the large mural, was send a letter to Costello warning her the salon was in violation of two separate ordinances."It is shocking, I get we...
SOUTHGATE, MI
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI

