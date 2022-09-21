Read full article on original website
downriversundaytimes.com
Lincoln Park approves second round of ARPA projects
LINCOLN PARK – The second round of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, for infrastructure and revenue replacement projects, was approved Sept.19 during the City Council meeting. The council held a study session July 19, 2021 to determine how the city’s ARPA allocation, $19.1 million, disbursed over...
Westland to hold first ever electronics recycling drop off event
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:Computers/LaptopsTabletsProjectorsPhones (cell, landline, office phones)Monitors (EXCEPT...
Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event
Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
Several Dearborn pharmacies report robbery trend
“I don’t know why it’s happening in this community specifically, but there’s a lot of pharmacies here (in the Dearborn area)," Haidar reasoned.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Downriver police boat dock, in need of repair for years, gets $1.4 million upgrade
The Wayne County Sheriff's Marine Unit — which, over decades, has helped save the lives of people, and pets, and recently guarded the president — is getting a new dock and seawall in Trenton by winter and larger, sturdier office space by next summer. "It makes for a...
downriversundaytimes.com
Former Riverview City Manager Doug Drysdale hired by city of Southgate
SOUTHGATE – Former Riverview City Manager Doug Drysdale is the new Southgate assistant city administrator and finance director, effective Oct. 3, City Administrator Dan Marsh said at a Sept. 21 study session. David Angileri currently holds the position, and will work with Drysdale during a month-long transition period before...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn police debunk Southfield Freeway attempted human trafficking Facebook post
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Facebook post claiming a human trafficking attempt happened as a woman was getting onto the Southfield Freeway is false, according to Dearborn police. The post claims that a woman was getting onto the freeway from Michigan Avenue when a car stopped in front of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete closure of I-94 in Detroit this weekend — What to know
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Sheriff building new dock in Trenton for marine unit
TRENTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is getting a new dock for its marine unit, allowing for faster deployment of units on the Detroit River. The $1.4 million project will break ground in Trenton Wednesday - a day that deputies have been looking forward to for more than a decade.
downriversundaytimes.com
Wyandotte police officer helps man looking for returnable containers to buy food
WYANDOTTE – While the public often hears about the negative encounters police officers have with people, too often acts of kindness, as demonstrated by Officer Morgen Gardocki on Sept. 19, go unnoticed. Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said that during a late-night patrol, at 12:35 a.m. Sept. 19, in...
Southgate officials warn business that mural violates city ordinance
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "We were amazed. She did an awesome job," said Makenzie Costello, whose family owns Cada's Hair Studio in Southgate. Costello said her family immediately fell in love with the work of a local artist that painted a mural covering the entire side of the salon. "Everyone loves it. When people come down Northline, that's the first thing they see," Costello said. However, the first thing city of Southgate officials did when they noticed the large mural, was send a letter to Costello warning her the salon was in violation of two separate ordinances."It is shocking, I get we...
Ann Arbor’s proposed ban on red-light turns downtown raises equity concerns
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are holding off on banning cars from turning at red lights downtown just yet. City Council debated the pedestrian-safety proposal introduced by Council Member Erica Briggs, D-5th Ward, Monday night, Sept, 19, ultimately deciding to postpone it until Oct. 3. If the...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
3 people injured, 1 critically, when woman runs red light in Rochester Hills: sheriff
Three people were sent to the hospital after authorities say a driver blew through a red light, causing a crash at a Rochester Hills intersection.
'We deserve to live': Town hall meeting targets crime in Detroit
A town hall meeting is happening in Detroit Thursday evening at the Detroit Edison Public School Academy.
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
As DTE Energy pushes for a rate increase, the state is taking a closer look at its sale of customer debt to collection agencies. The company’s use of shut-offs and response to outages are also drawing criticism.
