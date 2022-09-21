ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KXLY

Pack your sweater for tailgating this weekend – Mark

Today will be a beautiful day with some breezy conditions. The trend continues into the weekend, but if you’re heading out to tailgate this weekend, make sure you grab a sweater. It will be a bit chillier in the morning, but we’ll warm up for the afternoon. Tracking...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Haze and smoke moves in this afternoon – Mark

Thursday Afternoon Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. This afternoon brings mild conditions with increased smoke and haze as fall arrives at 6:03 p.m. today. That same system pushing the rain east will also push smoke from the western fires back over the top of us. Moderate Air Quality...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur D'alene, ID
KXLY

A perfect final day of summer – Mark

Wednesday’s Forecast for Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene. We will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon clouds in Wednesday’s forecast. Here are Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday. It’s going to be sunny and breezy before we see rain move in later tonight. It’s going to be wet Thursday morning before we head into a sunny and warmer weekend.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Equipment breakdown causing traffic delays in Stevens County

LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said an equipment breakdown is causing significant delays on US 395 in Stevens County. Right now, US 395 from milepost 193 to 196 is down to alternating traffic and flagging. WSDOT hopes open the road back up by 10 a.m.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'I'm bummed': Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
SPOKANE, WA

