A preliminary hearing will be held tomorrow afternoon for a 62-year-old Fox Lake man charged with second degree reckless homicide and second degree reckless injury for a fatal traffic accident in Green Lake County in the summer of 2020. According to the criminal complaint Carlton Schley, Sr. was operating a John Deere tractor sprayer with booms at the intersection of County Highway A and Hickory Drive in the Town of Mackford. Schley told a Sheriff’s deputy he was stopped at the stop sign on Hickory Drive when he felt a jolt moving him forward and lost control. Schley’s tractor and the Toyota RAV 4 that hit it both ended up in a ditch with the tractor sprayer partially overturned on its roof and the Toyota on its side. The 73-year-old man driving the SUV was dead and his passenger a 72-year-old woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators determined the SUV was heading north on County Highway A and struck the sprayer which failed to stop at the stop sign on Hickory Drive The accident occurred on July 22nd of 2020.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO