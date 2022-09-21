ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

Two Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth Results in Injuries, OWI Arrest

A two-vehicle crash near Plymouth Wednesday evening (September 20th) resulted in one person being injured and an OWI arrest. Details of the crash are still very scarce, but we do know that Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Highway 23 and County Highway P at around 8:30 p.m.
St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash

A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cedarburg chimney fire on Covered Bridge Road

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Firefighters were dispatched to a chimney fire at a residence in Cedarburg on Thursday evening, Sept. 22. Officials say because there are no hydrants in the area, a lot of tanker trucks had to be brought in to help douse the fire. Nobody was hurt as a...
WISN

Multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee sends one person to hospital

MILWAUKEE — A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. It happened around 7:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. Police told WISN 12 News there were no kids on the bus at the time...
Greater Milwaukee Today

No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home

CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
whbl.com

Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality

The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
wearegreenbay.com

Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist

WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
tomahawkleader.com

One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley

TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/20/22 Fox Lake Man Facing Charges For Fatal Traffic Accident

A preliminary hearing will be held tomorrow afternoon for a 62-year-old Fox Lake man charged with second degree reckless homicide and second degree reckless injury for a fatal traffic accident in Green Lake County in the summer of 2020. According to the criminal complaint Carlton Schley, Sr. was operating a John Deere tractor sprayer with booms at the intersection of County Highway A and Hickory Drive in the Town of Mackford. Schley told a Sheriff’s deputy he was stopped at the stop sign on Hickory Drive when he felt a jolt moving him forward and lost control. Schley’s tractor and the Toyota RAV 4 that hit it both ended up in a ditch with the tractor sprayer partially overturned on its roof and the Toyota on its side. The 73-year-old man driving the SUV was dead and his passenger a 72-year-old woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators determined the SUV was heading north on County Highway A and struck the sprayer which failed to stop at the stop sign on Hickory Drive The accident occurred on July 22nd of 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hit-and-run killed Tasha Davis, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - Maurice Cook, 30, of Milwaukee, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Sept. 10 crash near 60th and Fond du Lac that killed Tasha Davis, 36. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Prosecutors say Cook was speeding in a Chrysler 200 owned by the mother...
WISN

New video released shows Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tried to pull over a driver in a white car, but seconds later, they take off leading police on a chase. WISN 12 News obtained video through an open records request. The chase happened Jan. 20. This video is new in our newsroom. It shows...

