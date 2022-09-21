ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

M&S raises staff pay for second time this year to help with living costs

By Sarah Butler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyANq_0i4BGdoW00
Marks & Spencer workers will also be invited to attend financial planning workshops and get meal planning advice.

Marks & Spencer is increasing staff pay for the second time this year and providing 4,500 employees with a £250 shopping voucher as part of a £15m package to help with the rising cost of living.

The clothing, homewares and food retailer is also offering free food to workers in its warehouses in addition to that already provided to staff in stores, and both groups will have access to free sanitary products.

Workers will also be able to attend financial planning workshops and get meal planning advice as well as continuing to receive a 20% discount on M&S purchases.

The company said as part of its first ever autumn pay review, the hourly pay of more than 40,000 staff would rise 2% to a minimum of £10.20 an hour from 1 October – up from £10 an hour introduced in April.

The deal will give £100 extra a month to a full-time customer assistant compared with October last year when workers earned a minimum of £9.50 an hour. The latest agreement contributes to a 7.4% annual uplift.

Stuart Machin, the chief executive of M&S, said: “Whether you’re running a home or running a business, everyone across the country is feeling the pressure of rising costs. We want to do what we can to help ease some of that strain.”

The payout is the latest effort by businesses to help workers deal with soaring inflation on household bills and essentials from travel to food.

John Lewis is to offer free food to all its workers, including temporary staff, during its peak Christmas trading period as well as a one-off cost of living support payment of £500 for full-time workers, pro rata for part-time ones.

In July, Aldi said it was putting up hourly pay for the second time in a year with an increase of 40p to a minimum of £10.50 outside the M25 and to £11.95 in London, an increase of at least 3.5%.

Tesco and the sandwich chain Pret a Manger have increased pay twice for workers in the past year, while Asda raised its pay to £10.10 an hour in July after unions criticised it for lagging behind rival chains, with a rate of £9.66 introduced in April.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M S#Living Costs#The Second Time#Business Industry#Linus Business#Marks Spencer#Christm
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills

Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

451K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy