Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Drops on $30M Securities Offerings
Shares of Biopharmaceutical company MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are tanking today owing to a registered securities offering of ~7.57 million shares and ~9.85 million warrants which will enable accredited investors in the agreement to acquire additional shares of the company. MDWD expects to raise gross proceeds of ~$30.5 million from the offerings....
tipranks.com
Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)
In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
tipranks.com
3 Stocks Recently Traded by US Politicians
In this article, we talk about three stocks, one each from the IT services, communication, and semiconductor sectors, that have been recently traded by U.S. politicians. High inflation and the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the market volatile. Despite volatility, Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are the three stocks that U.S. politicians have recently traded (bought and sold).
tipranks.com
Splash Beverage (NYSE: SBEV) Tanks After Public Offering of $3.1 Million
Shares of Splash Beverage (NYSE: SBEV) tanked in pre-market trading on Friday after the portfolio company of beverage brands announced a public offering of 2 million shares worth $1.55 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $3.1 million. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to support...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Games Workshop shares tumble as profits take critical hit
Warhammer creator Games Workshop Group (GB:GAW) saw shares take a critical hit, sinking nearly 10% in trading on Wednesday on news of weaker profits. The group, famous for iconic fantasy games including Warhammer 40,000, saw profits slump to £39 million (compared to £45 million in the previous year.
tipranks.com
Avoid These 3 Cyclical Stocks amid Rising Interest Rates
Rising U.S. interest rates could dent cyclical stocks, and Ford, Tesla, and Embraer are in the firing line amid concerning key metrics. Ideally, an investment portfolio should pivot during changing monetary circumstances and underweight cyclical exposure as contractionary monetary policies are deployed. The reason for this is bound to receding spending power and the basic “need versus want” theory. Therefore, I identified the following three cyclical stocks that I’m bearish on during 2022’s rising interest rate environment: Ford (NYSE:F), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)
tipranks.com
Does Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Appeal in a Volatile Market?
Macro challenges have weighed on Microsoft’s recent results and could continue to be a drag on its near-term performance. However, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects in the cloud and other growth areas. Rising interest rates and macro uncertainty have dragged down tech stocks,...
tipranks.com
BlackRock Says Buy High-Quality Healthcare Stocks to Weather a Recession; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Just nine months of 2022 have already seen more stock market bottlenecks than most full years ever see. The supply chain are still snarled and Europe is facing an energy crisis just as winter is approaching, but the headline headwind is inflation, which, despite easing slightly in July and August is still running at 40-year highs. The Federal Reserve is moving aggressively to raise interest rates in response – and the result is a looming prospect of a deep recession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) Shoots Up Post Agreement with Sagard
Shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shot up in early morning trading on Thursday after the company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases announced a royalty monetization agreement with Sagard Healthcare Partners. This agreement will involve an upfront payment of...
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Steps Down As Portfolio Manager from Two ARK Invest Funds
In an SEC filing dated September 16, ARK Invest (ARKK) announced that Cathie Wood would step down as portfolio manager from two of ARK’s exchange-traded funds, the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) and ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. William Scherer will replace Wood as the portfolio manager for both funds.
tipranks.com
Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): Can It Regain Its Sky-High Multiple?
The streaming wars may have cooled off amid broader market pressures. Still, Netflix and its rivals will be in for the fight of their lives as industry dynamics shift with the growing adoption of ad-based tiers and expansion into parallel services. Shares of streaming kingpin Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have quietly...
tipranks.com
Converge Technology (TSE:CTS) Announces Stone Group Acquisition — Here’s Why It’s Promising
Converge Technology Solutions recently announced that it is acquiring Stone Group. Due to Stone Group’s positive adjusted EBITDA and the low price paid for the deal, the acquisition looks like a promising one. Earlier today, Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) announced that it will be acquiring Stone Technologies Group,...
tipranks.com
Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ: VRAX) Soars After Monkeypox Detection Kit Deal
Shares of Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ: VRAX) soared in pre-market trading on Thursday as the diagnostics company inked a distribution agreement with Cosmos Holdings (COSM) to market its Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kit. As a part of this agreement, Cosmos will have exclusive distribution rights for countries like Greece and...
tipranks.com
Why Is Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) an Attractive Acquisition Target?
Cano stock spiked on news that Humana and CVS Health are among the potential buyers of the company. Cano is an attractive acquisition target in the primary care space. Shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) leaped 32% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Humana (NYSE:HUM) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) are among the potential buyers of the company. CANO operates in a lucrative primary care space and has solid recurring revenues (approximately 95% of CANO’s revenue is recurring). Further, its stock is still down about 37% in one year, making it an attractive acquisition target.
tipranks.com
AMT, EQIX, or PLD: Which REIT is Wall Street Most Bullish On?
American REITs sport low betas and high dividend yields that defensive investors should consider, even as a recession looms. In this piece, we’ll check in with Wall Street to discover the most compelling REIT for your dollar. REITs (real estate investment trusts) are promising investments for investors who seek...
tipranks.com
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Drops After Business Update
IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares are tanking in the trade today after an update on its guidance for 2022. The digital health care company is eyeing $1+ billion in revenues by 2027. It has reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. Revenue is expected to land between $415 million and $420 million.
tipranks.com
Two financial stocks with a ‘Perfect 10’ on TipRanks Smart Score tool
Financial companies Man Group and TP ICAP have earned a perfect score of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score tool. In the midst of global financial market chaos, TipRanks’ tools serve as a guiding light for investors, and one of the most powerful is the TipRanks Smart Score, which assigns a rating to the stocks between one and ten based on eight key factors.
Why Kevin O'Leary Believes You Have to Be 'Bullish' to Want Crypto Regulation
This crypto bull believes regulation is the only way forward.
tipranks.com
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) in Focus on 1-for-15 Reverse Split
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are in focus today as the stock’s 1-for-15 reverse split goes into effect today. This will reduce the company’s outstanding shares to about 1.5 million from the earlier 22.7 million figure. The move was undertaken to comply with the minimum $1 per share bid...
tipranks.com
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock: Insider Continues Buying Spree
A Director of Freshworks continues to buy FRSH stock as he has a high conviction in the long-term growth potential of the company. Sameer Gandhi, Director, and owner of more than 10% of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) continued his buying spree with an additional purchase of 785,811 shares of the Software-as-a-Service company. The total consideration of the purchases stood at $11,561,522.
Comments / 0