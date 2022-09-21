ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Obituaries: Baldwin; Blaisdell

Patricia Ann Baldwin: Feb. 11, 1945 – Sept. 14, 2022. Patricia A. Baldwin, age 77, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of passing. Patricia was born in Compton, California, to Johnnie and Inez Swartz on Feb....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Newcastle’s Zach Beam named Wyoming Teacher of the Year

CASPER, Wyo. — A Newcastle High School science teacher has been named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Zach Beam, who teaches physical science, physics and advanced chemistry, has been selected as the Wyoming Teacher of the Year. Beam’s selection was announced in a surprise assembly at Newcastle High School on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Education.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Community invited to ‘Walk the Block’ for Evansville sidewalk, trail study

CASPER, Wyo. — The community is being invited to attend a “Walk the Block” event to learn about and provide input on a sidewalk and trail study in Evansville. The study is looking at options for sidewalks and tails in the eastern portion of Evansville, according to the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting the “Walk the Block” event along with a public workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Evansville kindergartners get glimpse into life of a firefighter during station tour

CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville Elementary School kindergartners got to visit the community’s fire station on Tuesday, according to the Natrona County School District. In addition to showing the students what a firefighter looks like in full gear, Evansville firefighters let the students check out the ambulance and fire engine, Evansville Fire-EMS Captain Ty Coursen said. Students also learned about fire safety.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

(Column) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Watching ‘MASH’

JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M WATCHING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. I didn’t watch the television show MASH when I was a kid. I thought it was dumb — I mean, grown-ups arguing about whether someone touched their nose or not? What they were eating for dinner? Not to mention some cross-dressing dude making up silly stories just to try to get out of the Army.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors

CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Trial set in drug case that yielded 12 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of marijuana; others plead guilty

CASPER, Wyo. — 26-year-old Xavier Bynum pleaded guilty to two felony charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District Court on Thursday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Wallace, is set for trial in October. He faces 12 felony charges, including conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. Other charges include felony possession of those drugs as well as cocaine and anabolic steroids.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Isabell Norris named ‘Youth of the Year’; Club of Dubois student thanks family, horses for help

CASPER, Wyo. — A Dubois School sophomore student has been named the “Youth of the Year” for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Isabell Norris, who plans to become a veterinarian after graduating high school, will receive a $7,500 Ruth R. Ellbogen scholarship after being named as the BGCCW’s Youth of the Year during its 24th annual Awards & Recognition breakfast held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Casper. She will go on to represent the BGCCW at the state Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year competition in February 2023, the BGCCW said in a press release Thursday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

ARTCORE welcoming Broadway star Jeri Sager to Casper on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — Broadway actress Jeri Sager is coming to Casper for a 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 performance at Highland Park Community Church. The “Jeri Sager in This Broad’s Way” performance is part of ARTCORE’s 2022–23 season in Casper. “This is Jeri’s high-energy...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Clouds cover Casper Mountain on last day of summer 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — A cooling layer of clouds covered Casper Mountain in the morning on Wednesday, the last official full day of the summer season. The Northern Hemisphere autumnal equinox arrives tomorrow, specifically at 7:03 p.m. Mountain Time. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the autumnal equinox is when the “Sun crosses what we call the ‘celestial equator’ — an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line into space.”
CASPER, WY

