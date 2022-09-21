Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Baldwin; Blaisdell
Patricia Ann Baldwin: Feb. 11, 1945 – Sept. 14, 2022. Patricia A. Baldwin, age 77, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of passing. Patricia was born in Compton, California, to Johnnie and Inez Swartz on Feb....
oilcity.news
Newcastle’s Zach Beam named Wyoming Teacher of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — A Newcastle High School science teacher has been named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Zach Beam, who teaches physical science, physics and advanced chemistry, has been selected as the Wyoming Teacher of the Year. Beam’s selection was announced in a surprise assembly at Newcastle High School on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Education.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Bourgeois Pig kicking off autumn with concerts Friday, Saturday, Sunday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bourgeois Pig, 114 W. 2nd St., will be hosting concerts each night from Friday through Sunday in downtown Casper. The Friday, Sept. 23 show is slated to begin at 8 p.m. with performances from three bands. The lineup includes Conan Neutron & The Secret Friends visiting from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
oilcity.news
Oil City’s 2022 Voter Guide: Get to know candidates, ballot issues for General Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Voting for the 2022 General Election is getting underway, and Natrona County voters will be asked to weigh in on several local and statewide ballot propositions and select candidates for local, county, state and federal office. This Oil City Voter Guide includes information about how and...
oilcity.news
Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
oilcity.news
Community invited to ‘Walk the Block’ for Evansville sidewalk, trail study
CASPER, Wyo. — The community is being invited to attend a “Walk the Block” event to learn about and provide input on a sidewalk and trail study in Evansville. The study is looking at options for sidewalks and tails in the eastern portion of Evansville, according to the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting the “Walk the Block” event along with a public workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Evansville Community Center, 71 Curtis St.
RELATED PEOPLE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Evansville kindergartners get glimpse into life of a firefighter during station tour
CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville Elementary School kindergartners got to visit the community’s fire station on Tuesday, according to the Natrona County School District. In addition to showing the students what a firefighter looks like in full gear, Evansville firefighters let the students check out the ambulance and fire engine, Evansville Fire-EMS Captain Ty Coursen said. Students also learned about fire safety.
oilcity.news
First Army Ranger to deploy with prosthetic limb joining wreaths for veterans fundraiser in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The first U.S. Army Ranger to deploy with a prosthetic limb will be the keynote speaker at a Wreaths Across America fundraiser that will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Ramkota Hotel, 800 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Retired Master Sergeant Joseph...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/14/22–9/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 14 through Sept. 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
(Column) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Watching ‘MASH’
JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M WATCHING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. I didn’t watch the television show MASH when I was a kid. I thought it was dumb — I mean, grown-ups arguing about whether someone touched their nose or not? What they were eating for dinner? Not to mention some cross-dressing dude making up silly stories just to try to get out of the Army.
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank raises minimum wage to $17 per hour; Wyoming’s minimum wage remains at $5.15 per hour
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, First Interstate Bank announced it will be raising its minimum wage from $15 to $17 starting Saturday, Oct. 1. The bank’s new minimum wage will apply to current and new employees alike in all 14 states, including Wyoming, where the bank offers positions.
oilcity.news
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
oilcity.news
Trial set in drug case that yielded 12 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of marijuana; others plead guilty
CASPER, Wyo. — 26-year-old Xavier Bynum pleaded guilty to two felony charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District Court on Thursday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Wallace, is set for trial in October. He faces 12 felony charges, including conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. Other charges include felony possession of those drugs as well as cocaine and anabolic steroids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Isabell Norris named ‘Youth of the Year’; Club of Dubois student thanks family, horses for help
CASPER, Wyo. — A Dubois School sophomore student has been named the “Youth of the Year” for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Isabell Norris, who plans to become a veterinarian after graduating high school, will receive a $7,500 Ruth R. Ellbogen scholarship after being named as the BGCCW’s Youth of the Year during its 24th annual Awards & Recognition breakfast held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Casper. She will go on to represent the BGCCW at the state Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year competition in February 2023, the BGCCW said in a press release Thursday.
oilcity.news
ARTCORE welcoming Broadway star Jeri Sager to Casper on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Broadway actress Jeri Sager is coming to Casper for a 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 performance at Highland Park Community Church. The “Jeri Sager in This Broad’s Way” performance is part of ARTCORE’s 2022–23 season in Casper. “This is Jeri’s high-energy...
oilcity.news
Casper to be sunny with a high near 72 degrees; Fall Fest happening Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny or mostly sunny conditions each day from Friday through next Thursday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is expected to reach near 71 degrees. Casper is expected to be windy with gusts up...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Clouds cover Casper Mountain on last day of summer 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — A cooling layer of clouds covered Casper Mountain in the morning on Wednesday, the last official full day of the summer season. The Northern Hemisphere autumnal equinox arrives tomorrow, specifically at 7:03 p.m. Mountain Time. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the autumnal equinox is when the “Sun crosses what we call the ‘celestial equator’ — an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line into space.”
Comments / 0