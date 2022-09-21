Inhibition of phospholipase D1 induces immunogenic cell death and potentiates cancer immunotherapy in colorectal cancer

We conducted a retrospective review of the infectious complications and outcomes over a 2-year follow-up period of adult patients who received a second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (2nd allo-HCT) during a five-year period at two cancer centers in Michigan. Sixty patients, of whom 44 (73%) had acute leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome, were studied. The majority (n"‰="‰37,62%) received a 2nd allo-HCT because of relapsed leukemia. Infection episodes after the 2nd allo-HCT totaled 112. Bacteria were identified in 76 episodes, the majority of which occurred pre-engraftment. The most common infecting organisms were Enterococcus species and Clostridioides difficile. Viral infections, predominantly cytomegalovirus, accounted for 59 infection episodes and occurred mostly in pre-engraftment and early post-engraftment periods. There were 16 proven/probable fungal infections, of which 9 were invasive aspergillosis or candidiasis. Mortality was 45% (n"‰="‰27) at one year and 65% (n"‰="‰39) at 2 years after transplant, and 16 deaths (41%) were due to infection. Of those 16 infection deaths, 8 were bacterial, 4 fungal, 2 both bacterial and fungal, and 2 viral. Failure to engraft neutrophils or platelets was significantly associated with decreased survival, p"‰<"‰0.0001 and p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively. Infections are common after a 2nd allo-HCT and are associated with a high mortality rate.

