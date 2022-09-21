ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Art All Day Displays Trenton as a Living Breathing Art Museum

Jose Bustamante, known as Busta, stood spray painting the front of Artworks. His mural is a combination of afro styles with a futuristic take. It depicts a young African American woman with cybernetic enhancements. “I sketched it and then built it up with the colors. Just sculpting layers and layers...
Isles’ Seasonal Cooking Demonstration to Feature Chef Mimi Hailemichael

Join Isles for a cooking demonstration and food tasting, featuring fresh seasonal local produce! On September 27th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 33 Tucker Street, Chef Pearl Thompson will be featuring local Ethiopian Chef Mimi Hailemichael, owner and proprietor of The Trenton Ice Cream Parlor. Contact Isles at...
River Days Brings The River to Trentonians At South Riverwalk Park

The fourth annual Trenton River Days brought the river to Trentonians at South Riverwalk Park. Four years ago, the Mercer County Park Commission teamed up with the Watershed Institute to bring Trentonians and Mercer residents to the South Riverwalk Park so they can learn about the Delaware River. “We thought...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Mayor Unveils Montgomery Street Plaza Restoration at Ribbon Cutting

TRENTON, N.J. – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora ceremoniously cut the ribbon at the completed rehabilitation of Montgomery Street Plaza this week. Connecting historic city landmarks to the Mill Hill neighborhood, the plaza adds to the list of Trenton's historic sites that have undergone recent restoration efforts. The plaza is...
TRENTON, NJ
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Burlington County holding three additional paper shredding events

FLORENCE – Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event is this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Lottery ticket sold in Morrisville wins big

Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, Sept. 11 drawing are splitting a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. One of the winning tickets was sold at Smoker’s Express, 813 W. Trenton Ave. in Morrisville. The others were sold in Lancaster and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
MORRISVILLE, PA

