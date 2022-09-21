Read full article on original website
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen Celebrates 40th Anniversary of First Weekend Meal Service
On Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) will host a community BBQ to commemorate its 40th anniversary and its first-ever weekend meal service. TASK invites the public to stop by 72 ½ Escher Street to enjoy delicious food from the TASK...
Art All Day Displays Trenton as a Living Breathing Art Museum
Jose Bustamante, known as Busta, stood spray painting the front of Artworks. His mural is a combination of afro styles with a futuristic take. It depicts a young African American woman with cybernetic enhancements. “I sketched it and then built it up with the colors. Just sculpting layers and layers...
Isles’ Seasonal Cooking Demonstration to Feature Chef Mimi Hailemichael
Join Isles for a cooking demonstration and food tasting, featuring fresh seasonal local produce! On September 27th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 33 Tucker Street, Chef Pearl Thompson will be featuring local Ethiopian Chef Mimi Hailemichael, owner and proprietor of The Trenton Ice Cream Parlor. Contact Isles at...
City Museum of Trenton’s ‘Ellarslie Open’ exhibit runs through Oct. 2
One of the largest art exhibits in New Jersey is on view for the public to experience, but not for much longer.
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
River Days Brings The River to Trentonians At South Riverwalk Park
The fourth annual Trenton River Days brought the river to Trentonians at South Riverwalk Park. Four years ago, the Mercer County Park Commission teamed up with the Watershed Institute to bring Trentonians and Mercer residents to the South Riverwalk Park so they can learn about the Delaware River. “We thought...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
St. Francis Medical Center announces closure, leaving Trenton with just 1 hospital
The city of Trenton and its 90,000 residents will soon be down to just one hospital and its one emergency room.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
N.J. brewery sues state over rules it says are killing business
A Gloucester County brewery has sued the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control seeking to roll back a set of recently-implemented rules it says is strangling growth and could have many brew pub owners shouting “Last call.”. The Death of the Fox Brewery in East Greenwich on Wednesday...
Mayor Unveils Montgomery Street Plaza Restoration at Ribbon Cutting
TRENTON, N.J. – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora ceremoniously cut the ribbon at the completed rehabilitation of Montgomery Street Plaza this week. Connecting historic city landmarks to the Mill Hill neighborhood, the plaza adds to the list of Trenton's historic sites that have undergone recent restoration efforts. The plaza is...
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
Capital Health launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative; leverages $10M investment in local community
Capital Health, one of the area’s largest employers and a provider of health care in the Trenton community for over 125 years, recently announced an initiative to spearhead significant investment in the community surrounding its flagship hospital on Brunswick Avenue. In addition to announcing the new Trenton Neighborhood Initiative,...
Satanists win again in Delco as another school district amends its dress code
A group of Satanists successfully lobbied the Garnet Valley School District to alter its dress code policy, which prohibited students from wearing clothing with Satanic or cultic references. The Delaware County district eliminated the rule at the beginning of the school year after a months-long campaign spearheaded by Satanic Delco,...
Opponents of new fossil fuel projects rally in N.J., call out Murphy making speech nearby
Hoping the automatic doors of The Heldrich Hotel would stay open long enough for Gov. Phil Murphy to hear, a group of more than 30 activists shouted in unison on Friday morning: “Gov. Murphy, keep your promise, no fossil fuel projects!”. The call to action punctuated a demonstration in...
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
Burlington County to distribute farmers market vouchers to eligible seniors on Sept. 23
WESTAMPTON – The Burlington County Commissioners are reminding seniors of an upcoming deadline to obtain vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables sold at local farmers markets. The deadline for county seniors to obtain the free vouchers is Sept. 30. All fresh produce vouchers must be redeemed at local farmers...
‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe
The Democratic prosecutor faces an impeachment probe by the Republican controlled state House of Representatives. The post ‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Burlington County holding three additional paper shredding events
FLORENCE – Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event is this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
Lottery ticket sold in Morrisville wins big
Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, Sept. 11 drawing are splitting a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. One of the winning tickets was sold at Smoker’s Express, 813 W. Trenton Ave. in Morrisville. The others were sold in Lancaster and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
