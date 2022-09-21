Read full article on original website
TechSpot
Activision publishes Modern Warfare II open beta system requirements
TL;DR: If you played Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, you should probably expect similar performance from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta. Activision has raised the CPU recommendations somewhat but maintained the same GPU requirements as Vanguard. Activision and Infinity Ward recently released the system requirements...
IGN
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is 'Very Confident' About Activision-Blizzard Acquisition
The acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft will go down in the books as one of the biggest gaming acquisitions in history. Microsoft will be paying a whopping $69 Billion to acquire the gaming behemoths. This deal has been scrutinised plenty as many feel it will be promoting anti-competitiveness. The main issue that players have with deal is that they fear Call of Duty will become exclusive to Xbox and PC.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect rips the ‘phonies’ at Activision for wanting ‘sellouts’ to promote Modern Warfare 2
YouTuber Dr Disrespect is not happy with Activision’s decision to not include him in the Call of Duty Next event. The Two-Time is no stranger to criticizing CoD. In fact, the outspoken streamer has uninstalled Warzone numerous times, calling the weapon balance, gameplay, lighting, Gulag, and creativity bad at one point or another.
dotesports.com
How to fix blur in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta became available for Xbox and PC players on Sept. 22, and people are already experiencing issues with the game’s visuals. Players on Xbox and PC have been complaining about the game’s blurriness and have been searching for ways to make the game seem crisper like previous titles. There are key settings that are on by default that impact the overall clarity of the game. To access the settings in MW2, navigate to the upper left corner of the main screen where the settings tab can be found. From there, go down to graphics, which is where the settings for blurriness will be adjusted.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
dotesports.com
How to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Why Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Mini-Map Has Fans Divided
Despite bearing the burden of sharing its namesake with one of the most revered and influential first-person shooters of all time, early reactions to the upcoming "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" — a sequel to the 2019 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot — seem to be mostly positive. The trailer showcasing the new franchise entry, as well as the upcoming "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," received tons of attention online, garnering over 7 million views and 81,000 likes with most of the comments expressing excitement as opposed to dread.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Xbox Beta Start Time
Find out when the PC and Xbox betas for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 unlocks for preorders and when you can jump into the open beta.
dotesports.com
Last but not least: Evil Geniuses secures VALORANT partnership with Riot
North American organization Evil Geniuses has obtained a partnership with developers Riot Games to compete in the Americas international VALORANT league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports and reported by anonymous Brazilian independent reporter “Noyn.”. Evil Geniuses will complete the lineup for the Americas league alongside NRG, Sentinels,...
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Digital Trends
Xbox September update introduces game library revamp and more
Microsoft is bringing a slew of changes to Xbox in the September update, including a revamped game library, controller color customization, and more. The revamped game library is the most notable change you’ll see here, as it has been redesigned to streamline access to the games you want to install and play. The All games tab in the Full library shows you all the games you own as games labeled with the logos of streaming services you’re subscribed to, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, and claimed Games with Gold. For example, It Takes Two and Rocket Arena are tied to EA Play, while Forza Horizon 5 and Tinykin are linked to Game Pass.
TechSpot
The Windows 11 22H2 update is killing Nvidia gaming performance, causing BSOD for some users
Facepalm: Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, also known as the 22H2 update, in over 190 countries earlier this week. As is always the case with these things, it has been causing issues for some people, including an impact to performance in games powered by Nvidia GPUs.
dotesports.com
Where will OpTic’s VALORANT roster go? Potential new teams for the VALORANT Champions runners-up after failing to make VCT partnership cut
When Riot Games announced its list of partnered teams for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour, OpTic Gaming, the Champions runner-up, was absent. Before VALORANT Champions Istanbul, a rumor surfaced that TSM was interested in purchasing the entire OpTic team should OpTic miss out on a partnership slot and TSM manage to secure one. But when Riot revealed its 10 Americas league teams, not only was OpTic missing but so was TSM.
NFL・
Destiny Cheatmaker Countersues Bungie, Claims Bungie Hacked Their Computers
Bungie is being countersued by AimJunkies, a popular Destiny 2 cheat manufacturer, as they claim that the Destiny 2 developer hacked them. After several months
Digital Trends
Rockstar Games hacker reportedly arrested following GTA 6 leak
Last weekend, someone hacked Rockstar Games and leaked over 90 videos of the still-in-development Grand Theft Auto 6. Now, the City of London Police in the United Kingdom reportedly arrested the 17-year-old individual responsible for the hack. BBC and the City of London Police’s Twitter account confirmed the arrest took...
