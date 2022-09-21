Association of TSHR gene single nucleotide intronic polymorphism with the risk of hypothyroid and hyperthyroid disorders in Yazd province

Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
How a missing gene leads to super-sensitivity to sound
An absent copy of one gene results in brain-cell changes that greatly improve a mouse’s ability to distinguish between tones of different frequency. Studies in mice suggest why some people with a rare genetic condition called Williams-Beuren syndrome have heightened musical and verbal abilities1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+
Metabolism and memory: Î±-synuclein level in children with obesity and children with type 1 diabetes; relation to glucotoxicity, lipotoxicity and executive functions
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Children with obesity and those with type 1diabetes (T1D) exhibit subtle neurocognitive deficits, the mechanism of which remains unknown. Î±-synuclein plays a fundamental role in neurodegeneration. Moreover, its role in glucose and lipids metabolism is emerging. This study aims to assess whether Î±-synuclein is correlated with the degree of neurodegeneration in children with obesity and those with T1D in comparison to healthy controls and correlate it to various neurocognitive and metabolic parameters.
Publisher Correction to: Recommendations on compiling test datasets for evaluating artificial intelligence solutions in pathology
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01147-y, published online 10 September 2022. The "Competing interests" section was erroneously not transferred from the manuscript to the originally published version of the article. The "Competing interests" section should read: F.Z. is a shareholder of asgen GmbH. P.S. is a member of the supervisory board of asgen GmbH. All other authors declare that they have no conflict of interest. The original article has been corrected accordingly.
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
Short-term local predictions of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom using dynamic supervised machine learning algorithms
Short-term prediction of COVID-19 epidemics is crucial to decision making. We aimed to develop supervised machine-learning algorithms on multiple digital metrics including symptom search trends, population mobility, and vaccination coverage to predict local-level COVID-19 growth rates in the UK. Methods. Using dynamic supervised machine-learning algorithms based on log-linear regression, we...
Quality of techniques used to assess clinical outcomes of regenerative endodontic treatment in necrotic mature teeth
Data sources A preliminary, randomised, prospective, controlled clinical trial of patients managed with two regenerative endodontic procedures, revitalisation and a platelet-rich fibrin (PRF)-based technique, in the treatment of mature permanent teeth with necrotic pulps. Study selection Twenty patients with mature necrotic anterior teeth with large periapical lesions treated with the...
Recurrent febrile seizures and serum cytokines: a controlled follow-up study
The role of cytokines in the pathogenesis of febrile seizures (FSs) is unclear, and information regarding cytokine production outside of FS episodes is scarce. In our controlled follow-up study of patients with FSs, we compared the levels of 12 serum cytokines after the patients' first FSs, during febrile episodes without FSs, after recurrent FSs, during healthy periods after FSs, and between patients and controls.
Clinical and molecular characterization of primary hyperoxaluria in Egypt
Primary hyperoxaluria (PH) is an autosomal recessive disorder of oxalate metabolism caused by pathogenic variants in either of three genes (AGXT, GRHPR or HOGA1). The study aimed at characterizing the clinical phenotypes as well as the genotypic spectrum of PH in Egypt. We screened 25 Egyptian patients suspected of PH for the three responsible genes by Sanger sequencing. We diagnosed 20 patients from 18 unrelated families, in which the natural history, family history, clinical features and genotypes were evaluated. PH patients were 15 males and 5 females ranging in age from 4Â months to 31Â years (median 8Â years). Fifteen families were consanguineous (83%) and familial clustering was reported in six families (33%). Pathogenic variants in all 40 alleles were in AGXT, with none detected in GRHPR or HOGA1. We detected two novel pathogenic variants c.166-1_172dupGATCATGG (p.Asp58Glyfs*65) and c.766delC (p.Gln256fs*16) and seven previously reported variants in our cohort. This is the first study reporting the genotype of a considerable number of PH1 patients from Egypt. Our detected variants in the AGXT gene could form the basis for future genetic counseling and prenatal diagnosis in Egypt and surrounding populations.
First trials test targeting of Î±-synuclein for Parkinson disease
In the first two phase II trials of therapies that target Î±-synuclein to treat Parkinson disease, the primary endpoints were not met. However, the limitations of these studies need to be addressed in future trials and alternative approaches to targeting Î±-synuclein should be pursued before Î±-synuclein is discounted as a target.
Transcriptomic plasticity of the hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre of the Arabian dromedary camel
Water conservation is vital for life in the desert. The dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) produces low volumes of highly concentrated urine, more so when water is scarce, to conserve body water. Two hormones, arginine vasopressin and oxytocin, both produced in the supraoptic nucleus, the core hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre, are vital for this adaptive process, but the mechanisms that enable the camel supraoptic nucleus to cope with osmotic stress are not known. To investigate the central control of water homeostasis in the camel, we first build three dimensional models of the camel supraoptic nucleus based on the expression of the vasopressin and oxytocin mRNAs in order to facilitate sampling. We then compare the transcriptomes of the supraoptic nucleus under control and water deprived conditions and identified genes that change in expression due to hyperosmotic stress. By comparing camel and rat datasets, we have identified common elements of the water deprivation transcriptomic response network, as well as elements, such as extracellular matrix remodelling and upregulation of angiotensinogen expression, that appear to be unique to the dromedary camel and that may be essential adaptations necessary for life in the desert.
Genetic abnormalities in fetal congenital heart disease with aberrant right subclavian artery
Fetal aberrant right subclavian artery (ARSA) is a relatively common sonographic finding. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is the most common structural abnormality in patients with ARSA. We aimed to assess the prevalence of genetic abnormalities, particularly sequence variants, in fetuses with CHD and ARSA. By clinical phenotyping and genomic sequencing, we retrospectively reviewed all fetuses with a prenatal diagnosis of CHD combined with ARSA at a single center. As a result, we identified 30 fetuses with ARSA combined with CHD, with conotruncal anomalies being the most common (n"‰="‰12, 40%), followed by left ventricular outflow tract obstruction (n"‰="‰6, 20%) and atrioventricular septal defects (n"‰="‰6, 20%). Overall, 18 (60%) cases had a genetic diagnosis. Copy number variation sequencing analysis identified six (20%) fetuses with aneuploidy and seven (23%) with pathogenic copy-number variants. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) analysis of the remaining 17 cases revealed diagnostic genetic variants in five (29%) cases, indicating that the diagnostic yield of WES for the entire cohort was 17% (5/30). Our findings reveal the high burden of genetic abnormalities in fetal CHD with ARSA. Single-gene disorders contribute substantially to the genetic etiology of fetal CHD with ARSA.
Simultaneous prediction of risk for multiple common diseases using metabolomics
Early identification of at-risk people is critical in disease prevention, but current screening approaches are resource intensive and are often restricted to one disease at a time. We show how nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy"“derived metabolomics profiles can be used to predict multi-disease risk for the onset of 24 common conditions.
Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Arising from E. Newham et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18898-4 (2020) Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium are two Late Triassic-Early Jurassic stem mammals that are often portrayed as possessing key mammalian characteristics such as multi-cusped molars1, respiratory turbinates, and Harderian glands (associated with grooming and maintaining insulatory pelage2). Newham et al.3 recently used synchrotron X-ray tomographic imaging of incremental tooth cementum to reconstruct the longevity of large series of Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium. They conclude that the maximum longevity of these animals was higher than that of similar-sized extant mammals. They infer that these animals must have had low metabolic rates, suggesting ectothermic metabolism, since, they claim, metabolic rates are inversely correlated with longevity. If true, this would mean that mammalian endothermic metabolism evolved tens of millions of years later than currently thought: deep in the Jurassic. We contend that high longevity cannot be taken as a proxy for low metabolic rates. In extant endotherms, theÂ highest metabolic rates characterize birds and bats, two clades that exhibit longer maximum lifespans than terrestrial mammals, which are characterized by lower metabolic rates. Available data likewise suggest that metabolic rates play little role in affecting longevity within and between tetrapod classes once the effects of body size are properly accounted for.
Geographic tongue - risk factors
Zhang C, Pan D, Li Y, Hu Y, Li T, Zhou Y. The risk factors associated with geographic tongue in a southwestern Chinese population. Oral Surg Oral Med Oral Pathol Oral Radiol 2022; 134: 342-346. In the Chinese population, geographic tongue was more prevalent in patients with <30 years of...
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
Publisher Correction: A RORÎ³t cell instructs gut microbiota-specific T cell differentiation
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-05089-y Published online 7 September 2022. In the version of this article initially published online, the Author contributions section was truncated. It has been amended to read "R.K., T.A.N., K.R.M. and D.R.L. designed the study and analysed the data. R.K. and T.A.N. performed mouse genetic experiments with assistance from A.G. M.P., M.X. and J.T. performed early experiments to launch the study. K.R.M. and R.K. performed intravital multiphoton microscopy. R.K., S.H. and M.S. performed CITE-seq studies. A.T.S. and C.A.L. performed scRNA-seq. R.K., L.K., Y.H. and J.M.G. did bioinformatics analyses. J.W., M.S.A. and J.M.G. provided biological samples, genomics data and experimental support. H.P., T.M.L., I.A., J.M.B. and P.M.A. contributed mouse strains. H.P. contributed phenotypic analysis. R.K. and D.R.L. wrote the manuscript, with input from the other authors. D.R.L. supervised the research" in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Longitudinal associations between physical activity and other health behaviours during the COVID-19 pandemic: a fixed effects analysis
Government enforced restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have had profound impacts on the daily behaviours of many individuals, including physical activity (PA). Given the associations between PA and other health behaviours, changes in PA during the pandemic may have been detrimental for other health behaviours. This study aimed to evaluate whether changes in PA during and after the first national lockdown in the United Kingdom (UK) were associated with concurrent changes in alcohol consumption, sleep, nutrition quality, diet quantity and sedentary time. Data were derived from the UCL COVID-19 Social Study, in which 52,784 adults were followed weekly across 22Â weeks of the pandemic from 23rd March to 23rd August 2020. Fixed effects regression models showed that greater PA was positively associated with improved sleep and nutrition quality. However, increases in PA also showed modest associations with increased alcohol consumption and sedentary time. Encouraging people to engage in PA may lead to wider changes in other health behaviours in times of adversity. These associations could be a result of increases in available leisure time for many people during COVID-19 restrictions and are of ongoing importance given the emerging long-term changes to lifestyle and working patterns.
