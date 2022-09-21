Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
WDSU
19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
Triple shooting investigation temporarily closes Canal Street
An investigation is underway after police say three men were shot in the Tulane-Gravier area near downtown New Orleans.
Man dies in the hospital after getting shot multiple times in New Orleans East: NOPD
Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive.
NOPD: Three men shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot Thursday evening on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 2100 block of Canal Street around 6:35 p.m. Two of the victims took...
Man shot to death in Treme Wednesday morning: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a man was shot around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue.
WWL-TV
One man killed in Treme homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD said on Wednesday that they are investigating a homicide that happened at a tire shop in Treme. Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues. They said a man sustained a single gunshot wound to his body.
Mother arrested, accused of throwing baby over Houma bridge
A woman was taken into custody on Friday (Sept. 23) after Houma Police say she threw her one-year-old baby over a bridge.
WDSU
NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
Late night shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward. According to the Public Information Officer a man arrived a hospital around 11pm with a gunshot wound.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Treme as result of customer dispute at tire shop
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning, a man was shot and killed in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say they received a call about the shooting around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Ave. and Esplanade Ave. Upon arriving on the scene, police say they discovered the victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot to his abdomen. Shortly after, EMS services declared the victim dead, police say.
cenlanow.com
JPSO: Pictured vehicle could be connected to man who was found dead inside car on Westbank Expressway
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO)— More than two months after a man was found shot dead inside a car on the Westbank Expressway, Jefferson Parish deputies have released an image of a car believed to have been involved in the case. An image from the JPSO shows a black, four-door...
Woman stabbed in Central City after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
Day 2: Trial of man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer
The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a New Orleans police officer in 2017 continues.
NOLA.com
In death of motorist gunned down on West Bank Expressway, JPSO seeks vehicle and occupants
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the death of a motorist who was fatally shot while driving on the West Bank Expressway in Marrero released a photo Thursday of a vehicle they say was involved in the homicide. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the driver and occupants...
New Orleans attempted murder suspect surrenders in Slidell SWAT roll
According to the Slidell Police Department Facebook page, around 7 a.m., police asked residents at the Canterbury / The Lofts Apartments to shelter in place.
fox8live.com
Two men shot in Mid-City causes parts of Canal Street to close, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Mid-City Thursday evening according to NOPD. The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Canal Street when police responded to a call of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, they located two male victims suffering from...
WDSU
New Orleans offering financial relief to victims whose stolen cars were recovered by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will now cover costs associated with towing and storing stolen cars within city limits. According to the city, the new process is an expansion of the online reimbursement portal that was activated earlier this year. "While it...
St. Bernard deputies arrest man accused of armed robbery in NOLA
The man went to meet a woman in the 5200 block of North Claiborne Avenue, claiming to buy something she was selling.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days
A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
