During unilateral contractions, muscular activation can be detected in both active and resting limbs. In healthy populations, the latter is referred to as physiological mirror activity (pMA). The study of pMA holds implications for clinical applications as well as the understanding of bilateral motor control. However, the underlying mechanisms of pMA remain to be fully resolved. A commonality of prevailing explanatory approaches is the concept of shared neural input. With this study, we, therefore, aimed to investigate neural input in the form of multiple analyses of surface electromyography (sEMG) recordings in the frequency domain. For this purpose, 14 healthy, right-handed males aged 18"“35Â years were recruited. All participants performed a pinch-force task with the dominant hand in a blockwise manner. In total, 9 blocks of 5 contractions each were completed at 80% of maximum force output. Muscle activity was recorded via sEMG of the first dorsal interosseous muscle of the active and resting hand. We analyzed (1) spectral features as well as (2) intermuscular coherence (IMC). Our results demonstrate a blockwise increase in median frequency, mean frequency, and peak frequency in both hands. Frequency ratio analyses revealed a higher low-frequency component in the resting hand. Although we were able to demonstrate IMC on an individual level, results varied greatly and grand-averaged IMC failed to reach significance. Taken together, our findings imply an overlap of spectral properties between active and passive hands during repeated unilateral contractions. Combined with evidence from previous studies, this suggests a common neural origin between active and resting hands during unilateral contractions possibly resulting from a reduction in interhemispheric inhibition due to high force demands. Nevertheless, the exploratory nature of this study necessitates the classification of our results through follow-up studies.

