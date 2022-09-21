Read full article on original website
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
A unified Gaussian copula methodology for spatial regression analysis
Spatially referenced data arise in many fields, including imaging, ecology, public health, and marketing. Although principled smoothing or interpolation is paramount for many practitioners, regression, too, can be an important (or even the only or most important) goal of a spatial analysis. When doing spatial regression it is crucial to accommodate spatial variation in the response variable that cannot be explained by the spatially patterned explanatory variables included in the model. Failure to model both sources of spatial dependence-regression and extra-regression, if you will-can lead to erroneous inference for the regression coefficients. In this article I highlight an under-appreciated spatial regression model, namely, the spatial Gaussian copula regression model (SGCRM), and describe said model's advantages. Then I develop an intuitive, unified, and computationally efficient approach to inference for the SGCRM. I demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed methodology by way of an extensive simulation study along with analyses of a well-known dataset from disease mapping.
Longitudinal associations between physical activity and other health behaviours during the COVID-19 pandemic: a fixed effects analysis
Government enforced restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have had profound impacts on the daily behaviours of many individuals, including physical activity (PA). Given the associations between PA and other health behaviours, changes in PA during the pandemic may have been detrimental for other health behaviours. This study aimed to evaluate whether changes in PA during and after the first national lockdown in the United Kingdom (UK) were associated with concurrent changes in alcohol consumption, sleep, nutrition quality, diet quantity and sedentary time. Data were derived from the UCL COVID-19 Social Study, in which 52,784 adults were followed weekly across 22Â weeks of the pandemic from 23rd March to 23rd August 2020. Fixed effects regression models showed that greater PA was positively associated with improved sleep and nutrition quality. However, increases in PA also showed modest associations with increased alcohol consumption and sedentary time. Encouraging people to engage in PA may lead to wider changes in other health behaviours in times of adversity. These associations could be a result of increases in available leisure time for many people during COVID-19 restrictions and are of ongoing importance given the emerging long-term changes to lifestyle and working patterns.
A distinct symptom pattern emerges for COVID-19 long-haul: a nationwide study
Long-haul COVID-19, also called post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), is a new illness caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection and characterized by the persistence of symptoms. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to identify a distinct and significant temporal pattern of PASC symptoms (symptom type and onset) among a nationwide sample of PASC survivors (n"‰="‰5652). The sample was randomly sorted into two independent samples for exploratory (EFA) and confirmatory factor analyses (CFA). Five factors emerged from the EFA: (1) cold and flu-like symptoms, (2) change in smell and/or taste, (3) dyspnea and chest pain, (4) cognitive and visual problems, and (5) cardiac symptoms. The CFA had excellent model fit (x2"‰="‰513.721, df"‰="‰207, p"‰<"‰0.01, TLI"‰="‰0.952, CFI"‰="‰0.964, RMSEA"‰="‰0.024). These findings demonstrate a novel symptom pattern for PASC. These findings can enableÂ nurses in theÂ identification of at-risk patientsÂ and facilitate early, systematic symptom management strategies for PASC.
Variation of volatile organic compound levels within ambient room air and its impact upon the standardisation of breath sampling
The interest around analysis of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within breath has increased in the last two decades. Uncertainty remains around standardisation of sampling and whether VOCs within room air can influence breath VOC profiles. To assess the abundance of VOCs within room air in common breath sampling locations within a hospital setting and whether this influences the composition of breath. A secondary objective is to investigate diurnal variation in room air VOCs. Room air was collected using a sampling pump and thermal desorption (TD) tubes in the morning and afternoon from five locations. Breath samples were collected in the morning only. TD tubes were analysed using gas chromatography coupled with time-of-flight mass spectrometry (GC-TOF-MS). A total of 113 VOCs were identified from the collected samples. Multivariate analysis demonstrated clear separation between breath and room air. Room air composition changed throughout the day and different locations were characterized by specific VOCs, which were not influencing breath profiles. Breath did not demonstrate separation based on location, suggesting that sampling can be performed across different locations without affecting results.
Orbital-selective Mott and Peierls transition in HVO
Materials displaying metal-insulator transitions (MITs) as a function of external parameters such as temperature, pressure, or composition are most intriguing from the fundamental point of view and also hold high promise for applications. Vanadium dioxide (VO2) is one of the most prominent examples of MIT having prospective applications ranging from intelligent coatings, infrared sensing, or imaging, to Mott memory and neuromorphic devices. The key aspects conditioning possible applications are the controllability and reversibility of the transition. Here we present an intriguing MIT in hydrogenated vanadium dioxide, HxVO2. The transition relies on an increase of the electron occupancy through hydrogenation on the transition metal vanadium, driving the system insulating by a hybrid of two distinct MIT mechanisms. The insulating phase observed in HVO2 with a nominal d2 electronic configuration contrasts with other rutile d2 systems, most of which are metallic. Using spectroscopic tools and state-of-the-art many-body electronic structure calculations, our investigation reveals a correlation-enhanced Peierls and a Mott transition taking place in an orbital-selective manner cooperate to stabilize an insulating phase. The identification of the hybrid mechanism for MIT controlled by hydrogenation opens the way to radically design strategies for future correlated oxide devices by controlling phase reversibly while maintaining high crystallinity.
Contactless manipulation of mixed phase fluids in liquid crystal polymer microtubes assisted with light-driven vortex
Smart channels that manipulate liquid motion by anisotropic shape changes represent a promising candidate to construct microfluidics for biochemical analysis. However, the existing systems fail to provide a platform for solid exchange mediums to interact with multiple liquid phases, which is a universal technique to effectively extract, enrich, and precisely detect biomarkers. Herein, a combined photo/magnetic control strategy of mixed phase fluids, which integrates the contactless operations of suspending, depositing, and even separating, is reported for the first time based on a trilayer microtube consisting of a flexible supporting layer, photodeformable liquid crystal polymer, and hydrophilic blocking layer. The asymmetric photodeformation of the liquid crystal polymer generates an internal vortex in the microtube to homogenously disperse solid exchange mediums into various aqueous moving droplets and to enable efficient purification and enrichment of the target biomarkers. A newly constructed homemade portable protein analyzer guided by the combined photo/magnetic control strategy features the advantages of a short detection time (20"‰min), trace sample consumption (5"‰Î¼L), and a low detection limit (1"‰Î¼g"‰mLâˆ’1).
Transcriptomic plasticity of the hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre of the Arabian dromedary camel
Water conservation is vital for life in the desert. The dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) produces low volumes of highly concentrated urine, more so when water is scarce, to conserve body water. Two hormones, arginine vasopressin and oxytocin, both produced in the supraoptic nucleus, the core hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre, are vital for this adaptive process, but the mechanisms that enable the camel supraoptic nucleus to cope with osmotic stress are not known. To investigate the central control of water homeostasis in the camel, we first build three dimensional models of the camel supraoptic nucleus based on the expression of the vasopressin and oxytocin mRNAs in order to facilitate sampling. We then compare the transcriptomes of the supraoptic nucleus under control and water deprived conditions and identified genes that change in expression due to hyperosmotic stress. By comparing camel and rat datasets, we have identified common elements of the water deprivation transcriptomic response network, as well as elements, such as extracellular matrix remodelling and upregulation of angiotensinogen expression, that appear to be unique to the dromedary camel and that may be essential adaptations necessary for life in the desert.
Activation of stably silenced genes by recruitment of a synthetic de-methylating module
Stably silenced genes that display a high level of CpG dinucleotide methylation are refractory to the current generation of dCas9-based activation systems. To counter this, we create an improved activation system by coupling the catalytic domain of DNA demethylating enzyme TET1 with transcriptional activators (TETact). We show that TETact demethylation-coupled activation is able to induce transcription of suppressed genes, both individually and simultaneously in cells, and has utility across a number of cell types. Furthermore, we show that TETact can effectively reactivate embryonic haemoglobin genes in non-erythroid cells. We anticipate that TETact will expand the existing CRISPR toolbox and be valuable for functional studies, genetic screens and potential therapeutics.
Square-root higher-order Weyl semimetals
The mathematical foundation of quantum mechanics is built on linear algebra, while the application of nonlinear operators can lead to outstanding discoveries under some circumstances, such as the prediction of positron, a direct outcome of the Dirac equation which stems from the square-root of the Klein-Gordon equation. In this article, we propose a model of square-root higher-order Weyl semimetal (SHOWS) by inheriting features from its parent Hamiltonians. It is found that the SHOWS hosts both "Fermi-arc" surface and hinge states that respectively connect the projection of the Weyl points on the side surface and arris. We theoretically construct and experimentally observe the exotic SHOWS state in three-dimensional (3D) stacked electric circuits with honeycomb-kagome hybridizations and double-helix interlayer couplings. Our results open the door for realizing the square-root topology in 3D solid-state platforms.
Femtosecond tunable solitons up to 4.8 Â Âµm using soliton self-frequency shift in an InF fiber
A tunable ultrashort soliton pulse source reaching up to 4.8Â Âµm is demonstrated based on a 2.8Â Âµm femtosecond fiber laser coupled to a zirconium fluoride fiber amplifier followed by a small core indium fluoride fiber. This demonstration is extending by 300Â nm the long wavelength limit previously reported with soliton self-frequency shift (SSFS) sources based on fluoride fibers. Our experimental and numerical investigation highlighted the spectral dynamics associated with the generation of highly redshifted pulses in the mid-infrared using SSFS enhanced by soliton fission. This study is intended at providing a better understanding of the potential and limitations of SSFS based tunable femtosecond fiber sources in the 3"“5 Â Âµm spectral range.
Targeting non-coding RNA family members with artificial endonuclease XNAzymes
Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) offer a wealth of therapeutic targets for a range of diseases. However, secondary structures and high similarity within sequence families make specific knockdown challenging. Here, we engineer a series of artificial oligonucleotide enzymes (XNAzymes) composed of 2'-deoxy-2'-fluoro-Î²-D-arabino nucleic acid (FANA) that specifically or preferentially cleave individual ncRNA family members under quasi-physiological conditions, including members of the classic microRNA clusterÂ miR-17~92 (oncomiR-1) and the Y RNA hY5. We demonstrate self-assembly of three anti-miR XNAzymes into a biostable catalytic XNA nanostructure, which targets the cancer-associated microRNAs miR-17, miR-20a and miR-21. Our results provide a starting point for the development of XNAzymes as a platform technology for precision knockdown of specific non-coding RNAs, with the potential to reduce off-target effects compared with other nucleic acid technologies.
Detecting thin adhesive coatings in wood fiber materials with laboratory-based dual-energy computed tomography (DECT)
The distribution and good spreading of adhesive resins is critical for the wood-based panels industry. Full 3D non-destructive characterization is necessary, but methods are limited due to the chemical similarities between the resins and the wood fibers. For X-ray microtomography (\(\mu \)CT), the doping of the resin with a highly attenuating contrast agent is necessary to visualize the resin distribution. However, the attenuation signal remains hard to segment clearly due to partial volume effects in the image, and phase mixing in the material. To help in the identification of the doped resin, dual-energy X-ray CT (DECT) is used to exploit the contrast agent's K-edge, based on simulations which take into account the polychromatic properties of the X-ray tube and detector response. The contrast agent's identification with DECT is validated with elemental mapping using scanning electron microscopy combined with energy-dispersive spectroscopy (SEM-EDX) on the surface of a wood-based panel sample, using data fusion between DECT and SEM-EDX. Overall, DECT results here in the first 3D identification of doped resin inside wood fiberboards, guiding the industry's efforts in further improving the durability of wood-based panels.
Spectral properties of physiological mirror activity: an investigation of frequency features and common input between homologous muscles
During unilateral contractions, muscular activation can be detected in both active and resting limbs. In healthy populations, the latter is referred to as physiological mirror activity (pMA). The study of pMA holds implications for clinical applications as well as the understanding of bilateral motor control. However, the underlying mechanisms of pMA remain to be fully resolved. A commonality of prevailing explanatory approaches is the concept of shared neural input. With this study, we, therefore, aimed to investigate neural input in the form of multiple analyses of surface electromyography (sEMG) recordings in the frequency domain. For this purpose, 14 healthy, right-handed males aged 18"“35Â years were recruited. All participants performed a pinch-force task with the dominant hand in a blockwise manner. In total, 9 blocks of 5 contractions each were completed at 80% of maximum force output. Muscle activity was recorded via sEMG of the first dorsal interosseous muscle of the active and resting hand. We analyzed (1) spectral features as well as (2) intermuscular coherence (IMC). Our results demonstrate a blockwise increase in median frequency, mean frequency, and peak frequency in both hands. Frequency ratio analyses revealed a higher low-frequency component in the resting hand. Although we were able to demonstrate IMC on an individual level, results varied greatly and grand-averaged IMC failed to reach significance. Taken together, our findings imply an overlap of spectral properties between active and passive hands during repeated unilateral contractions. Combined with evidence from previous studies, this suggests a common neural origin between active and resting hands during unilateral contractions possibly resulting from a reduction in interhemispheric inhibition due to high force demands. Nevertheless, the exploratory nature of this study necessitates the classification of our results through follow-up studies.
Live imaging and conditional disruption of native PCP activity using endogenously tagged zebrafish sfGFP-Vangl2
Tissue-wide coordination of polarized cytoskeletal organization and cell behaviour, critical for normal development, is controlled by asymmetric membrane localization of non-canonical Wnt/planar cell polarity (PCP) signalling components. Understanding the dynamic regulation of PCP thus requires visualization of these polarity proteins in vivo. Here we utilize CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing to introduce a fluorescent reporter onto the core PCP component, Vangl2, in zebrafish. Through live imaging of endogenous sfGFP-Vangl2 expression, we report on the authentic regulation of vertebrate PCP during embryogenesis. Furthermore, we couple sfGFP-Vangl2 with conditional zGrad GFP-nanobody degradation methodologies to interrogate tissue-specific functions for PCP. Remarkably, loss of Vangl2 in foxj1a-positive cell lineages causes ependymal cell cilia and Reissner fiber formation defects as well as idiopathic-like scoliosis. Together, our studies provide crucial insights into the establishment and maintenance of vertebrate PCP and create a powerful experimental paradigm for investigating post-embryonic and tissue-specific functions for Vangl2 in development and disease.
Melatonin ameliorates disease severity in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis by modulating the kynurenine pathway
Melatonin (MT), a neurohormone with immunomodulatory properties, is one of the metabolites produced in the brain from tryptophan (TRP) that has already strong links with the neuropathogenesis of Multiple sclerosis (MS). However, the exact molecular mechanisms behind that are not fully understood. There is some evidence showing that MS and MT are interconnected via different pathways: Relapses of MS has a direct correlation with a low level of MT secretion and a growing body of evidence suggest that MT be therapeutic in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis (EAE, a recognise animal model of MS) severity. Previous studies have demonstrated that the kynurenine pathway (KP), the main pathway of TRP catabolism, plays a key role in the pathogenesis of MS in humans and in EAE. The present study aimed to investigate whether MT can improve clinical signs in the EAE model by modulating the KP. C57BL/6 mice were induced with EAE and received different doses of MT. Then the onset and severity of EAE clinical symptoms were recorded. Two biological factors, aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) and NAD+ which closely interact in the KP were also assessed. The results indicated that MT treatment at all tested doses significantly decrease the EAE clinical scores and the number of demyelinating plaques. Furthermore, MT treatment reduced the mRNA expression of the KP regulatory enzyme indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1(IDO-1) and other KP enzymes. We also found that MT treatment reduces the mRNA expression of the AhR and inhibits the enzyme Nicotinamide N-Methyltransferase (Nnmt) overexpression leading to an increase in NAD+"‰levels. Collectively, this study suggests that MT treatment may significantly attenuates the severity of EAE by altering the KP, AhR and NAD+ metabolism.
