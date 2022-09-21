A primary hierarchically organized patient-derived model enables in depth interrogation of stemness driven by the coding and non-coding genome

Read full article on original website
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
Activity of menin inhibitor ziftomenib (KO-539) as monotherapy or in combinations against AML cells with MLL1 rearrangement or mutant NPM1
In MLL1-rearranged AML (MLL1-r), the MLL1 fusion protein (MLL-FP) causes dysregulated expression of HOXA9, MEIS1, PBX3, MEF2C and CDK6 [1, 2]. HOXA9 and its co-factor MEIS1 are leukemogenic in myeloid stem progenitor cells [3,4,5]. Additionally, in AML with mtNPM1 (NPM1c), MLL1 is the main oncogenic regulator of HOXA9, MEIS1 and FLT3, promoting self-renewal of myeloid progenitor cells [2, 6, 7]. Orally bioavailable, investigational or clinical drug candidate Menin inhibitors (MIs) disrupt binding of Menin to its binding pocket in MLL1/2 and MLL1-FP, which reduces MLL1/2 and MLL1-FP binding to their targets, inhibits HOXA9/MEIS1 activity, represses PBX3, MEF2C, FLT3 and CDK6, as well as induces differentiation and loss of survival of AML with MLL1-r or with mutant (mt)-NPM1 [2, 8,9,10]. In early clinical trials, monotherapy with MI is well tolerated and has achieved objective remissions in patients with previously treated relapsed/refractory AML harboring MLL1-r or NPM1c [2, 11]. However, most patients either fail to respond or eventually relapse [11]. Therefore, there is a need to investigate the activity of additional MIs and MI-based combinations that may exhibit superior activity and prevent or abrogate MI-resistance in AML cells with MLL1-r or mtNPM1.
Activation of stably silenced genes by recruitment of a synthetic de-methylating module
Stably silenced genes that display a high level of CpG dinucleotide methylation are refractory to the current generation of dCas9-based activation systems. To counter this, we create an improved activation system by coupling the catalytic domain of DNA demethylating enzyme TET1 with transcriptional activators (TETact). We show that TETact demethylation-coupled activation is able to induce transcription of suppressed genes, both individually and simultaneously in cells, and has utility across a number of cell types. Furthermore, we show that TETact can effectively reactivate embryonic haemoglobin genes in non-erythroid cells. We anticipate that TETact will expand the existing CRISPR toolbox and be valuable for functional studies, genetic screens and potential therapeutics.
Mannan-binding lectin serine protease-2 (MASP-2) in human kidney and its relevance for proteolytic activation of the epithelial sodium channel
Proteolytic activation of the renal epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) is increased by aldosterone. The aldosterone-sensitive protease remains unidentified. In humans, elevated circulating aldosterone is associated with increased urinary extracellular vesicle (uEVs) excretion of mannan-binding lectin associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2). We hypothesized that MASP-2 is a physiologically relevant ENaC-activating protease. It was confirmed that MASP2 mRNA is abundantly present in liver but not in human and mouse kidneys. Aldosterone-stimulation of murine cortical colleting duct (mCCD) cellsÂ did not induce MASP-2 mRNA. In human kidney collecting duct, MASP-2 protein was detected in AQP2-negative/ATP6VB1-positive intercalated cells suggestive of MASP2 protein uptake. Plasma concentration of full-length MASP-2 and the short splice variant MAp19 were not changed in a cross-over intervention study in healthy humans with low (70Â mmol/day) versus high (250Â mmol/day) Na+ intake despite changes in aldosterone. The ratio of MAp19/MASP-2 in plasma was significantly increased with a high Na+ diet and the ratio correlated with changes in aldosterone and fractional Na+ excretion. MASP-2 was not detected in crude urine or in uEVs. MASP2 activated an amiloride-sensitive current when co-expressed with ENaC in Xenopus oocytes, but not when added to the bath solution. In monolayers of collecting duct M1 cells, MASP2 expression did not increase amiloride-sensitive current and in HEK293 cells, MASP-2 did not affect Î³ENaC cleavage. MASP-2 is neither expressed nor co-localized and co-regulated with ENaC in the human kidney or in urine after low Na+ intake. MASP-2 does not mediate physiological ENaC cleavage in low salt/high aldosterone settings.
Targeting non-coding RNA family members with artificial endonuclease XNAzymes
Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) offer a wealth of therapeutic targets for a range of diseases. However, secondary structures and high similarity within sequence families make specific knockdown challenging. Here, we engineer a series of artificial oligonucleotide enzymes (XNAzymes) composed of 2'-deoxy-2'-fluoro-Î²-D-arabino nucleic acid (FANA) that specifically or preferentially cleave individual ncRNA family members under quasi-physiological conditions, including members of the classic microRNA clusterÂ miR-17~92 (oncomiR-1) and the Y RNA hY5. We demonstrate self-assembly of three anti-miR XNAzymes into a biostable catalytic XNA nanostructure, which targets the cancer-associated microRNAs miR-17, miR-20a and miR-21. Our results provide a starting point for the development of XNAzymes as a platform technology for precision knockdown of specific non-coding RNAs, with the potential to reduce off-target effects compared with other nucleic acid technologies.
Live imaging and conditional disruption of native PCP activity using endogenously tagged zebrafish sfGFP-Vangl2
Tissue-wide coordination of polarized cytoskeletal organization and cell behaviour, critical for normal development, is controlled by asymmetric membrane localization of non-canonical Wnt/planar cell polarity (PCP) signalling components. Understanding the dynamic regulation of PCP thus requires visualization of these polarity proteins in vivo. Here we utilize CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing to introduce a fluorescent reporter onto the core PCP component, Vangl2, in zebrafish. Through live imaging of endogenous sfGFP-Vangl2 expression, we report on the authentic regulation of vertebrate PCP during embryogenesis. Furthermore, we couple sfGFP-Vangl2 with conditional zGrad GFP-nanobody degradation methodologies to interrogate tissue-specific functions for PCP. Remarkably, loss of Vangl2 in foxj1a-positive cell lineages causes ependymal cell cilia and Reissner fiber formation defects as well as idiopathic-like scoliosis. Together, our studies provide crucial insights into the establishment and maintenance of vertebrate PCP and create a powerful experimental paradigm for investigating post-embryonic and tissue-specific functions for Vangl2 in development and disease.
Characteristics of anti-CLL1 based CAR-T therapy for children with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia: the multi-center efficacy and safety interim analysis
C-type lectin-like molecule-1 (CLL1) is preferentially expressed on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) stem cells and AML blasts, which can be considered as AML-associated antigen. Anti-CLL1-based CAR-T cells exhibited effective tumor-killing capacity in vitro and in AML-bearing mouse model. In this report, eight children with relapsed or refractory AML (R/R-AML) were recruited for a phase 1/2 clinical trial of autologous anti-CLL1 CAR-T cell immunotherapy. The objectives of this clinical trial were to evaluate the safety and the preliminary efficacy of anti-CLL1 CAR-T cell treatment. Patients received one dose of autologous anti-CLL1 CAR-T cells after lymphodepletion conditioning. After CAR-T treatment, patients developed grade 1"“2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) but without any lethal events. 4 out of 8 patients achieved morphologic leukemia-free state (MLFS) and minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity, 1 patient with MLFS and MRD positivity, 1 patient achieved complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) but MRD positivity, 1 patient with partial remission (PR), and 1 patient remained at stable disease (SD) status but had CLL1-positive AML blast clearance. These results suggested that anti-CLL1-based CAR-T cell immunotherapy can be considered as a well-tolerated and effective option for treating children with R/R-AML.
Spectral properties of physiological mirror activity: an investigation of frequency features and common input between homologous muscles
During unilateral contractions, muscular activation can be detected in both active and resting limbs. In healthy populations, the latter is referred to as physiological mirror activity (pMA). The study of pMA holds implications for clinical applications as well as the understanding of bilateral motor control. However, the underlying mechanisms of pMA remain to be fully resolved. A commonality of prevailing explanatory approaches is the concept of shared neural input. With this study, we, therefore, aimed to investigate neural input in the form of multiple analyses of surface electromyography (sEMG) recordings in the frequency domain. For this purpose, 14 healthy, right-handed males aged 18"“35Â years were recruited. All participants performed a pinch-force task with the dominant hand in a blockwise manner. In total, 9 blocks of 5 contractions each were completed at 80% of maximum force output. Muscle activity was recorded via sEMG of the first dorsal interosseous muscle of the active and resting hand. We analyzed (1) spectral features as well as (2) intermuscular coherence (IMC). Our results demonstrate a blockwise increase in median frequency, mean frequency, and peak frequency in both hands. Frequency ratio analyses revealed a higher low-frequency component in the resting hand. Although we were able to demonstrate IMC on an individual level, results varied greatly and grand-averaged IMC failed to reach significance. Taken together, our findings imply an overlap of spectral properties between active and passive hands during repeated unilateral contractions. Combined with evidence from previous studies, this suggests a common neural origin between active and resting hands during unilateral contractions possibly resulting from a reduction in interhemispheric inhibition due to high force demands. Nevertheless, the exploratory nature of this study necessitates the classification of our results through follow-up studies.
