MLS

The Guardian

Nations League roundup: Giroud makes France history after sinking Austria

France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as Olivier Giroud became the oldest scorer in their history in a 2-0 home defeat of Austria. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a cool finish after beating five defenders following a perfect pass from Giroud, before the Milan striker scored a header from a pinpoint Antoine Griezmann cross four minutes later.
Yardbarker

Dani Alves reveals Cristiano Ronaldo admiration

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has opened up on his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo enjoyed some memorable battles during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid as Alves played key part of La Blaugrana’s dominance from 2008 to 2012. However, the rivalry between the two clubs prevented displays...
The Independent

Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
Yardbarker

Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow

Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
FOX Sports

Iglesias set for Spain debut with World Cup calling

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Borja Iglesias has been waiting for this moment for a very long time. The Real Betis striker hopes to make his international debut at age 29 when Spain hosts Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday in Zaragoza. Iglesias may also get a second game...
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets rejects Barcelona exit talk as false

Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets has dismissed speculation of him leaving the club this summer. Despite remaining as a guaranteed first team starter at the Camp Nou, he is into his 15th season in Catalonia, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022/23. Reports earlier this week, from Diario Sport...
Yardbarker

Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager

Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid making financial arrangements for Champions League expulsion

Real Madrid seem to have transitioned in the eyes of many from an extravagant spending outfit, prepared to pay over the odds for the biggest stars in football to a well-run big club, that invests sensibly. Once again, Los Blancos appear to be taking financial precautions. That said, the risk...
Yardbarker

Frustrated Arsenal star now attracting interest from other English clubs

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu frustrated at a lack of game time and is now attracting interest from other clubs. Tomiyasu is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta opting to play Ben White in an unfamiliar right-back position. The Japanese international has been involved in...
