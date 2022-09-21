Read full article on original website
Nations League roundup: Giroud makes France history after sinking Austria
France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as Olivier Giroud became the oldest scorer in their history in a 2-0 home defeat of Austria. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a cool finish after beating five defenders following a perfect pass from Giroud, before the Milan striker scored a header from a pinpoint Antoine Griezmann cross four minutes later.
Dani Alves reveals Cristiano Ronaldo admiration
Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has opened up on his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo enjoyed some memorable battles during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid as Alves played key part of La Blaugrana’s dominance from 2008 to 2012. However, the rivalry between the two clubs prevented displays...
Spain v Switzerland | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Gavi, Yéremy Pino, and Nico Williams in action as Spain host Switzerland in the Nations League.
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
Patrice Evra: Erik Ten Hag Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Massive Shockwaves At Manchester United
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has spoken about Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo.
Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow
Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum
Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
Iglesias set for Spain debut with World Cup calling
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Borja Iglesias has been waiting for this moment for a very long time. The Real Betis striker hopes to make his international debut at age 29 when Spain hosts Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday in Zaragoza. Iglesias may also get a second game...
England Relegated In UEFA Nations League After Extending Winless Streak
The Three Lions have now failed to record a win in five consecutive competitive matches for the first time since 1992.
Sergio Busquets rejects Barcelona exit talk as false
Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets has dismissed speculation of him leaving the club this summer. Despite remaining as a guaranteed first team starter at the Camp Nou, he is into his 15th season in Catalonia, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022/23. Reports earlier this week, from Diario Sport...
Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager
Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
Soccer-Netherlands trip the perfect preparation for World Cup, says Martinez
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said their trip to face the Netherlands is the perfect preparation for the World Cup because of the intense rivalry between the teams.
Mutiny in Spain squad as 15 footballers refuse to play in bid to oust head coach
The Spanish women’s national team was plunged into crisis on Thursday night when 15 players declared themselves unavailable for selection for as long as Jorge Vilda continues as head coach. Each of the players have written to the Spanish Federation (RFEF) insisting that the situation with the coach, who...
Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North
The LFC Legends take on rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Gareth Southgate calls England defeat to Italy ‘a step in the right direction’
Gareth Southgate said that he will shoulder the responsibility for England’s terrible run of form after the manager was booed by his own supporters following his side’s insipid 1-0 defeat to Italy last night. England’s World Cup preparations suffered another dent after Giacomo Raspadori’s superb winner condemned them...
Real Madrid making financial arrangements for Champions League expulsion
Real Madrid seem to have transitioned in the eyes of many from an extravagant spending outfit, prepared to pay over the odds for the biggest stars in football to a well-run big club, that invests sensibly. Once again, Los Blancos appear to be taking financial precautions. That said, the risk...
Liverpool keen on €30m midfielder but Real Madrid ‘planning’ offer for him confirms Konur & Liberman
Liverpool are said to have Joao Gomes in their sights ahead of the January transfer window, though, judging by a reliable source it seems unlikely a move will come from the Reds so early in the season. According to tweets from both Ekrem Konur and ESPN’s Martin Liberman, it seems...
Frustrated Arsenal star now attracting interest from other English clubs
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu frustrated at a lack of game time and is now attracting interest from other clubs. Tomiyasu is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta opting to play Ben White in an unfamiliar right-back position. The Japanese international has been involved in...
