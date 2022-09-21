Read full article on original website
Towards precision oncology with patient-derived xenografts
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Under the selective pressure of therapy, tumours dynamically evolve multiple adaptive mechanisms that make static interrogation of genomic alterations insufficient to guide treatment decisions. Clinical research does not enable the assessment of how various regulatory circuits in tumours are affected by therapeutic insults over time and space. Likewise, testing different precision oncology approaches informed by composite and ever-changing molecular information is hard to achieve in patients. Therefore, preclinical models that incorporate the biology and genetics of human cancers, facilitate analyses of complex variables and enable adequate population throughput are needed to pinpoint randomly distributed response predictors. Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models are dynamic entities in which cancer evolution can be monitored through serial propagation in mice. PDX models can also recapitulate interpatient diversity, thus enabling the identification of response biomarkers and therapeutic targets for molecularly defined tumour subgroups. In this Review, we discuss examples from the past decade of the use of PDX models for precision oncology, from translational research to drug discovery. We elaborate on how and to what extent preclinical observations in PDX models have confirmed and/or anticipated findings in patients. Finally, we illustrate emerging methodological efforts that could broaden the application of PDX models by honing their predictive accuracy or improving their versatility.
Ursolic acid enhances autophagic clearance and ameliorates motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease mice model
Protein aggregation and the abnormal accumulation of aggregates are considered as common mechanisms of neurodegeneration such as Parkinson's disease (PD). Ursolic acid (UA), a natural pentacyclic triterpenoid compound, has shown a protective activity in several experimental models of brain dysfunction through inhibiting oxidative stress and inflammatory responses and suppressing apoptotic signaling in theÂ brain. In this study, we investigated whether UA promoted autophagic clearance of protein aggregates and attenuated the pathology and characteristic symptoms in PD mouse model. Mice were injected with rotenone (1"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) five times per week for 1 or 2 weeks. We showed that rotenone injection induced significant motor deficit and prodromal non-motor symptoms accompanied by a significant dopaminergic neuronal loss and the deposition of aggregated proteins such as p62 and ubiquitin in the substantia nigra and striatum. Co-injection of UA (10"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) ameliorated all the rotenone-induced pathological alterations. In differentiated human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells, two-step treatment with a proteasome inhibitor MG132 (0.25, 2.5"‰Î¼M) induced marked accumulation of ubiquitin and p62 with clear and larger aggresome formation, while UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly attenuated the MG132-induced protein accumulation. Furthermore, we demonstrated that UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagic clearance by promoting autophagic flux in primary neuronal cells and SH-SY5Y cells; UA affected autophagy regulation by increasing the phosphorylation of JNK, which triggered the dissociation of Bcl-2 from Beclin 1. These results suggest that UA could be a promising therapeutic candidate for reducing PD progression from the prodromal stage by regulating abnormal protein accumulation in the brain.
First trials test targeting of Î±-synuclein for Parkinson disease
In the first two phase II trials of therapies that target Î±-synuclein to treat Parkinson disease, the primary endpoints were not met. However, the limitations of these studies need to be addressed in future trials and alternative approaches to targeting Î±-synuclein should be pursued before Î±-synuclein is discounted as a target.
Urine creatinine concentration influences the prognostic value of proteinuria for MACE prediction from the findings of the KNOW-CKD study
Proteinuria is typically quantified according to the spot urine protein"“creatinine ratio (UPCR) and an association with cardiovascular events has not been thoroughly investigated in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. We investigated whether the severity of proteinuria assessed by spot UPCR is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular outcomes in the CKD population, and whether the relationship is influenced by urine creatinine concentration. We analyzed 1746 patients enrolled as part of The KoreaN cohort study for Outcome in patients With Chronic Kidney Disease (KNOW-CKD). Multivariable Cox proportional hazard analysis was performed to evaluate models with proteinuria as a predictor of renal events and extended major adverse cardiovascular events (eMACEs). Risk for renal events was significantly associated with proteinuria across all eGFR and UPCR categories. By contrast, risk for eMACEs increased significantly with UPCR in patients with eGFR"‰â‰¥"‰60Â mL/min/1.73 m2 (hazard ratio [HR] 2.109; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.375"“3.235; P"‰="‰0.001), but not in patients with eGFR"‰<"‰60Â mL/min/1.73 m2 (HR 1.086; 95% CI 0.910"“1.296; P"‰="‰0.358). However, in those with the lower eGFR, risk for eMACEs increased significantly with UPCR in participants with urine creatinine concentration"‰â‰¥"‰95Â mg/dL (HR 1.503; 95% CI 1.047"“2.159; P"‰="‰0.027). In non-dialysis CKD patients, the prognostic value of UPCR for eMACEs is weakened in patients with reduced eGFR levels, for whom it has prognostic significance only in patients with high urine creatinine concentration.
Network hub centrality and working memory performance in schizophrenia
Cognitive impairment, and working memory deficits in particular, are debilitating, treatment-resistant aspects of schizophrenia. Dysfunction of brain network hubs, putatively related to altered neurodevelopment, is thought to underlie the cognitive symptoms associated with this illness. Here, we used weighted degree, a robust graph theory metric representing the number of weighted connections to a node, to quantify centrality in cortical hubs in 29 patients with schizophrenia and 29 age- and gender-matched healthy controls and identify the critical nodes that underlie working memory performance. In both patients and controls, elevated weighted degree in the default mode network (DMN) was generally associated with poorer performance (accuracy and reaction time). Higher degree in the ventral attention network (VAN) nodes in the right superior temporal cortex was associated with better performance (accuracy) in patients. Degree in several prefrontal and parietal areas was associated with cognitive performance only in patients. In regions that are critical for sustained attention, these correlations were primarily driven by between-network connectivity in patients. Moreover, a cross-validated prediction analysis showed that a linear model using a summary degree score can be used to predict an individual's working memory accuracy (r"‰="‰0.35). Our results suggest that schizophrenia is associated with dysfunctional hubs in the cortical systems supporting internal and external cognition and highlight the importance of topological network analysis in the search of biomarkers for cognitive deficits in schizophrenia.
Human antimicrobial peptide LL-37 contributes to Alzheimer's disease progression
As a prime mover in Alzheimer's disease (AD), microglial activation requires membrane translocation, integration, and activation of the metamorphic protein chloride intracellular channel 1 (CLIC1), which is primarily cytoplasmic under physiological conditions. However, the formation and activation mechanisms of functional CLIC1 are unknown. Here, we found that the human antimicrobial peptide (AMP) LL-37 promoted CLIC1 membrane translocation and integration. It also activates CLIC1 to cause microglial hyperactivation, neuroinflammation, and excitotoxicity. In mouse and monkey models, LL-37 caused significant pathological phenotypes linked to AD, including elevated amyloid-Î², increased neurofibrillary tangles, enhanced neuronal death and brain atrophy, enlargement of lateral ventricles, and impairment of synaptic plasticity and cognition, while Clic1 knockout and blockade of LL-37-CLIC1 interactions inhibited these phenotypes. Given AD's association with infection and that overloading AMP may exacerbate AD, this study suggests that LL-37, which is up-regulated upon infection, may be a driving force behind AD by acting as an endogenous agonist of CLIC1.
Interferon gamma mediates the reduction of adipose tissue regulatory T cells in human obesity
Decreased adipose tissue regulatory T cells contribute to insulin resistance in obese mice, however, little is known about the mechanisms regulating adipose tissue regulatory T cells numbers in humans. Here we obtain adipose tissue from obese and lean volunteers. Regulatory T cell abundance is lower in obese vs. lean visceral and subcutaneous adipose tissue and associates with reduced insulin sensitivity and altered adipocyte metabolic gene expression. Regulatory T cells numbers decline following high-fat diet induction in lean volunteers. We see alteration in major histocompatibility complex II pathway in adipocytes from obese patients and after high fat ingestion, which increases T helper 1 cell numbers and decreases regulatory T cell differentiation. We also observe increased expression of inhibitory co-receptors including programmed cell death protein 1 and OX40 in visceral adipose tissue regulatory T cells from patients with obesity. In human obesity, these global effects of interferon gamma to reduce regulatory T cells and diminish their function appear to instigate adipose inflammation and suppress adipocyte metabolism, leading to insulin resistance.
