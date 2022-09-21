ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Lifestyle
Basking Ridge, NJ
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Joey Chestnut
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Shakur Stevenson Defeats Conceicao in Newark!

By Ken Hissner: At the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey on Friday over ESPN Bob Arum (Top Rank) in the Main Event in a non-title bout 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, former WBO Feather and WBC & WBO Super Featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson lost his title at the scales coming in 1.6 overweight but easily defeated the 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist No. 2 ranked Robson Conceicao of Brazil over 12 rounds scoring a lone knockdown.
NEWARK, NJ
#Pulled Pork#On A Roll#Mac And Cheese#Pig#Food Drink#Major League Eating#Oxford#Ma#Fl#Pocono Pines#Trenton Thunder Ballpark
trentondaily.com

River Days Brings The River to Trentonians At South Riverwalk Park

The fourth annual Trenton River Days brought the river to Trentonians at South Riverwalk Park. Four years ago, the Mercer County Park Commission teamed up with the Watershed Institute to bring Trentonians and Mercer residents to the South Riverwalk Park so they can learn about the Delaware River. “We thought...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Brazil
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NJ.com

5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event

There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
EDISON, NJ

