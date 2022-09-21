Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Although the southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen Celebrates 40th Anniversary of First Weekend Meal Service
On Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) will host a community BBQ to commemorate its 40th anniversary and its first-ever weekend meal service. TASK invites the public to stop by 72 ½ Escher Street to enjoy delicious food from the TASK...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Yardley Distillery Restaurant Taking Over Friendly’s in Morrisville, PA
This is big news. I finally have the answer to what's replacing the old Friendly's Restaurant in Morrisville. Drum Roll, please. It's going to become a restaurant/annex of the Yardley Distillery and it sounds like it's going to be really cool. I just chatted with the sole owner of Yardley...
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
This Long-Awaited Japanese Restaurant Will Be Opening In Bucks County This Week
A new sushi restaurant will be opening in Bucks County this week, with local and visitors anxiously awaiting the establishment’s first day. Nozomu Sushi will open in New Hope this Friday. Located at 9 W. Mechanic St., the eatery will offer Japanese classics and every type of sushi imaginable.
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Shakur Stevenson Defeats Conceicao in Newark!
By Ken Hissner: At the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey on Friday over ESPN Bob Arum (Top Rank) in the Main Event in a non-title bout 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, former WBO Feather and WBC & WBO Super Featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson lost his title at the scales coming in 1.6 overweight but easily defeated the 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist No. 2 ranked Robson Conceicao of Brazil over 12 rounds scoring a lone knockdown.
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
trentondaily.com
River Days Brings The River to Trentonians At South Riverwalk Park
The fourth annual Trenton River Days brought the river to Trentonians at South Riverwalk Park. Four years ago, the Mercer County Park Commission teamed up with the Watershed Institute to bring Trentonians and Mercer residents to the South Riverwalk Park so they can learn about the Delaware River. “We thought...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge Captures ‘Elegance From a Different Era’ in Bordentown
The new fine dining concept from Foggia Restaurant Group has already earned accreditation from the prestigious Caterina de Medici Society for its wine program.
City Museum of Trenton’s ‘Ellarslie Open’ exhibit runs through Oct. 2
One of the largest art exhibits in New Jersey is on view for the public to experience, but not for much longer.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event
There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
Community groups set up outdoor food pantries to help hungry Newark residents
Local organizations are finding innovative ways to tackle hunger amid ongoing inflation.
