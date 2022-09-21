ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Jackley transition to South Dakota A.G. already underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a new Attorney General in the first week of 2023. And it looks like it will be a familiar face. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley isn’t doing much campaigning to win back his old seat. Look at the upcoming...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Industry
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
State
South Dakota State
B102.7

The South Dakota Ghost Town That Just Couldn’t Keep It’s Name

OK, I need your imagination. You know, that thing that isn't digital, that's hidden back there behind your eyes? Yep, that's it. Here we go. It's the early part of the twentieth century, say, oh about 1915 or so. You're getting ready to hop into the ol' Model T and you're off to visit your Uncle. Where does he live again?
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Stockyard escapees of 1993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a moose at SDSU to a bear west of Aberdeen, some unexpected animals have shown up in some unexpected areas in KELOLAND throughout the years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec and show you the cows that “mooooved” into one Sioux Falls neighborhood.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

12 Sioux Falls leaders to run 437 miles for suicide prevention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a mission to bolster both physical and mental wellness, an inaugural event, The 437 Project, consists of a team of 12 runners who will run 437 miles relay-style across the state of South Dakota, raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Each...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Farm
KELOLAND TV

Man admits to bringing meth to South Dakota from California

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after South Dakota troopers found two pounds of meth in his car, a 64-year-old man admits to the crime. Brian David Jackson pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday. Court documents say he was caught bringing meth from California to western South Dakota – something he admits to doing multiple times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

437 Project’s relay across the state kicks-off in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — A trek across South Dakota has begun for the 437 Project. 12 runners left Belle Fourche on a long journey that will stretch statewide. These runners for the 437 Project are raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. For Whitney Lucas Molitor, the purpose hits home.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
siouxfalls.business

Lessons learned on multigenerational farm lead founder to form firm that supports family businesses

This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. For Agatha Johnson, the roots of business ownership go deep – back to her great-grandfather Edward Kappenman, who immigrated from Germany and purchased farmland in north-central South Dakota in 1919. Edward’s son, George, took over and grew the operation, and his son Wilfred continued it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota AG plans to hire missing Indigenous coordinator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Working to prevent suicide in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Those who work in the mental health field are on high alert in South Dakota. That’s because last year the state saw a record number of suicides. The fastest growing group attempting and completing suicides are young people between the ages 10 and 14.
MENTAL HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Vos Farms sees surprising corn silage yields

SLAYTON, Minn. – Monday, Sept. 12, was a crazy day at Vos Farms. “A lot of breakdowns making silage, but we’re doing good,” Ryan Vos said at the end of the long day. “We’re back up and running and good to go.”. They filled a...
SLAYTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

Why American Oversight is suing Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington D.C.-based group, American Oversight, has filed suit against the office of Governor Kristi Noem. The group bills itself as a non-partisan watchdog group that uses public records laws to seek transparency and accountability from government officials, according to the group’s Executive Director Heather Sawyer.
POLITICS
Mix 97-3

Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You

When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith address different issues

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- As part of his statewide campaign, democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith is hearing about lots of problems and issues. He says housing and jobs are closely tied together. Smith says there is also a near crisis in childcare. Smith says there are some good plans to consider. Smith,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy