Suicide is 2nd leading cause of death for South Dakota’s young people
In South Dakota last year, more people took their own lives than ever before. Just shy of 200 people completed suicide. A growing number of them were kids. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34.
KELOLAND TV
Jackley transition to South Dakota A.G. already underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a new Attorney General in the first week of 2023. And it looks like it will be a familiar face. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley isn’t doing much campaigning to win back his old seat. Look at the upcoming...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
dakotanewsnow.com
Brian Bengs criticizes use of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brian Bengs, U.S. senate candidate for South Dakota, released the following statement in response to the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline that would stretch approximately 469 miles across South Dakota. Multiple landowners in eight South Dakota counties have filed lawsuits against Summit Carbon Solutions...
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
The South Dakota Ghost Town That Just Couldn’t Keep It’s Name
OK, I need your imagination. You know, that thing that isn't digital, that's hidden back there behind your eyes? Yep, that's it. Here we go. It's the early part of the twentieth century, say, oh about 1915 or so. You're getting ready to hop into the ol' Model T and you're off to visit your Uncle. Where does he live again?
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Stockyard escapees of 1993
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a moose at SDSU to a bear west of Aberdeen, some unexpected animals have shown up in some unexpected areas in KELOLAND throughout the years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec and show you the cows that “mooooved” into one Sioux Falls neighborhood.
dakotanewsnow.com
12 Sioux Falls leaders to run 437 miles for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a mission to bolster both physical and mental wellness, an inaugural event, The 437 Project, consists of a team of 12 runners who will run 437 miles relay-style across the state of South Dakota, raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Each...
hubcityradio.com
Longtime South Dakota ethanol industry leader Dana Siefkes-Lewis joins Summit Carbon Solutions
AMES, I.A.(Press Release) – Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday the hiring of Dana Siefkes-Lewis as the company’s Director of Public Affairs in South Dakota. Lewis is a lifelong resident of the state and a longtime leader in the ethanol industry. “Summit Carbon Solutions was formed to open new...
KELOLAND TV
Man admits to bringing meth to South Dakota from California
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after South Dakota troopers found two pounds of meth in his car, a 64-year-old man admits to the crime. Brian David Jackson pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday. Court documents say he was caught bringing meth from California to western South Dakota – something he admits to doing multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
437 Project’s relay across the state kicks-off in Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — A trek across South Dakota has begun for the 437 Project. 12 runners left Belle Fourche on a long journey that will stretch statewide. These runners for the 437 Project are raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. For Whitney Lucas Molitor, the purpose hits home.
siouxfalls.business
Lessons learned on multigenerational farm lead founder to form firm that supports family businesses
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. For Agatha Johnson, the roots of business ownership go deep – back to her great-grandfather Edward Kappenman, who immigrated from Germany and purchased farmland in north-central South Dakota in 1919. Edward’s son, George, took over and grew the operation, and his son Wilfred continued it.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota AG plans to hire missing Indigenous coordinator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
KELOLAND TV
Working to prevent suicide in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Those who work in the mental health field are on high alert in South Dakota. That’s because last year the state saw a record number of suicides. The fastest growing group attempting and completing suicides are young people between the ages 10 and 14.
KELOLAND TV
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
agupdate.com
Vos Farms sees surprising corn silage yields
SLAYTON, Minn. – Monday, Sept. 12, was a crazy day at Vos Farms. “A lot of breakdowns making silage, but we’re doing good,” Ryan Vos said at the end of the long day. “We’re back up and running and good to go.”. They filled a...
KELOLAND TV
Why American Oversight is suing Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington D.C.-based group, American Oversight, has filed suit against the office of Governor Kristi Noem. The group bills itself as a non-partisan watchdog group that uses public records laws to seek transparency and accountability from government officials, according to the group’s Executive Director Heather Sawyer.
KEVN
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
HULETT, Wyo. (KEVN) - For most people, buying beef means going to the supermarket and picking out the pre-packaged meat. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. “We’re just trying...
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
hubcityradio.com
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith address different issues
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- As part of his statewide campaign, democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith is hearing about lots of problems and issues. He says housing and jobs are closely tied together. Smith says there is also a near crisis in childcare. Smith says there are some good plans to consider. Smith,...
