Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation
The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
candgnews.com
Farmington Public Schools bids farewell to longtime staffer
FARMINGTON — Farmington Public Schools is undergoing a major change in its administration. Longtime administrator Kathy Smith, the assistant superintendent of talent development, retired Sept. 9 after 33 1/2 years with the district. Smith, who devoted her entire professional career to the Farmington Public School District, was treated to...
candgnews.com
Fraser Public Schools welcomes four new district leaders
FRASER — Students in Fraser Public Schools recently returned to classes and were greeted by four new principals and assistant principals who are helping lead the district. One comes from outside the district, while the other three were promoted from positions where they were already educating Fraser students. Lindsay...
wcsx.com
North Farmington High School’s Class of 2023- Class I.D. Photos
Another school year is here and the seniors over at North Farmington made sure to carry on a tradition. Something we all look for entering a new school year are the senior photos from the students at North Farmington. I honestly think we need this kind of fun in every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor hires new director to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking another step forward to increase its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The city announced this week it has hired Laura Orta to be city hall’s first director of organizational equity, a new position created in the city’s administration.
HometownLife.com
The Hawk in Farmington Hills opens expansive, one of a kind makerspace
The new makerspace at The Hawk in Farmington Hills is full of tools for sewing, woodworking, 3D printing, graphic design and more. City officials haven't been able to find a similar community-run service and think it's unlike anything else in the country. The makerspace recently opened on the second floor...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills man guilty for mother's murder when he was 16 sentenced to 35-60 years
An Oakland County judge sentenced Muhammad Al-Tantawi, a 21-year-old from Farmington Hills convicted of murdering his mother, to 35-60 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday. The roughly five years he's already spent in jail will count toward his sentence. Nada Huranieh, Al-Tantawi's mother, was 35 when she died in...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
HometownLife.com
Diane Roest, South Lyon's devoted Doll House lady and longtime business owner, dies
Diane Roest loved dolls as a little girl. That childhood passion carried over into adulthood as she shared dolls and her joy for toys with the South Lyon community for more than 30 years as the owner of Diane’s Doll House, a downtown anchor. Roest, who had endured several...
Livonia, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Livonia. The John Glenn High School - Westland football team will have a game with Franklin High School on September 22, 2022, 13:30:00. The John Glenn High School - Westland football team will have a game with Franklin High School on September 22, 2022, 15:30:00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
'We deserve to live': Town hall meeting targets crime in Detroit
A town hall meeting is happening in Detroit Thursday evening at the Detroit Edison Public School Academy.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
Crain's Detroit Business
Power Home Solar laying off hundreds in Troy amid customer complaints, legal fight
Power Home Solar LLC has shut off its lights amid an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, a litany of customer complaints and a legal battle with a generator manufacturer. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
Detroit News
Mellissa Carone, U.S. Taxpayers nominee for lieutenant gov., endorses GOP's Dixon for gov
Lansing — Mellissa Carone, the U.S Taxpayers Party's nominee for lieutenant governor, split with her own running mate Tuesday and endorsed Republican Tudor Dixon for governor. In an interview, Carone, whose name will appear on Michigan ballots this fall along with U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate for governor Donna Brandenburg,...
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day...
Comments / 1