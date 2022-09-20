Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Halloween-Style Olympus Map
A haunting new spin on a classic Apex Legends map has apparently been leaked and could be a part of an upcoming 2022 Halloween event for Apex Legends: Hunted. Fans of the popular battle royale have been eagerly anticipating official details for another memorable Halloween event in Apex Legends: Hunted. Players were treated to a chilling celebration in 2021 when Respawn announced the Monsters Within event. This event brought with it a slew of treats for players such as Halloween-themed skins and a brand new map to battle it out in. As the fright-infested holiday makes its way towards us, leaks have begun to surface that suggest a possible event that is incoming.
Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends
Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
Where to find all Exotic and Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4
Each Fortnite season comes with many changes that aim to spice up the gameplay experience. In addition to adding new cosmetics and mechanics to the game, Epic Games also tinkers with the guns available in Fortnite. With weapons changing every season, players find themselves in an environment that they need...
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
A Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discusses With The Audience Their Story Of Going Fishing With An NPC And Catching A Massive Fish
The action role-playing game Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games has received reports from another player claiming they caught a massive fish while completing some objectives. Fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2 seems to be one of the community’s favorite pastimes, especially as humorous events like catching enormous fish are frequently shared with the player base for enjoyment. Fishing is one of the more informal activities in the popular game.
'The Sims 4' Goes Free To Play, With Extra DLC For Existing Players
Today is a great day for fans of house customisation, building elaborate fictional romance plots and drowning innocent characters in pools. That’s right. One of EA’s most beloved titles, The Sims 4, is going free to play on all platforms, meaning that soon anyone will be able to lose hundreds of hours of their time by living vicariously through their ideal virtual world at no extra cost.
All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
How to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite: Paradise is already in full swing with all its numerous changes that include the implementation of ever-evolving and all-encompassing Chrome, Chrome weapon evolving, and high and low-security vaults that handsomely reward those diligent key collectors. With the new Fortnite season, Epic Games has also launched a fresh thematic battle...
M4A4 vs. M4A1-S: Which is better in CS:GO?
When you’re playing as the CTs in CS:GO, there are two main weapons to choose from: the M4A1-S and M4A4. Both rifles are exclusive to the CT side and are pivotal on the defending sides, similarly to how the AK-47 is the standout weapon for the T side. But you have to choose one because you can’t have both in your loadout during the game. You must decide whether you want to have the M4A1-s or the M4A4.
Lost in patch notes: Riot appears to forget to include League champion that hasn’t received love for 8 patches
Patch 12.18, or rather the 2022 Worlds patch, went live yesterday. As it’s tradition, Riot Games shared patch notes detailing the balance changes, bug fixes, and system changes. Although this is normally a rather straightforward process, this time around, the devs forgot to include a champion that hasn’t received love for eight patches straight. Nasus, who was mentioned in the patch highlights section, was completely omitted from the patch notes leaving us wondering if the buffs are actually live or not.
Elden Ring dataminer explains why enemies smack you when you reach for a potion
Let's be honest, you probably had it coming.
The best-hidden secret weapons at the 2022 League World Championship
The League of Legends World Championship is traditionally one of the most intense meetings of surplus talent in esports each year. But with 24 teams and well over 100 individual players in attendance, it’s easy to focus only on the handful of superstars. There’s a good chance you probably...
Forgetful Riot? Akali receives buffs in League Patch 12.18 despite no mention in patch notes
Patch 12.18 only went live yesterday, and it’s already one of the most talked about League of Legends patches in recent memory. This notoriety is mostly because of large-scale behavior and autofill system changes, annual Lee Sin Worlds buffs, and Riot forgetting to include a champion into the patch notes.
Digital Trends
Splatoon 3: Best abilities in the game
In the ink-filled world of Splatoon, you are given a ton of unique tools to spread your team’s color all across the map. This will serve several purposes, from building up your points, letting you move faster, and of course, splatting your opposition. Your main method of ink dispersal will come via the many different weapons you can choose from. From basic blasters to paint rollers and even windshield wipers, you’re never at a loss for options when it comes to spraying ink.
Jaina Proudmoore recollects tragic story of Arthas Menethil in new Wrath of the Lich King Classic teaser
World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion is inarguably the best expansion in WoW’s history thanks to artful storytelling, rich atmosphere, and casual-friendly gameplay that easily includes even dad gamers. Although gameplay has a tremendous effect on the reception of the game, the storyline of WOTLK is, without a doubt, the highlight of the expansion since it brings back the favorite characters from the Warcraft franchise like Arthas Menethil, Jaina Proudmoore, and Sylvanas Windrunner that shaped Warcraft as we know it.
A casual fan’s guide on who to root for at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship
Sometimes, the competitive League of Legends scene can be hard to keep up with. Even as a die-hard fan of the esport, there are so many different organizations and players across the world with top teams battling tooth-and-nail for recognition and glory. Frankly, it can get pretty overwhelming, especially when you’re just getting into the swing of things as a new spectator.
Dr Disrespect rips the ‘phonies’ at Activision for wanting ‘sellouts’ to promote Modern Warfare 2
YouTuber Dr Disrespect is not happy with Activision’s decision to not include him in the Call of Duty Next event. The Two-Time is no stranger to criticizing CoD. In fact, the outspoken streamer has uninstalled Warzone numerous times, calling the weapon balance, gameplay, lighting, Gulag, and creativity bad at one point or another.
Will Modern Warfare II DMZ Have a Beta?
September has been filled with exciting Call of Duty news and reveals, but none more intriguing than the extraction mode known as DMZ. Infinity Ward looks to bring a slew of brand new experiences for Call of Duty fans with the launch of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Alongside this title, fans can also look forward to the continuation of the Call of Duty: Warzone experience with its successor Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. New additions to the classic battle royale game will be introduced such as enemy A.I. combatants, upgraded Buy Stations, and much more.
