WTVM
Gorgeous early fall weather returns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last night’s cold front has provided a welcome change from the mid and upper 90s we had the last couple days! We are certainly easing our way into an early fall weather pattern. Sunny, nice and much lower humidity on this Friday! A bit of...
wrbl.com
Pleasant Saturday while we focus on the tropics for next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Overnight a cool front moved through the southeast, this brought our temperatures back to more pleasant conditions today with highs only in the 80s. We will continue to see dry and pleasant conditions for the remainder of the weekend with our next chance of rain coming on Sunday.
WTVM
Welcome to “Hotumn”, No heat relief just yet
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall officially begins today, but Mother Nature isn’t giving up the extreme heat today. However, a noticeable difference in the way the air feels moves in Friday and Saturday. Sunny at first Thursday before it turns partly cloudy as the afternoon goes on. It will...
wrbl.com
Cold front will bring changes; fall begins tonight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Another hot, above average day with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s but changes are on the way. A cold front will swing through later this afternoon and evening, an isolated shower/storm will be possible along and ahead of the front, widespread rain not expected.
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
WTVM
Illges Road closure postponed due to lack of crews available
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The closure of Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Road has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is due to lack of available railroad crews to oversee the Jack and Bore procedure of a storm water line that is part of the overall Spiderweb project, according to project engineer Philip Adams.
WTVM
East Alabama fire leaves woman without a home in Hurtsboro
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - “I could have been in the house when it burned up, I could have been dead and gone,” says Anna Richmond, resident of affected home. A late night fire in Russell County destroyed a home on Frog Pond Lane in Hurtsboro Wednesday night. Smoke...
WTVM
Author of ‘The Columbus Stocking Strangler’ visiting Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the late 70s, people in Columbus and Phenix City were scared to death when several women, most of them older - were raped and killed -strangled to death with their own stockings. Carlton Gary was eventually arrested and convicted in the 1980′s of being the...
auburnvillager.com
Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday
The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
opelikaobserver.com
Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika
LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
Columbus woman able to communicate with family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits the island
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — These are anxious days for Columbus residents worried about relatives who live in Puerto Rico. The island was hammered earlier this week by Hurricane Fiona, leaving people without power and other essentials. Kathy Rosado lives in Columbus with her husband and youngest child. Her parents and oldest daughter live Ponce. Fiona […]
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Rainbow at Harris Co. Humane Society
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week, and this week it’s very special because The Humane Society of Harris County visited our studio with our Pet of the Week!. Rainbow is a loving Pitbull who loves all animals and humans! Rainbow is a food-loving...
WTVM
Back Columbus Blue to host first golf tournament fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back Columbus Blue is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser. The golf tournament is set to take place on Thursday, September 29, at Bull Creek Golf Course - located at 7333 Lynch Road in Midland. There will be morning and afternoon tee times available. All proceeds...
Opelika-Auburn News
National Village plans to add 600 homes within 15 years, starting with seven $1 million homes
National Village in Opelika has announced plans to triple its number of single-family homes on the property, starting with seven high-end homes. Ab Conner, chairman and CEO of Conner Bros. Construction, said National Village, which is on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, has about 300 homes built and fully occupied, with plans to add 600 more homes within the next 15 years.
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Family finds snake hiding in toilet of home
EUFAULA, Ala. - Image walking into your bathroom, lifting the lid to your toilet… and finding a snake inside! That's what happened to one family in Alabama recently. Officers in Eufaula, Alabama were called to a home after a scary surprise was found hanging out in a toilet. "We...
busytourist.com
22 Best & Fun Things To Do In Columbus (Georgia)
From a distance, Columbus might seem like any of Georgia’s quaint little towns. It’s filled with historic buildings, mom-and-pop shops, and historic battlefields dating back to the Civil War. There are fireworks on the Fourth of July in the city square. You can order grits and apple pie...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
WTVM
Accident causing police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident is causing heavy police presence on Buena Vista Road. No word on any injuries or full details of this incident. News Leader 9 currently has crews on the scene. Stay with us as we gather more details.
WTVM
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man dies after a single-vehicle accident on Broad Street in LaGrange. LaGrange police said on Sept. 23, at about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a wreck with injuries. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a single motorcycle accident was discovered that resulted...
