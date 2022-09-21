ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey

It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County

Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

