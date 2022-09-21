Read full article on original website
Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey
It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County
Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
This Could Be the Perfect Spot for a Roller Skating Rink in Ocean County, NJ
Since Jackson Skate Center is closing, we won't have a roller skating rink in Ocean County. There is a rumor that maybe a new one will be built in the same location, but we'll have to wait and see. I can't seem to get answers to that. If you know anything about a new one being built, please email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Thousands Head to Tuckerton This Weekend for the 40th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show
It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
Wow, You Won’t Believe The Name Of This Coffee Shop Opening In New Jersey
I'll be the first to admit I make an OK cup of coffee. It's not amazing, but it's not bad either, it's cheaper than buying coffee every day and at this point, it works for me. Coffee is an integral part of some people's morning routine, I know it is for me!
Still Waiting for the Grand Opening of the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ
Commuters are waiting for their morning coffee before work. They're still working on this Wawa. This Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick has been closed for well over a year and a half. For everyone that commutes from Brick and gets on the Garden State Parkway, they've been missing...
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
At One Time, You Really Could Order Pumpkin Spice Pizza In NJ
Pretty soon, the leaves will be falling, all the apples will be picked, and everyone will be cuddling on the couch watching Halloween movies and enjoying the season's favorite flavor of EVERYTHING, pumpkin spice. You can't escape the pumpkin! It seems like there is a pumpkin spice flavor for absolutely...
Have you seen him? Asbury Park, NJ man wanted for Murder in Toms River, NJ shooting incident
A gunman who shot three people, killing one, outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River last month has been identified and charged but remains on the run. The shooting outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River that claimed...
Metuchen, NJ downtown in the running to be named best in U.S.
A New Jersey downtown area could be named as one of the best in the country. The Metuchen Downtown Alliance has been selected as one of Main Street America's eight semifinalists for the 2023 Great American Main Street Award. Each year, the award goes to communities "whose successes serve as...
Amazing History! The Oldest Church in Ocean County, New Jersey
It's no secret I am a "history buff". I enjoy history from around the world, around America, and right here around New Jersey. I especially love when we can talk about history right here at the Jersey Shore. This time around we are looking at churches here in Ocean County, the oldest church.
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Popular Halloween attraction finally returns to Union County, NJ
BERKELEY HEIGHTS — For the first time in two years, a popular Halloween-themed program returns to Union County. The Haunted Hayrides will take place at the Deserted Village of Feltville in the Watchung Reservation on the evenings of Oct. 21, 22, and 23. During the Haunted Hayrides, visitors ride...
NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions
EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific...
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
Former Honda of Toms River, NJ employee allegedly ran shell companies to rip them off
A former employee of the Honda of Toms River on Route 37 has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $1 million dollars from the dealership. The announcement of charges against a Beachwood resident for Money Laundering and Theft came from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Martin D'Amato, 37,...
