WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
wbiw.com
Three Pennsylvania men arrested on multiple criminal charges
GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:00 p.m. traffic stops made by Indiana State Police Trooper Edward Titus, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and officers from the Gas City Police Department led to the arrests of Jamarr Parker, 25, Manheim, PA, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, Mountville, PA, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, Lancaster, PA. They were incarcerated in the Grant County Jail.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Admitted murderer gets over six decades of prison time for 2021 slaying
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Justice for 20 year-old Shelby Vonholdt has been a long time coming for her friends and family. Police say that on June 20, 2021, Vonholdt was shot and killed in a home on Eileen Street in Fort Wayne, by someone she knew.
WANE-TV
Commissioners: 8 possible sites for new Allen County Jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Commissioners now have an eighth site they’re scoping out for the new jail or jail complex, and they intend to have a purchase agreement by the end of December when they meet again with a federal judge. The commissioners will...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 26. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and...
2 Indiana women accused of leaving children in car to drink in bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two Indiana women are accused of leaving a car full of children outside a bar while they went inside to drink, prosecutors said. Melissa C. Bentley, 31, and Alicia M. Terry, 31, both of Fort Wayne, were charged in newly released documents from Allen Superior Court, WANE-TV reported.
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
WOWO News
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested after attempted break in of Indiana State Police Trooper home
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to break into the home of an off-duty Indiana State Police Trooper. Indiana State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched shortly before 8:00 p.m. to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road to investigate a residential disturbance.
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
WOWO News
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
WANE-TV
Courts: Man fled police in U-Haul truck before crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leading police on a chase in a U-Haul truck before crashing on the north side of town last week, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 26-year-old Justin R. Edwards after he crashed the...
WANE-TV
WANE-TV
FWCS says student brought a gun to Wayne High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) alerted parents of an incident Thursday where a student brought a gun to Wayne High School. Administrators located the student after hearing the student may have had a weapon and had the gun confiscated by Wayne’s school resource officer.
