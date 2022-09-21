FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools sent a letter to parents on Thursday saying that a gun was confiscated from a student. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the letter said that Wayne High School administrators were told a student may have brought a weapon to school. The student was immediately located and the gun was confiscated by the school resource officer.

