ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Three Pennsylvania men arrested on multiple criminal charges

GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:00 p.m. traffic stops made by Indiana State Police Trooper Edward Titus, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and officers from the Gas City Police Department led to the arrests of Jamarr Parker, 25, Manheim, PA, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, Mountville, PA, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, Lancaster, PA. They were incarcerated in the Grant County Jail.
GAS CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Commissioners: 8 possible sites for new Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Commissioners now have an eighth site they’re scoping out for the new jail or jail complex, and they intend to have a purchase agreement by the end of December when they meet again with a federal judge. The commissioners will...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Lagrange, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WOWO News

Gun confiscated from student at Wayne High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools sent a letter to parents on Thursday saying that a gun was confiscated from a student. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the letter said that Wayne High School administrators were told a student may have brought a weapon to school. The student was immediately located and the gun was confiscated by the school resource officer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Dea#District Investigative#The Fort Wayne Post#First Sergeant Smith#The Indiana State Police
WANE-TV

Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Angola man arrested after attempted break in of Indiana State Police Trooper home

FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to break into the home of an off-duty Indiana State Police Trooper. Indiana State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched shortly before 8:00 p.m. to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road to investigate a residential disturbance.
ANGOLA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOWO News

One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
FOX59

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Investigation underway after student brings gun to Wayne High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools sent parents a letter saying a gun was confiscated from a student at Wayne High School on Thursday. The letter says Wayne High School administrators were told that a student may have brought a weapon to school. They say the student was located immediately and the gun was confiscated by the school resource officer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man fled police in U-Haul truck before crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leading police on a chase in a U-Haul truck before crashing on the north side of town last week, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 26-year-old Justin R. Edwards after he crashed the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Women left children in car to drink in bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two 31-year-old women are facing felony neglect of a dependent charges for leaving a car-load of children outside a downtown bar while they went inside to drink, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors filed formal charges against Melissa C....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWCS says student brought a gun to Wayne High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) alerted parents of an incident Thursday where a student brought a gun to Wayne High School. Administrators located the student after hearing the student may have had a weapon and had the gun confiscated by Wayne’s school resource officer.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy