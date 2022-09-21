Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Procession route information for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND – The following is the procession route information for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. The procession route from Richmond High School (Tiernan Center), 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:. Richmond High...
wbiw.com
Bloomington updates Meridiam Open-Access Fiber-Network Project
BLOOMINGTON – Since Meridiam announced its plans in May 2022 to bring high-speed internet access to all of Bloomington, the City of Bloomington and Meridiam have activated the operations phase of this transformational project. Hoosier Networks, the fiber network utility provider established by Meridiam, announced on September 13 its...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — More Details On Tuesday’s Stand-Off
Bloomington Police say it took a coordinated effort to apprehend the man at the center of Tuesday’s lengthy stand-off near the IU Campus. University police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police were called to help the search for the suspect. According to Captain Ryan...
Peer specialists start work inside southern Indiana jail, paving path to recovery
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana jail is taking steps to get inmates on the right track. Scott County leaders have implemented a state-funded pilot program to treat inmates while they're incarcerated and help them navigate life post-release. On Thursday, WHAS 11 News was allowed inside the jail to...
Indiana Daily Student
Heading Home organization outlines plan to fight homelessness in Bloomington
Heading Home of South Central Indiana presented their plans to combat homelessness to the Bloomington City Council Wednesday night. “Certainly, this issue is central to the work we do as elected officials,” Council Vice President Sue Sgambelluri said. The various programs presented to City Council include weekly shelter check-ins,...
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
Walmart claims departments responding to distribution center made fire worse
More than 30 fire departments have been named in several notices of tort claims seeking damages from a massive fire in March that destroyed a Walmart Distribution Center.
wbiw.com
FSSA to host Bedford / Bloomington event seeking consumer experience with long-term services and support
INDIANA – Are you a Hoosier or do you know a Hoosier receiving long-term service and supports Medicaid benefits? Are you a caregiver for someone who receives long-term services and supports as a Medicaid benefit?. The Family Social Services Administration Division of Aging in collaboration with Indiana Medicaid wants...
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler.
Wave 3
Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
wbiw.com
Vigil for Nate Stratton will be held tonight at Showalter Fountain
BLOOMINGTON – A Vigil for Nate Stratton will be held tonight to celebrate his life. The vigil will be held at the Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus tonight at 7 p.m. Hearts go out to Nate Stratton’s friends and family. Stratton had just started his junior...
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
wbiw.com
Early voting is from October 12 through November 7
LAWRENCE CO. – Early walk-in voting for the November 8th general election will begin in Lawrence County on Wednesday, October 12. You can vote from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and until noon on November 7 at the Lawrence County Registration Office at Courthouse Plaza. Saturday early voting is...
WISH-TV
Man convicted of shooting 2 Indiana judges outside Indianapolis White Castle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot and wounded two southern Indiana judges outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 has been convicted on seven of eight felonies and one misdemeanor. After a three-day trial, a jury found Brandon Kaiser guilty on Wednesday of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related...
wbiw.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Supreme Court to consider appeal for Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has decided to consider the appeal of an Indiana woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack of Gas City was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years of age, and strangulation in connection to the 2019 death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack.
wbiw.com
Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet Monday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center, Room 200, located at 931 15th Street,. On the agenda:. Approval Of...
