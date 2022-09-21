ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Procession route information for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND – The following is the procession route information for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. The procession route from Richmond High School (Tiernan Center), 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:. Richmond High...
RICHMOND, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington updates Meridiam Open-Access Fiber-Network Project

BLOOMINGTON – Since Meridiam announced its plans in May 2022 to bring high-speed internet access to all of Bloomington, the City of Bloomington and Meridiam have activated the operations phase of this transformational project. Hoosier Networks, the fiber network utility provider established by Meridiam, announced on September 13 its...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — More Details On Tuesday’s Stand-Off

Bloomington Police say it took a coordinated effort to apprehend the man at the center of Tuesday’s lengthy stand-off near the IU Campus. University police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police were called to help the search for the suspect. According to Captain Ryan...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Heading Home organization outlines plan to fight homelessness in Bloomington

Heading Home of South Central Indiana presented their plans to combat homelessness to the Bloomington City Council Wednesday night. “Certainly, this issue is central to the work we do as elected officials,” Council Vice President Sue Sgambelluri said. The various programs presented to City Council include weekly shelter check-ins,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
truecrimedaily

Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Early voting is from October 12 through November 7

LAWRENCE CO. – Early walk-in voting for the November 8th general election will begin in Lawrence County on Wednesday, October 12. You can vote from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and until noon on November 7 at the Lawrence County Registration Office at Courthouse Plaza. Saturday early voting is...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana Supreme Court to consider appeal for Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing stepdaughter

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has decided to consider the appeal of an Indiana woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack of Gas City was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years of age, and strangulation in connection to the 2019 death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack.
GAS CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet Monday

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center, Room 200, located at 931 15th Street,. On the agenda:. Approval Of...
BEDFORD, IN

