Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz will get his yards against Ohio State football. Here’s why it won’t matter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When was the last time Wisconsin’s best bet to beat Ohio State football came by attacking the Buckeyes through the air?. Probably 2010, when the Badgers lucked into grad transfer Russell Wilson for a season but fell short against a scandal-beleaguered OSU team, 33-29 in Columbus. Wisconsin has not won in the series since. Ohio State coach Ryan Day repeatedly referred to the Badgers’ identity this week — one built on strong defenses and powerful lead running backs.
247Sports

Keeanu Benton: Ohio State game could be 'draft-changing'

Wisconsin Badgers players couldn't have a tighter grasp on the magnitude of their primetime road matchup against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. For one, they know it's an opportunity to earn one of the program's all-time great victories as massive underdogs. The Badgers have lost 11 of their last 12 meetings against the Buckeyes, who have won 25 consecutive Big Ten Conference games at home since losing to Michigan State in 2015. Wisconsin hasn't won at Ohio Stadium since 2004, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's senior season.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4

Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
247Sports

Bucknuts Happy Hour: B1G play begins | Ready for Wisconsin?

Welcome to the end of the week, Buckeye fans. After a long and hard five days at work -- maybe longer? -- it's time to relax on a Friday night before you get ready to watch Ohio State go to battle on Saturday. This is a great time to kick the feet up, grab your favorite cold beverage and enjoy the Bucknuts Happy Hour.
247Sports

Following the future includes Ohio State commitment on national TV

Most of the Buckeye commitments are in action again this weekend as high school football is in full swing in Ohio and across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is well underway and most of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
247Sports

Paul Chryst provides injury updates on kicker Vito Calvaruso, right tackle Riley Mahlman

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers will be without starting right tackle Riley Mahlman for the third straight week. Head coach Paul Chryst told reporters on Thursday that "Riley has been making progress, but probably not (playing) this week, certainly." Mahlman, a redshirt freshman, has been out since suffering a left leg injury in a 38-0 victory over Illinois State in the season opener. Fourth-year junior Logan Brown has started each of the last two games, but that could change this week considering Trey Wedig's strong performance against New Mexico State.
247Sports

Cincinnati week: Caleb Murphy Q&A

Offensive lineman Caleb Murphy met with the media earlier this week to talk about making the first start of his IU career. The Campbellsburg, Indiana native talked about how much it means to be playing for the Hoosiers, and what he thought of his performance in the win over the Hilltoppers.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
247Sports

247Sports

