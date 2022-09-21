Read full article on original website
Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impactThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
College football: Ohio State will make it nine in a row against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS — It has been 12 years since Ohio State has returned a kickoff for a touchdown and eight years since it has scored on a punt return. Measured another way, it has been 4,319 days since OSU has scored on a kickoff and 2,863 days since it did that on a punt return.
Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz will get his yards against Ohio State football. Here’s why it won’t matter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When was the last time Wisconsin’s best bet to beat Ohio State football came by attacking the Buckeyes through the air?. Probably 2010, when the Badgers lucked into grad transfer Russell Wilson for a season but fell short against a scandal-beleaguered OSU team, 33-29 in Columbus. Wisconsin has not won in the series since. Ohio State coach Ryan Day repeatedly referred to the Badgers’ identity this week — one built on strong defenses and powerful lead running backs.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt details 'prove it' game against Wisconsin for Ohio State in Week 4
Joel Klatt is very excited to see how Ohio State does against Wisconsin in its B1G opener. He spoke about the game on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’. Klatt thinks that this will be a good test for the Ohio State offense, as...
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin with Michael Hogan of Badgers247
No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin on Saturday in the third primetime game of the year in four weekends at Ohio Stadium. It is the start of Big Ten play for both teams, which means the competition will ramp up. Although they haven't met since 2019, a season in which...
Ohio State WR commitment Carnell Tate in action on ESPNU tonight
Tonight Bucknuts will be monitoring a big nationally televised prep game as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG and Ohio State wide receiver commitment Carnell Tate take on Phenix City (Ala.) Central at Central on ESPNU. IMG as always is loaded with talent and the Buckeyes always actively recruit players at that school.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Three things to know about Saturday’s game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The preliminaries are over for Ohio State, which knows it needs to push itself even higher if it wants to start Big Ten play with a victory over Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes (3-0) put it all together in a 70-21 win over Toledo last Saturday, […]
Keeanu Benton: Ohio State game could be 'draft-changing'
Wisconsin Badgers players couldn't have a tighter grasp on the magnitude of their primetime road matchup against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. For one, they know it's an opportunity to earn one of the program's all-time great victories as massive underdogs. The Badgers have lost 11 of their last 12 meetings against the Buckeyes, who have won 25 consecutive Big Ten Conference games at home since losing to Michigan State in 2015. Wisconsin hasn't won at Ohio Stadium since 2004, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's senior season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4
Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: B1G play begins | Ready for Wisconsin?
Welcome to the end of the week, Buckeye fans. After a long and hard five days at work -- maybe longer? -- it's time to relax on a Friday night before you get ready to watch Ohio State go to battle on Saturday. This is a great time to kick the feet up, grab your favorite cold beverage and enjoy the Bucknuts Happy Hour.
Following the future includes Ohio State commitment on national TV
Most of the Buckeye commitments are in action again this weekend as high school football is in full swing in Ohio and across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is well underway and most of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
BM5: Saturday night rock fight? | Good news on injury front for Buckeyes?
Ohio State is favored by 19 points over visiting Wisconsin on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes are still expecting a physical, "rock fight" of a game. What is our take on this matchup? Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle to break down all things Buckeyes vs. Badgers, plus:. * Is there...
WLWT 5
Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game
CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
What Ohio State's Latest Basketball Commitment Means For Bronny James
Ohio State basketball's latest commitment could have a major domino effect on Bronny James. On Tuesday, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman pledged to the Buckeyes over UConn, Kansas, Xavier and others. Chatman, a Minnesota native, is the fourth overall commitment and third four-star commitment for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.
Paul Chryst provides injury updates on kicker Vito Calvaruso, right tackle Riley Mahlman
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers will be without starting right tackle Riley Mahlman for the third straight week. Head coach Paul Chryst told reporters on Thursday that "Riley has been making progress, but probably not (playing) this week, certainly." Mahlman, a redshirt freshman, has been out since suffering a left leg injury in a 38-0 victory over Illinois State in the season opener. Fourth-year junior Logan Brown has started each of the last two games, but that could change this week considering Trey Wedig's strong performance against New Mexico State.
Illegal drones in Ohio: Man faces prison time for flying into Cincinnati Bengals stadium
CINCINNATI (WCMH) - A Cincinnati man accused of flying into the Bengals' stadium mid-game is just one of two people facing prison time over illegal drone operations at sporting events.
Cincinnati week: Caleb Murphy Q&A
Offensive lineman Caleb Murphy met with the media earlier this week to talk about making the first start of his IU career. The Campbellsburg, Indiana native talked about how much it means to be playing for the Hoosiers, and what he thought of his performance in the win over the Hilltoppers.
NCAA Basketball: Analyzing top-5 for four-star 2023 G George Washington III
Around a month ago, George Washington III was a commit for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, which was ranked as a team in the top 10 overall. But the class ended up taking a hit when the four-star recruit opted to de-commit and become a free agent again.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
High School Insider: Winton Woods football team has won 14 consecutive games
The Winton Woods High School football team has excelled with a undefeated record entering the second half of the regular season.
