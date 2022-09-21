Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Latest track and spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 9
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Invest 98-L has became Tropical Depression Nine. Below you will find the latest map and models and above you will find the latest forecast and latest on the storm from the WYFF News 4 weather team. Spaghetti models:. Storm stats. Latest track. Southeast radar. Latest alerts,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC
After moving from Florida and longing for the fall season, I have officially fallen for fall in Greenville, SC! There are an overwhelming list of resources of things families can enjoy in the fall season here, so I wanted to create a running list for the activities that we experience in person. My favorite scripture verse tied to the season of fall is Eccelesiates 3:1: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion
MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
Bears damage Upstate property, kill chickens
A Pickens County resident is warning her community to beware of bears after her property was damaged and chickens killed.
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
SCDNR investigates fish kill on Middle Tyger River
A fish kill is being investigated in Middle Tyger River Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum
Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house.
Hackers steal South Carolina fire department’s paychecks
Hackers allegedly stole over $8,000 in paychecks following an email hack from an Upstate fire department.
Pedestrian dead in Greenwood Co. collision
One person died Wednesday after being hit buy a car in Greenwood County.
South Carolina man wins $200,000 on lottery scratch-off
An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Help deputies identify Upstate credit card thief
According to deputies, a woman who purchased over $7,000 worth of goods at the Haywood Mall in Greenville, made the purchases with stolen credit cards.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take a Boat Ride on the Highest Lake East of the Mississippi River in Jackson County, NC
You can explore Lake Glenville, the highest lake in Eastern US, in Jackson County, NC by boat with Lake Glenville Scenic Boat Tours. We did the beautiful boat tour and will tell you all you need to know to enjoy the scenic lake. Thanks to Jackson County, North Carolina for...
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC
Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County community wears purple in memory of Palmetto High School freshman
PENDLETON, S.C. — A community in Anderson County celebrated the life of beloved Palmetto High School student-athlete, Kiara Johnson, who suddenly died in late September. The cause of her death is still unknown. However, it was a sea of purple Friday, a color people say was Johnson’s favorite.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed in a crash Friday night in Greenville County, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 276 near Dacusville Road, Tidwell said. According to Tidwell, a car was traveling...
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
Comments / 0