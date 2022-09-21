Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Endometrial polyps-neoplastic lesions or not? Is it time to close the files?
Endometrial polyps (EMPs) are benign lesions with disorganized proliferation of endometrial glands histologically displaying irregularly shaped glands, hypercellular, hypocellular, or fibrous stroma as well as thick-walled blood vessels. In a recent interesting contribution to this journal Sahoo et al. (2022)1 have addressed the question of driver mutations that may give...
Nature.com
Quality of techniques used to assess clinical outcomes of regenerative endodontic treatment in necrotic mature teeth
Data sources A preliminary, randomised, prospective, controlled clinical trial of patients managed with two regenerative endodontic procedures, revitalisation and a platelet-rich fibrin (PRF)-based technique, in the treatment of mature permanent teeth with necrotic pulps. Study selection Twenty patients with mature necrotic anterior teeth with large periapical lesions treated with the...
Nature.com
How a missing gene leads to super-sensitivity to sound
An absent copy of one gene results in brain-cell changes that greatly improve a mouse’s ability to distinguish between tones of different frequency. Studies in mice suggest why some people with a rare genetic condition called Williams-Beuren syndrome have heightened musical and verbal abilities1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+
Nature.com
How does the novel piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette compare to Gracey Curette or piezoelectric scaler?
Case selection A piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette tip that combines a piezoelectric device and manual curette was tested for root surface roughness and bacterial adhesion after instrumentation. This novel device was compared against Gracey Curette, piezoelectric scaler and untreated control. Data analysis Extracted human teeth roots (n = 36) were...
Nature.com
Geographic tongue - risk factors
Zhang C, Pan D, Li Y, Hu Y, Li T, Zhou Y. The risk factors associated with geographic tongue in a southwestern Chinese population. Oral Surg Oral Med Oral Pathol Oral Radiol 2022; 134: 342-346. In the Chinese population, geographic tongue was more prevalent in patients with <30 years of...
Nature.com
Modulation of CD19 surface expression in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Immunotherapeutic targeting of the surface glycoprotein CD19 has markedly improved outcomes in patients with relapsed and refractory B cell progenitor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Genome-wide CRISPR"“Cas9 screening identifies modulators of CD19 mRNA processing that affect the abundance of the surface protein in human B cell leukemia cells, with the potential to improve antigen-directed immunotherapy efficacy.
Nature.com
Does primary trauma lead to developmental defects in permanent teeth?
Introduction A systematic review of existing evidence to determine if trauma in the primary dentition causes alteration in the development of the underlying permanent dentition. Data sources Six electronic databases (PubMed, Medline, MEDES, Scopus, Lilacs and Embase) were used to search a range of dental terms relating to dental trauma...
Nature.com
Infectious complications after second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant in adult patients with hematological malignancies
We conducted a retrospective review of the infectious complications and outcomes over a 2-year follow-up period of adult patients who received a second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (2nd allo-HCT) during a five-year period at two cancer centers in Michigan. Sixty patients, of whom 44 (73%) had acute leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome, were studied. The majority (n"‰="‰37,62%) received a 2nd allo-HCT because of relapsed leukemia. Infection episodes after the 2nd allo-HCT totaled 112. Bacteria were identified in 76 episodes, the majority of which occurred pre-engraftment. The most common infecting organisms were Enterococcus species and Clostridioides difficile. Viral infections, predominantly cytomegalovirus, accounted for 59 infection episodes and occurred mostly in pre-engraftment and early post-engraftment periods. There were 16 proven/probable fungal infections, of which 9 were invasive aspergillosis or candidiasis. Mortality was 45% (n"‰="‰27) at one year and 65% (n"‰="‰39) at 2 years after transplant, and 16 deaths (41%) were due to infection. Of those 16 infection deaths, 8 were bacterial, 4 fungal, 2 both bacterial and fungal, and 2 viral. Failure to engraft neutrophils or platelets was significantly associated with decreased survival, p"‰<"‰0.0001 and p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively. Infections are common after a 2nd allo-HCT and are associated with a high mortality rate.
Nature.com
Does ultrasonic activation of irrigation during endodontic therapy improve the clinical and microbiological effects?
Data sources A comprehensive collection of databases were searched from inception to August 2020, such as Cochrane, MEDLINE, Scopus and Web of science. Also, references and citations of retrieved records, conference proceedings and leading journals were searched. Study selection All randomised clinical trials on root-canal-treated adult permanent teeth that compared...
Nature.com
Is computer-guided implant placement with a flapless approach more accurate than with a flapped surgical approach?
Study design Retrospective cohort study. Cohort selection and data analysis In total, 89 implants were placed in 34 patients (19 men and 15 women; average 62.1 years of age) using computer-guided implant surgery with cone beam computed tomography (CBCT). All patients included in this study were adults and the computed-guided implant surgery was planned according to a digital guide protocol based on CBCT. Group 1 patients received the implants with the guide and flapped surgical approach, Group 2 with the guide and flapless approach. Group 3 was the drop-out group which included other patients in who the implant could not be placed according to the guide. CBCT data from before and after the surgeries were superimposed to evaluate the accuracy of implant positioning among all the groups. The differences in distance of the entry point (deviation distance) and in the degree of the insertion angle (deviation angle) were measured on the superimposed CBCT. Statistical analysis was performed with SPSS software and an independent sample t-test was done to analyse the difference of measurements among the groups.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: A RORÎ³t cell instructs gut microbiota-specific T cell differentiation
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-05089-y Published online 7 September 2022. In the version of this article initially published online, the Author contributions section was truncated. It has been amended to read "R.K., T.A.N., K.R.M. and D.R.L. designed the study and analysed the data. R.K. and T.A.N. performed mouse genetic experiments with assistance from A.G. M.P., M.X. and J.T. performed early experiments to launch the study. K.R.M. and R.K. performed intravital multiphoton microscopy. R.K., S.H. and M.S. performed CITE-seq studies. A.T.S. and C.A.L. performed scRNA-seq. R.K., L.K., Y.H. and J.M.G. did bioinformatics analyses. J.W., M.S.A. and J.M.G. provided biological samples, genomics data and experimental support. H.P., T.M.L., I.A., J.M.B. and P.M.A. contributed mouse strains. H.P. contributed phenotypic analysis. R.K. and D.R.L. wrote the manuscript, with input from the other authors. D.R.L. supervised the research" in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Nature.com
Do additional high-fluoride interventions among low caries prevalence orthodontic cases using fixed appliances reduce caries incidence?
Design Three-arm randomised controlled trial (RCT). Three groups were contrasted: group one used only a 1,450 ppm fluoride toothpaste as an adjunctive caries prevention method. Group two used only 5,000 ppm fluoride toothpaste as an adjunctive caries prevention method. Group three was similar to group one but with the addition of a fluoride mouth rinse (0.2% sodium fluoride). The Decayed Initial Filled Surfaces (DIFS) index based on progress radiographs was used as the primary outcome variable.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Genomic basis of geographical adaptation to soil nitrogen in rice
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-03091-w Published online 6 January 2021. In the version of this article initially published online, the P values reported in Supplementary Table 2 were from an earlier analysis and are now updated. In the last sentence of the "Rice cultivation conditions" section in Methods now reading "Each seedling was grown "¦ urea was used as the nitrogen source with net nitrogen 0.5 kg 100 mâˆ’2 for low nitrogen and 1.5 kg 100 mâˆ’2 for moderate nitrogen", the units "kg 100 mâˆ’2" replace the original "kg mâˆ’2". The changes have been made in the online version of the article.
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Simultaneous prediction of risk for multiple common diseases using metabolomics
Early identification of at-risk people is critical in disease prevention, but current screening approaches are resource intensive and are often restricted to one disease at a time. We show how nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy"“derived metabolomics profiles can be used to predict multi-disease risk for the onset of 24 common conditions.
Nature.com
Child oral health advice in nine languages
The British Society of Paediatric Dentistry's (BSPD's) Practical guide to children's teeth is now available in nine languages. It was originally published in English in 2016, then in Ukrainian earlier this year, and now seven further translations have been made into languages commonly spoken by asylum-seeking children and their families: Kurdish, Amharic, Persian, Arabic, Pashto, Dari and Tigrinya.
Nature.com
Î²-Elimination rules for Pd
Î²-Hydride and Î²-heteroatom eliminations are competitive processes in many Pd-catalysed reactions but general strategies for controlling this selectivity have not been established. Now, a mechanistic study of Pd-alkyl complexes demonstrates that the choice of phosphine ligands and leaving groups controls selectivity. Î²-Elimination processes are fundamental steps...
Nature.com
Neighbours in charge
Resonant X-ray scattering experiments have revealed a charge-ordered phase next to the recently discovered superconducting phase in layered nickelates - in remarkable analogy to the cuprate high-temperature superconductors. As the mechanisms stabilizing the competing ground states of nearly localized electron systems are still a subject of frontier research, scientists wishing...
Nature.com
Normalizing cancer RNA-seq data for library size, tumor purity and batch effects
Accurate identification and effective removal of unwanted variation is essential to derive meaningful biological results from large and complex RNA-seq studies. Technical replicates together with negative and positive control genes are key tools for carrying out this task. We show how to proceed when technical replicates are unavailable.
