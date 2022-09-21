ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle Del Valle
2d ago

Why mess with a winning formula? If too many changes are made, it will not be Jeopardy but rather a make-shift Wheel or other concoction. Test first before making any permanent change to the show, not like the guest host fiasco.

Cam Vermilya
2d ago

second and third contestants need to be able to keep what they earned like wheel of fortune

Ronald Alphin
2d ago

Jeopardy has a lot to “fix.” It sucks that three people can play an entire game, and then “win or lose” based upon one answer to one clue. And in the same light, it sucks that contestant #1 can win the game, with a $30,001 payday, and contestant #2 loses with $30,000, and contestant #2 takes home $2,000. Cheapskates!!! Take your next clue from Wheel of Fortune!!

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
